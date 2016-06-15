Live coverage of stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, a 126km mountain stage from Brig-Glis to Cari. Tour de Suisse race hub on Cyclingnews Stage 4: Richeze wins in Champagne

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Tour de Suisse. We're done with the preamble; the prologue and sprint stages are out of the way and here, on stage 5, commences the GC battle. We're heading into the mountains for a short and potentially explosive stage with a summit finish. Not to be missed!

The riders have just rolled out of Brig and the stage is underway.

This is what the day holds in store:

Essentially, we have two mighty 2000m+ mountain passes - the Furka and Gotthard - before an hors-catégorie summit finish. A mouthwatering recipe.

There are, however, mountains galore in the remainder of this Tour de Suisse as we begin the final five stages which are all important GC days. It remains to be seen how aggressively this stage is ridden, who's feeling up for it and who's looking to remain cagey on this opening test.

There are, however, mountains galore in the remainder of this Tour de Suisse as we begin the final five stages which are all important GC days. It remains to be seen how aggressively this stage is ridden - some may be feeling up for it but others may prefer a conservative approach on this opening test.

Here's a shot from the IAM Cycling team car of the looming Furka pass

20km remaining from 126km News crackles through over race radio of a large breakaway. There are 24 riders in there and they currently have a lead of 1:30 over the peloton.

The road rises gently in the opening portion of the stage but it's not until around 40km in that the gradients really ramp up as the first climb commences.

Race leader Peter Sagan is in the peloton, though it's unlikely that he'll still be in yellow come the end of the day.

Yesterday's stage culminated in a bunch sprint, where Max Richeze took the spoils in an Etixx-QuickStep one-two, with the man he usually leads out - Fernando Gaviria - finishing second. You can catch up on yesterday's action with our stage report, complete with full results and a photo gallery. Tour de Suisse: Richeze wins stage 4 in Champagne

Sagan has had a crash. The world champion was temporarily distanced from the peloton but is now safely back in its ranks.

These are the breakaway riders Matvey Mamykin (Katusha), Riccardo Zoidl (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Mathews, Amets Txurruka (Orica-GreenEdge), Darwin Atapuma, Silvan Dillier (BMC), Ian Boswell, David Lopez (Team Sky), Bram Tankink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Kristijan Durasek, Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Laurens Tean Dam (Giant-Alpecin), Joseph Dombrowski, Davide Villella (Cannondale), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Kantstantin Siutsou, Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Laurent Pichon (FDJ), Dries Devenyns (IAM), Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), Winner Anacona (Movistar), Pieter Weening, Antwan Tolhoek, Michel Kreder (Roompot).

That's quite some breakaway, with many names standing out, including Dombrowski, Wellens, Boswell, Siutsou, Atapuma...

Silvan Dillier is the best-placed on GC of that breakaway, sitting 3rd at 9 seconds at the start of the day. That makes him the virtual leader on the road. Wellens and Matthews both also started the day in the top 10 overall.

And here's a shot of our breakaway nearing the first climb of the day, courtesy of Shimano

Wow! What a great piece of writing. Bold, logical & to the point. It's mindsets like this that'll elevate the sport. https://t.co/YdGW9IxnRN @MarkCavendish Wed, 15th Jun 2016 12:53:43

The article Cavendish is referring to in that tweet is Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio's blog for Cyclingnews. As part of our Women's Week run of features, the South African has written an excellent piece on the fight for gender equality and mutual respect. "What is unfortunately not changing, are the attitudes of those in powerful positions," she writes. Click here to read the full blog

The article Cavendish is referring to in that tweet is Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio's blog for Cyclingnews. As part of our Women's Week run of features, the South African has written an excellent piece on the fight for gender equality and mutual respect. "What is unfortunately not changing, are the attitudes of those in powerful positions," she writes. Click here to read the full blog

The riders are making their way up the mountain to the Furka Pass.

Clouds gathering and rain starting to fall now.

