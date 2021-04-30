Live coverage
Tour de Romandie stage 3 - Live coverage
All the action from Switzerland as the sprinters fight for another chance
120km to go
The riders begin to descend from the hills back to the lake shore.
There are four Swiss riders in the attack, including Kung and Bissegger. They could have the strength to go all the way and win the stage.
Situation
Breakaway: Kobe Goossens (Lotto Soudal), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Sander Armée (Qhubeka Assos), Matthias Reutimann ( Swiss Cycling), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education), Charles Quarterman (Trek-Segafredo) and Johan Jacobs (Movistar).
Peloton at 2:20.
Today's stage is similar to yesterday, when Sonny Colbrelli survived on the rolling roads and then won the sprint to the line.
The finishing circuit is harder today and so that could suit the breakaway or even the GC riders in the peloton. It will also reveal if Ineos are determined to try to keep the yellow jersey into the weekend.
Click below for our full stage 2 report.
It looks like the weather is improving.
💠 @TourDeRomandieIt was a battle for the breakaway but 7 riders have finally gone clear. The gap is out to 2’.Meanwhile the 🌧 has eased so Gorka Izagirre has dropped back to swap @GiordanaCycling layers.#TDR2021 pic.twitter.com/aqAcvcacdrApril 30, 2021
The peloton has eased up, so the gap is up to 2:00. Ineos and race leader Rohan Dennis must be happy with the make-up of the break.
It will now be up to the sprinter's team to also help keep them in check.
They are over the Surpierre climb and heading to the intermediate sprint after 44km.
They are Kobe Goossens, Stefan Küng, Sander Armée, Matthias Reutimann, Stefan Bissegger, Charles Quarterman and Johan Jacobs.
The riders are on the climb and it has inspired an attack. Seven riders have come together.
The riders face one large loop and then three finishing circuits around Estavayer overlooking the lake.
Fortunately today's stage covers a circuit near Lake Neuchatel and so riders will get to se the roads they face several times.
Fortunately the weather is expected to improve as the stage goes on.
This video from Movistar's drive to the start shows the rain the riders face today.
🌧️🌧️ Día muy lluvioso en nuestros dos frentes masculinos del fin de semana, también en un 🇨🇭 #TDR2021 que vive hoy su cuarto acto, con pequeñas cotas, alrededor de Estavayer. Aquí imágenes del arranque 📹🏁 Meta sobre 17.30h / 📺 @Eurosport_ES 2, @gcnespanol (15.30) pic.twitter.com/2Vwh4gTRkUApril 30, 2021
This was the wet roll-out at the start.
#TDR2021 🇨🇭Rain jackets are the order of the day as racing gets underway here in Switzerland ☔️ pic.twitter.com/D5AkWr9TmAApril 30, 2021
After a fast opening 25km, the peloton is all together.
The stage has fast.
But the fast moving peloton has closed it down.
We have an early break of 15 riders.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, it's a rainy in Switzerland and stage is underway.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie.
Tour de Romandie stage 3 - Live coverage
