'An inspiration to us all' - Remembering Gino Mäder

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Cycling community pays touching tribute to an extraordinary athlete

Gino Mäder
Gino Mäder (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cycling community has paid touching tributes to Gino Mäder following the news of his death on Friday, June 16. He was 26 years old. 

Mäder crashed on the descent of the Albulapass on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse and was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on Thursday, June 15. His team, Bahrain Victorious, announced his death shortly after midday local time on Friday.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Bahrain Victorious wrote in a statement.

"Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all.”

Upon the tragic news of his death, the cycling community paid tribute to Mäder's life and expressed their condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. 

Bahrain Victorious managing director Milan Erzen was among many in the cycling community to speak of Mäder's personality, calling him "an inspiration to us all".

“We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder,” Erzen said. “His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike.”

In loving memory - Gino Mäder

In loving memory - Gino Mäder (Image credit: Bahrain Victorious)
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.