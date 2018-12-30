"This stage should follow a similar format to stage 1 and see the sprinters take control of the race and decide the finish," says Mitchelton-Scott head sports director Matt White. "A sprinter should be in the lead after the opening day of racing, so none of the GC teams will need to control the race. We've used terrain like this in the Tour Down Under before, and while the wind and heat could again be factors, this should again end in a bunch sprint. With Andre Greipel not returning to the race this year, it should be a big battle of the big three sprint stars at the race: Peter Sagan, Elia Viviani and Caleb Ewan."