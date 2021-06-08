Trending

Tour de Suisse stage 3 – Live coverage

By

Follow all the action on another hilly day to Pfaffnau

Stage 3 profile 2021 Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)

Situation

Break: Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Claudio Imhof (Switzerland), Benjamin King (Rally)

Chase: Mathias Frank (AG2R Citroën)

Peloton

Refresh

The riders are still racing atop a plateau early in the stage. There's a descent coming up in around 10km and then it's all rolling roads and hills to the finish.

154km to go / 38km done

Frank has now made it across to the break. They're 3:30 up on the peloton at the moment.

165km to go / 17km done

Frank lags a minute behind the lead trio. The peloton now three minutes down.

The peloton lies two minutes back. It looks like Frank is unlikely to make it across to the front anytime soon.

The riders have climbed up that uncategorised hill now and will tackle a lumpy plateau. 

Frank is around 1:15 behind the break.

The trio are 1:45 up the road now, with Mathias Frank (AG2R Citroën) chasing.

175km to go / 8km done

Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) and Benjamin King (Rally) have attacked on that first hill.

There's climbing from very early on today, so a chance for the breakaway to make a move. No categorised climbs until the two third-cats in the final 60km of the stage, though.

And we're off to start stage 3.

The peloton will roll out in a couple of minutes.

The team presentation is currently ongoing in Lachen.

You can check out our report on Van der Poel's triumph here

LACHEN SWITZERLAND JUNE 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 2 a 178km stage from Neuhausen am Rheinfall to Lachen Rain UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 07 2021 in Lachen Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

We're around 20 minutes from the start of today's stage.

Stefan Küng continues in the race lead today. The Swiss rider, who won the opening time trial, leads Van der Poel by a solitary second.

Today's stage is another hilly one after Monday's stage 2, which saw Mathieu van der Poel take victory in Lachen on his return to road racing following a spell on the mountain bike.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third stage of the 2021 Tour de Suisse.