It's all calm, both in the break and the bunch, as the riders make their way over the first high-mountain climb of this year's Tour de Suisse. The gap is holding steady at 2 minutes.

News coming in over race radio of a few abandons. The Giant-Alpecin duo of Tobias Ludvigsson and Cheng Ji, along with Rodrigo Contreras (Etixx-QuickStep), have left the race.

It's unclear at this stage why exactly those riders abandoned but we'll hopefully be able to bring you details shortly.

Very strong (and big) breakaway in #TourdeSuisse today. Lots of strong climbers hoping to capitalize on their Giro legs before it's too late @mrconde Wed, 15th Jun 2016 13:33:07

Some riders may be trying to capitalize on their Giro legs, but most will be looking ahead to build form for the Tour de France.

The riders are still on the day's climb Furka Pass, the riders in the breakaway increased the gap to 2 minutes 24 seconds. The summit is approximately 56km into the stage.

And the riders have reached the top of Furka Pass for the King of the Mountain 'hors category' points: 1. Antwan Tolhoek - 20 points 2. Pieter Weening - 15 points 3. Winner Atapuma - 10 points The margin to the bunch is 2 minutes 30 seconds.

On the Furkapass the breakaway has 2'24" in front of the peloton. In the breakaway @bramtankink with 23 other guys #tourdesuisse @LottoJumbo_road Wed, 15th Jun 2016 13:44:23

And the riders have reached the top of Furka Pass for the King of the Mountain 'hors category' points: 1. Antwan Tolhoek - 20 points 2. Pieter Weening - 15 points 3. Darwin Atapuma - 10 points The margin to the bunch is 2 minutes 30 seconds.

Of course that was Darwin Atapuma in third on the KOM

Of course that was Darwin Atapuma in third on the KOM

Of course that was Darwin Atapuma who was third in the KOM. Here are the results: 1. Antwan Tolhoek - 20 points 2. Pieter Weening - 15 points 3. Darwin Atapuma - 10 points

Of course that was Darwin Atapuma who was third in the KOM. Here are the results: 1. Antwan Tolhoek - 20 points 2. Pieter Weening - 15 points 3. Darwin Atapuma - 10 points

Of course that was Darwin Atapuma who was third in the KOM. Here are the results: 1. Antwan Tolhoek - 20 points 2. Pieter Weening - 15 points 3. Darwin Atapuma - 10 points

#tourdesuisse After 57km, the break with @laurenstendam have a gap of 2'30". @GiantAlpecin Wed, 15th Jun 2016 13:50:28

Organisers of the Tour de Suisse have reported that there was a crash in the valley of Obergoms, involving Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (FDJ) and Karel Hnik (VAT). Both riders were transported to a nearby hospital. They have no further information about the injuries, but we will update you as soon as we can.

The riders are over the toughest climb of the day but there is still a long way to go in this stage. The next KOM will summit at 82km into the race, on the Gotthard Pass. It is 8.6km with an average gradient of 6.6% and a max gradient of 9%.

48km remaining from 126km The gap has come down slightly to 2 minutes once again. It's blustery out there.

Cannondale forcing the issue in the break but behind them the peloton is rapidly advancing, and I'm not sure that time gap is entirely accurate. Astana lead the chase - their young rider Miguel Angel Lopez is a talented climber who impressed at this race last year.

Dombrowski attacks! Villella had been drilling it on the front of the break and his teammate now takes flight.

Berhane responds really strongly, getting back on terms with ease before coming to the front.

Berhane leads the way as the breakaway group blows to pieces. Atapuma, Annacona, Wellens, and Dombrowski looking strong too.

There's a let-up in the pace which allows riders like Boswell, Siutsou, and Weening to come back. The two Lampre riders chase on behind with Zoidl and Lopez.

The efforts take their toll on Sagan, who is now dropped from the peloton. He says goodbye to the race lead.

