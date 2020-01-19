Live coverage
Tour Down Under Schwalbe Classic Criterium - Live Coverage
Complete coverage of the men's opening race from Australia
Hello and welcome to our first live coverage of the 2020 season. We have blow by blow coverage of the Schwalbe Classic Criterium - the warm-up event for the men's Tour Down Under which begins on Tuesday.
How to follow the Tour Down Under 2020 – live stream, TV and results
Tour Down Under offers up first Viviani versus Bennett sprint clash
Former Mitchelton-Scott rider, Paris-Roubaix winner and true Aussie Mat Hayman gave Cyclingnews his unique insight into the Tour Down Under racing.
This his opinion on the criterium.
This is more than just a criterium because it's the first real roll-out for a lot of riders on new teams. For many of the Australians, they've already raced at the national championships, but for the rest of the peloton, a lot of riders will have arrived with new squads and new equipment. For everyone involved it's always good to have this little hit-out before the Tour Down Under starts a couple of days later.
This year it's a slightly different circuit with an extra corner thrown in, but it's just such a fast route that the break, which invariably forms, has very little chance of staying away. I tried last year as I was about to retire, but it didn't really happen because it's just so fast along those wide streets.
I was involved with a few wins there, with Team Sky and Mitchelton, and it's a great feeling to win and start the week with that momentum, so teams with sprinters will be treating this as a really competitive outing.
The final stage of the Women's Tour Down Under will be held on the same circuit and will end an hour before the men's race.
As always, we'll have a full report, results and a photo gallery of all the action as the USA's Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) tries to hold not the race lead she took on stage 3.
Check out our Tour Down Under 2020 mega race tech gallery
Our specialist tech reporters Josh Croxton and Colin Levitch have been scouring the team tent for the last few days to capture all the new bike tech from 2020.
They've reported details on a number of the 2020 WorldTour bikes and other equipment.
Click here to see our special tech page.
It is currently 3:40pm in Adelaide and so the race start is about three hours away. We were caught in the rain earlier as we headed to downtown Adelaide but the sun is coming out and has already dried the road.
The men's criterium will begin at 18:45 local time in Adelaide and we will bring you all the build-up to the high-speed 51km criterium.
