Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert pull out of Tour de Suisse after COVID-19 positive
Belgian team decides not to start stage 4 to protect race bubble
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert have pulled out of the Tour de Suisse after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
After learning of the result of the test, which was taken ahead of stage 3, the Belgian team decided not to take to the start of stage 4 on Wednesday morning.
"Our team withdraws from Tour de Suisse following a positive COVID-test of a team member to limit the risk of contagion inside the team but also for the race bubble," read a statement from the team.
"All pre-race COVID-19 tests of all team members were negative, but an additional test performed on Tuesday morning revealed a staff member is positive despite of not showing any symptom. In agreement with the race organiser and the UCI, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux will not start in Stage 4 of Tour de Suisse."
More to follow