Weening attacks towards the top of the climb. Atapuma responds and surges past him. The Colombian will take maximum KOM points.

Katusha lead the peloton with Thomas and a couple of Sky teammates positioned just behind. They're 1:30 back at the moment.

Horrible conditions for the riders who are forced to get their rain capes on and wrap up warm for this cold, wet descent.

This is a long descent. The main downhill lasts for over 15km but the road still descends all the way to the foot of the final climb - a further 14km later.

Wellens is using his descending skills to hurtle down the mountain in full aero tuck. Atapuma is on his case, as is Anacona.

Jan Polanc storms to the front on a long straight section as the photographer's motorbike camera reads 90km/h.

Philippe Gilbert skips off the front of the bunch wearing some questionable headwear wrapped over his helmet.

30km remaining from 126km Polanc, Wellens, and Atapuma have established a decent lead at the head of the race.

Sagan has managed to drag himself back into contention, and that's hardly a surprise given his descending skills. It's unlikely that he'll hang onto his yellow jersey, however, as we still have another punishing climb to come.

Some breakaway riders coming back to the leading trio now, including Berhane, Siutsou, Anacona, and Dupont.

Sky take it up on the front of the bunch as the descent becomes less steep. 1:30 is the gap.

Wellens gives Atapuma a bit of encouragement. He's the best-placed rider on GC at 20 seconds, so he'll be keen for this group to push on to give him a chance of moving into the yellow jersey.

We approach the first of two intermediate sprints and it's Wellens who moves to the front to cross the line first. He's not interested in the points, but rather the 3 overall bonus seconds on offer.

Christian Knees forces a high pace on the front of the bunch, with lots of riders starting to be put out the back. Thomas has four teammates in front of him at the head of the peloton - Sky looking like the dominant team here.

16km remaining from 126km We're still descending but it won't be long before the road heads uphill again for the first-category climb to the finish line at Cari, which features plenty of hairpins.

Wellens, for a second time, eases his way to the front at the next intermediate sprint points and collects another 3 bonus seconds.

Our seven leaders hit the climb and it's Wellens who takes the initiative.

This 12km climb has an average gradient of 8% with maximum gradients of over 11%.

The peloton hit the climb now and they're less than a minute behind the break.

Sagan is immediately dropped as the road heads uphill

Golas it is who leads the way for Team Sky, who are still in command of the peloton.

Berhane attacks. Wellens leads the chase

Chris Juul Jenson takes off from the bunch and immediately gets a sizeable gap.

Berhane is brought back but his attack has caused this leading group to reduce to four. Polanc, Dupont, and Siutsou dropped.

The hairpins continue as the road makes it's way up the face off the hillside. Anacona pushes on and Berhane goes with him, leaving Wellens and Atapuma a few bike lengths behind.

The lesser-spotted Leopold Konig is now on the front of the bunch for Sky. Lopez and Boswell, having been in the break, have slotted back into that train.

Wellens and Atapuma drag themselves back but Anacona and Berhane drive again.

The pace is fairly relaxed in the peloton, in contrast to the string of attacks in the break, and the gap has grown on this climb to 1:20

8km to go

When will the attacks come from the GC favourites? Thomas, van Garderen, Izaguirre, Spilak all in bunch, biding their time.

7km remaining from 126km Konig peels off as Wellens and Atapuma come back once more at the head of the race. 1:17 is the gap.

Kiryienka comes through to lead the bunch and the world time trial champion looks like he's on a warm down such is his cadence. Behind him is the bobbing figgure of Ian Boswell, showing the pace is rather higher than Kiryienka's posture suggests.

Atapuma attacks. This looks like a good one. Berhane follows but is soon dropped. Anaonca is falling away while Wellens, once again, is trying to grind his way back into contention.

The 'bunch' is really thinning out now. It's down to around 20 riders.

5km remaining from 126km Atapuma has opened up 20 seconds over his breakaway companions

Atapuma went for a stage win in the mountains on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia last month but came up short. It's looking good for him here.

