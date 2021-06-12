Tour de Suisse stage 7 - Live coverage

Refresh

New best time for Scully. He sets 39:50 and so goes into the early hot seat.

So far the choice between a TT bike and road bike seems about 50-50. Though we expect the overall contenders to use a time trial bike because it will vital on the long valley road to the foot of the hairpins. A bike swap may have been considered but is a complex operation and costs atleast 20 seconds, so perhaps not worth it today due to the short distance.

Jordi Meeus is currently second fastest with 40:57.

First Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider off the ramp at the Tour de Suisse.

Jonas Rutsch (EF) is fast on the climb, setting 27:23 at the summit. He was 2:00 faster than Brown. Lets see how good his descending skills are.

With the Oberalp Pass at over 2000m, it's proving difficult for the time keepers to update from the summit. However Connor Brown has finished his ride in a time of 40:24. He is the first to finish.

We're currently awaiting for Connor Brown to pass the summit to set the first intermediate time check.

The 23.2km TT is a race of two halves, with a time check after 11.9km at the summit of the Oberalp Pass. While not long, the climb will make for a hard hour of racing.

The sprinters and hard working domestiques are the early starters in the time trial. Some like Luke Rowe, will be able to finish early and so enjoy an afternoon of watching the European football championships, while Carapaz and others fight for every second in the time trial.

Britain's Matt Walls is also out racing. The sun is out for the early starters. Many are using their road bikes because the course includes the long climb of the Oberalp Pass and then the descent.

That means that race leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos) will be last to start. He will race in the yellow leader's jersey.

The first rider off was Australia's Connor Brown of Assos Qhubeka. He is last on GC and the start order follows the GC in reverse order.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the first riders have begun the 23km time trial.