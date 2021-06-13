Tour de Suisse stage 8 - Live coverage

Refresh

Ineos perhaps want a steady pace but UAE seem to want to close the gap or put Costa in the attack.

We can see about 50 riders in the peloton, with Ineos now leading the pace with UAE. There are shared interests here and so the work is shared too.

The gradient eases mid-climb but the break of 9 push on at speed. Their leads is only 50 seconds but is stable.

It's a hard final stage to the 2021 Tour de Suisse.

Riders are gradually being spat out of the peloton due to the high speed and intensity.

A valley tailwind makes things fast and aggressive. The race is furious.

With three riders in the attack, Team DSM are pushing the pace. Behind then peloton is splitting again, as UAE try to get into the action.

Up front the trio of chasers have joined the six to create a nine-rider attack. The three are Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Tjesi Benoot (Team DSM) and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM).

The peloton is at 1:00 but other riders are trying to go across and get into the break.

The riders start the Lukmanierpass. It is 16.5km long and climbs at 5.3%.

The peloton is 40 seconds down on the six with three chasers in the middle. Luke Rowe and Pavel Sivakov are back in the peloton after closing a gap on the valley road. Carapaz has plenty of support but the race starts the next big mountain climb.

The six attackers are: Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Marc Soler (Movistar), Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech), Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energie) and Sören Kragh Andersen (Team DSM).

130km to go The views across the Alps are stunning but the riders have no time to enjoy them. The peloton is trying to get riders across the 25-second gap to the break and keep their GC riders safe.

The six lead by 20 seconds but the pace is high as the pursuit continues.

Poels is only 5:58 down on the GC and so is making other riders and teams in the top ten nervous and active in the chase.

We have a six-rider group up front. They are working like crazy to push out their lead.

As the riders enter the valley, Poels is joined by several riders.

Poels is still giving it big licks on the descent as the hairpins end and speed is up to close to 100km/h.

Poels was timed as fastest on the descent section of Saturday's TT. He is using the same bike skills to try to extend his lead. But his gap is only 10 seconds now.

Nibali kicks early to score KOM points but other riders come past him.

Poels is near the summit as the other riders prepare to sprint for second place at the top.

150km to go Poels nears the summit of the Oberalp Pass on flatter roads. A group of chasers has formed but the peloton is chasing them down too. Race on!

Richard Carapaz is in the leader's yellow jersey and has four Ineos teammates with him for now.

The high speed has split the peloton, revealing who is on form and climbing well.

Poels still leads at the halfway point of the opening climb. Other riders are trying to go across to him but they are racing and watching each other.

There's a tailwind on some sectors but then a headwind after certain hairpins.

The peloton is lined out on the fast sweeping mountain roads., with splits in the line.

Poels pushes on as sprinters are dropped out the back due to the speed.

The peloton is like a swarm of bees, chasing the attacks and changing shape all the time.

But there are other counter attacks. This is a fast, painful start to the stage.

Trek are riding tempo to try to defend Antonio Nibali's mountains jersey.

Wout Poels (Bahrain) has surged off the front of the peloton.

The riders have swept up the early fast hairpins and the early attacks are coming.

The stage starts with a bang on the Oberalp Pass. We expect attacks and riders were carefully warming up before the stage.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height over Andermatt, the riders are riding out of town and starting the first climb of the 159km stage.