Wellens drops Berhane in his pursuit of Atapuma.

4km remaining from 126km The peloton reduce the gap to 50 seconds. There are 19 riders in there by my calculation. Thomas has two teammates, Lopez and Rui Costa have one each, but everyone else looks to be on their own.

Warren Barguil puts in an acceleration in the GC group and comes to the front, signalling an end to the Sky monopoly.

3km remaining from 126km Atapuma has 50 seconds over the bunch with 3km remaining. The stage win is well within his grasp.

Jarlinson Pantano, a strong climber, puts in another injection of pace. More riders being distanced from this GC group.

2km remaining from 126km Rui Costa and Thomas come to the fore and they catch Wellens

Lopez surges clear of the bunch now.

2km remaining from 126km Just 30 seconds now for Atapuma. This could be close.

Van Garderen attacks! Kelderman tries to close it but it's left to Rui Costa to chase.

Izaguirre is distanced.

1km remaining from 126km 20 seconds now for Atapuma with 1.5km remaining.

Thomas, Kelderman, and Costa are up with Van Garderen. The rest are distanced.

Riders in this GC group draw themselves back but Van Garderen drives again. Defending champion Spilak has been dropped.

Flamme rouge

Barguil attacks now and gets a sizeable gap.

Seven riders in this main GC group riding in pursuit of Barguil, who's gaining on Atapuma with 500m remaining.

The steep ramps continue to the finish line. Atapuma, it seems, has enough here.

It's about 10 seconds, and Barguil has the Colombian in his sights with 400m to go.

Pierre Latour drives from the GC group.

Darwin Atapuma wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Barguil, ever-closing, comes across a few seconds later.

Latour is third as the fragmented GC group comes over the line just a few seconds down on Barguil.

A great win for Atapuma after a string of near misses, including his Giro frustration. I bet he has something to say to teammate Van Garderen, whose attacks in the GC group put his stage win into real jeopardy there...

I think, by my rough, calculations, that Latour has gone into the race lead thanks to bonus seconds. Him or Kelderman.

Top 10 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 3:41:51

2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:04

3 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07

4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09

5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:09

6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12

7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:12

8 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:16

9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team

10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team

Van Garderen takes three seconds on Thomas with a sprint in the final 200 metres.

Pierre Latour is the new leader of the Tour de Suisse Official confirmation arrives and the 22-year-old Frenchman tops the GC. Kelderman is second on the same time, a fraction of a second behind.

General classification after stage 5

1 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18:04:54

2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:05

4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:16

5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18

6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:19

7 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27

8 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30

9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34

10 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling

What a result for Latour, who rode his first full season as a pro last year, having had a stagiaire stint with AG2R in 2013. Last year he achieved a string of encouraging results, including fifth at the Route du Sud behind Contador and Quintana, and he has really kicked on this year riding bigger and better races. Second overall behind Pinot at Criterium International, 14th at Pais Vasco, 12th and best young rider at Romandie, and now this. He's confirming himself as a bona fide member of this nouvelle vague of young French talent.

Atapuma takes to the podium

And here's Latour

Mathias Frank (IAM) takes over from Silvan Dillier as best Swiss rider, while Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot) retains the KOM jersey.

We have a brief report and results on the site at the moment. Check it out here.

Away from Suisse, a certain Lance Armstrong has hit the headlines again (for good reasons this time). The Texan joined a solidarity bike ride in Michigan on Tuesday after five local riders were killed in a collision with a car. Here's the story: Lance Armstrong rallies Kalamazoo cycling community after tragedy

Peter Sagan may have lost his yellow jersey of race leader but he is still able to pull on this black jersey as leader of the points classification.

There was some pretty spectacular scenery today as the race entered the high mountains. Plenty of images in our stage 5 gallery, which you can find here.

What does tomorrow's stage 6 hold, you ask? Just another high-altitude mountain pass and another summit finish...