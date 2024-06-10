2025 Tour de France Femmes to be longest yet with nine stages

By
published

Racing to kick off with Brittany Grand Départ and return to usual July calendar spot

Riders wait to start a stage of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes
Riders wait to start a stage of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France Femmes is set to have its longest edition yet and extend to nine stages in 2025, as revealed at a press conference on Monday in Rennes.

Racing will return to France in next year’s Grand Départ after Rotterdam plays host to the opening three stages of the upcoming race in August, with the Brittany region hosting the opening three days.

