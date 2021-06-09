Tour de Suisse stage 4 – Live coverage

Refresh

Florian Vermeersch is the next rider to try his luck and he's built up seven seconds on the bunch. He'll want some help though, fast.

We're covered around 40km of the stage so far and it's relatively fast but no break so far has stuck.

No dice and with 138km to go we're back together once more.

Four riders, including James Piccoli, have skipped off the front of the peloton with 145km to go.

Away from this race, and the men's GB road team for the Olympic Games is nailed on but will be announced later in the month by British Cycling. The four-man team takes three riders from Ineos Grenadiers and Simon Yates. The full story is here.

That two-man move was rather short-lived and we're all back together again.

Two more riders go on the attack, Pellaud and Schar. They have a small gap as they start a long downhill section on the course. 156km to go.

The five leaders in the race have been caught, so it's back together once again.

Former white jersey in the race Stefan Bissegger is on the attack and he's brought a handful of riders with him. They've got about 9 seconds on the bunch right now with 164km to go.

It's a steady uphill section right after the start but there's just the one categorised climb today. No breaks yet, and we'r all together with 168km to go.

Alexys Brunel (Groupama FDJ) was another non-starter today.

The big news this morning from the start is that Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert have pulledd out of Tour de Suisse after COVID-19 positive. "Our team withdraws from Tour de Suisse following a positive COVID-test of a team member to limit the risk of contagion inside the team but also for the race bubble," read a statement from the team. "All pre-race COVID-19 tests of all team members were negative, but an additional test performed on Tuesday morning revealed a staff member is positive despite of not showing any symptom. In agreement with the race organiser and the UCI, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux will not start in Stage 4 of Tour de Suisse." The full story is here... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's how things stand on GC coming into today's stage: General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 8:49:14 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:01 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:13 6 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:17 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:29 9 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:39 10 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48

Really short neutralized zone today and we've almost completed it. Racing will start any minute now...

Last time we had this finish Chris Juul-Jensen won from the break. That was in pouring rain and the finish on the runway was certainly dramatic. I was on the finish line that day, literally. I managed to somehow stand on the wrong side of the barriers and only realised my plight when riders started hurtling towards me. Good win for the Dane that day though, who isn't here this time around having raced the Giro last month.

It's all about the Saanenmöser climb today which features in the closing stages of the stage. It's 7.5km in length, with an average gradient of 4.4% percent and once we crest the peak it's fast descent to the line. This looks like another stage for a reduced bunch sprint but the climbers will surely try once more.