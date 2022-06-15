Live coverage
Tour de Suisse stage 4 - Live coverage
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
All the action from stage 4 of the race
How to watch the 2022 Tour de Suisse – Live streaming
Schachmann plummets on Tour de Suisse GC after crash
Tour de Suisse: Peter Sagan surges to sprint victory on stage 3
Race notes
- Tour de Suisse stage 4 could see favourites in action
- Final second cat climb and descent could become GC springboard
We're less than 15 minutes from the start of the stage
Peter Sagan speaks before the start of stage 4
🇨🇭 | Tour de Suisse 🚵🗣️ @petosagan before the fourth stage of the TDS 2022 👇#Pickxsports #Cycling #TDS #TourDeSuisse #TDS2022 #Interview #PeterSagan pic.twitter.com/WfzXCzfTcWJune 15, 2022
The stage starts outside the velodrome today
We'll have all the action from the 191km stage from Grenchen to Brunnen.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse.
