Tour de Romandie stage 1 - Live coverage

The opening part of the stage brings the peloton down the Rhône valley from Aigle to Martigny, taking in the category 3 climb of La Rasse after 12.2km. On reaching Martigny, the peloton tackles four laps of a 33km circuit over the category 3 ascents of Produit and Chamoson. The summit of the final climb comes 22km from the finish line.

The Tour de Romandie peloton has rolled out of Aigle for the start of stage 1. They are navigating a 5.2km neutralised zone before the official start.

General classification after prologue 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:26 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:09 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 4 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:11 5 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 6 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:14 8 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15 9 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 12 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 14 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:17 15 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 16 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:18 17 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 20 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar

Rohan Dennis wears the yellow jersey after his victory in yesterday's prologue time trial and Ineos occupy the top three places on general classification after Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte's strong displays. World time trial champion Filippo Ganna, meanwhile, sits in 9th overall. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)