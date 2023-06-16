'An inspiration to us all' - Remembering Gino Mäder

The cycling community has paid touching tributes to Gino Mäder following the news of his death on Friday, June 16. He was 26 years old.

Mäder crashed on the descent of the Albulapass on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse and was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on Thursday, June 15. His team, Bahrain Victorious, announced his death shortly after midday local time on Friday.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Bahrain Victorious wrote in a statement.

"Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all.”

Upon the tragic news of his death, the cycling community paid tribute to Mäder's life and expressed their condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

Bahrain Victorious managing director Milan Erzen was among many in the cycling community to speak of Mäder's personality, calling him "an inspiration to us all".

“We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder,” Erzen said. “His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike.”

In loving memory - Gino Mäder

In loving memory - Gino Mäder (Image credit: Bahrain Victorious)

🙏🏻 Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person.❤️ Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino.🔗 https://t.co/CSx5BsWfRz pic.twitter.com/caBmfmWwygJune 16, 2023 See more

Devastated by the news. My heart and strength is with Gino’s family, friends, teammates…May you rest in peace Gino 💫❤️ https://t.co/pcC5dy9IL3June 16, 2023 See more

During the Vuelta 2021, Gino Mäder donated one franc to sustainability for every rider who finished behind him in the stage. Donations were made to the following campaign: https://t.co/lOUwF4OGYP he would certainly like it if we donated in his name now. pic.twitter.com/OdpNDZZUXdJune 16, 2023 See more

In loving memory and deep gratitude for Gino Mäder. You touched our lives, and your presence will forever be cherished. Rest in peace. 🙏June 16, 2023 See more

it‘s horrible news today from @tds our thoughts are with @ginomaeder s closest, his family. his friends. his team. his mates. a dark day for the cycling family. may he rest in peace. #dege #dgnklbJune 16, 2023 See more

Again someone taken too soon. Feel sick reading this horrible news. My condolences to his family and team. https://t.co/c4nnKA0DIoJune 16, 2023 See more

Our thoughts are with Gino Mäder’s family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2gG9MxvYD2June 16, 2023 See more

Sending our condolences and a big hug to the friends, family and team-mates of Gino Mäder, who passed away after his crash during yesterday’s Tour de Suisse stage five.Nobody deserves to die so young, while practising the sport he loved. May he rest in peace.June 16, 2023 See more

Nous apprenons avec effroi la disparition de Gino Mäder. Nous sommes profondément attristés. Nos pensées vont vers ses proches, sa famille, son équipe. C'est une tragédie.June 16, 2023 See more

We are heartboken.Rest in peace, Gino Mäder.To his family and his team @BHRVictorious, we express our sincere condolences. pic.twitter.com/908WQTqKwcJune 16, 2023 See more

💔 We are devastated by the loss of Gino Mader. We want to send our most affectionate hug and all the best to the entire team @BHRVictorious and his family and friends https://t.co/8lz7c4HQWdJune 16, 2023 See more

It is with deep sadness that we hear of the passing of our beloved colleague Gino Mäder. On behalf of the entire Alpecin-Deceuninck team, we extend our sincere condolences to family, friends, teammates and all members of @BHRVictorious. Rest in peace, Gino 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pa7gr5TzLOJune 16, 2023 See more

It is with deep sadness that we hear of the passing of our beloved colleague Gino Mäder. Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, friends and team of Gino. Rest in peace, Gino 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9TTHOrdW5sJune 16, 2023 See more

We are all deeply touched by this sad news. 😢All our thoughts are with Gino Mäder's family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. https://t.co/CO7XjIvBFtJune 16, 2023 See more

This is how we will always remember you❤️ With a big smile on your face! The peloton will ride the last 20 kilometres of today's course neutralised in honour of Gino Mäder. Expected finish in Oberwil-Lieli is 16.40h..We ride for you Gino❤️ pic.twitter.com/B27VmMqpuzJune 16, 2023 See more

The UCI is devastated to learn of the death of professional cyclist, Gino Mäder. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone connected with Gino who was a rising star within the professional ranks of cycling. pic.twitter.com/DFhBR4J0mKJune 16, 2023 See more

Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic news that professional road cyclist, Gino Mäder has passed away. This is a terrible blow to the whole cycling community and I send my heartfelt condolences to Gino’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Kk9EhCRsazJune 16, 2023 See more