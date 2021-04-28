Live coverage
Tour de Romandie stage 1 - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan
All the action from Aigle to Martigny
The opening part of the stage brings the peloton down the Rhône valley from Aigle to Martigny, taking in the category 3 climb of La Rasse after 12.2km. On reaching Martigny, the peloton tackles four laps of a 33km circuit over the category 3 ascents of Produit and Chamoson. The summit of the final climb comes 22km from the finish line.
The Tour de Romandie peloton has rolled out of Aigle for the start of stage 1. They are navigating a 5.2km neutralised zone before the official start.
General classification after prologue
1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:26
2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:09
3 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
4 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:11
5 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
6 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13
7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:14
8 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15
9 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16
12 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
14 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:17
15 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
16 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:18
17 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19
19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
20 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar
Rohan Dennis wears the yellow jersey after his victory in yesterday's prologue time trial and Ineos occupy the top three places on general classification after Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte's strong displays. World time trial champion Filippo Ganna, meanwhile, sits in 9th overall.
Stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie gives a glimpse of what might have been, as the peloton tackles terrain that was earmarked for the 2020 World Championships, earmarked for Aigle and Martigny but later moved to Imola due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stage get underway at 13.05 local time and there are some 2200m of climbing across the day's 168km.
