Live coverage
Tour de Suisse stage 3 – Live coverage
Follow all the action on another hilly day to Pfaffnau
5 riders to watch at the 2021 men's Tour de Suisse
Tour de Suisse: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 2
Mathieu van der Poel hauls back gap on climb to take Tour de Suisse stage victory
Situation
Break: Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Claudio Imhof (Switzerland), Benjamin King (Rally)
Chase: Mathias Frank (AG2R Citroën)
Peloton
The riders are still racing atop a plateau early in the stage. There's a descent coming up in around 10km and then it's all rolling roads and hills to the finish.
154km to go / 38km done
Frank has now made it across to the break. They're 3:30 up on the peloton at the moment.
Ineos Grenadiers extend with Pinarello for four years
New deal takes partnership to the 16-year mark
165km to go / 17km done
Frank lags a minute behind the lead trio. The peloton now three minutes down.
The peloton lies two minutes back. It looks like Frank is unlikely to make it across to the front anytime soon.
The riders have climbed up that uncategorised hill now and will tackle a lumpy plateau.
Frank is around 1:15 behind the break.
The trio are 1:45 up the road now, with Mathias Frank (AG2R Citroën) chasing.
175km to go / 8km done
Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) and Benjamin King (Rally) have attacked on that first hill.
There's climbing from very early on today, so a chance for the breakaway to make a move. No categorised climbs until the two third-cats in the final 60km of the stage, though.
And we're off to start stage 3.
🇨🇭 #TourdeSuisse🚩 Let's go! 👋 pic.twitter.com/YQCIQdKPd1June 8, 2021
The peloton will roll out in a couple of minutes.
Attacking Alaphilippe unable to shake Van der Poel at Tour de Suisse
Frenchman bemoans lack of cooperation as Dutchman slips away but happy with the form
The team presentation is currently ongoing in Lachen.
Team @TeamEmiratesUAE with @MarcHirschi looks ready: pic.twitter.com/gOjiJTJQnaJune 8, 2021
We're around 20 minutes from the start of today's stage.
Stefan Küng continues in the race lead today. The Swiss rider, who won the opening time trial, leads Van der Poel by a solitary second.
Today's stage is another hilly one after Monday's stage 2, which saw Mathieu van der Poel take victory in Lachen on his return to road racing following a spell on the mountain bike.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third stage of the 2021 Tour de Suisse.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
New Trek gravel bike ridden by Quinn Simmons at Unbound GravelAssumed to be the new Trek Checkpoint, the bike borrows features from elsewhere in Trek's road lineup
-
Tour de Suisse stage 3 – Live coverageFollow all the action on another hilly day to Pfaffnau
-
Ineos Grenadiers extend with Pinarello for four yearsNew deal takes partnership to the 16-year mark
-
RideLondon Classique extends to three days on 2022 Women's WorldTourRace set to run in May before The Women's Tour, providing an additional top-tier women's stage race in the UK
-
Chris Hamilton extends Team DSM contract through to end of 2023Australian rider signs up for two more years at Team DSM after taking to the podium at the Giro d’Italia
-
Mathieu van der Poel hauls back gap on climb to take Tour de Suisse stage victoryAlpecin-Fenix rider wins stage 2 despite missing 'the jump in the legs' after returning to road following MTB block
-
Coles-Lyster and Vogel win women's and men's omnium titles Armed Forces Cycling ClassicCrystal City Cup and Clarendon Cup kick off USA Cycling Pro Road Tour
-
Attacking Alaphilippe unable to shake Van der Poel at Tour de SuisseFrenchman bemoans lack of cooperation as Dutchman slips away but happy with the form
-
Tour de Suisse: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 2Stefan Küng holds onto yellow jersey
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.