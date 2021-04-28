Trending

Live coverage

Tour de Romandie stage 1 - Live coverage

By

All the action from Aigle to Martigny

Tour de Romandie stage 1

(Image credit: Tour de Romandie)
Refresh

The opening part of the stage brings the peloton down the Rhône valley from Aigle to Martigny, taking in the category 3 climb of La Rasse after 12.2km. On reaching Martigny, the peloton tackles four laps of a 33km circuit over the category 3 ascents of Produit and Chamoson. The summit of the final climb comes 22km from the finish line.

The Tour de Romandie peloton has rolled out of Aigle for the start of stage 1. They are navigating a 5.2km neutralised zone before the official start. 

General classification after prologue

1          Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers           0:05:26

2          Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers        0:00:09

3          Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers  

4          Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep   0:00:11

5          Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 

6          Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   0:00:13

7          Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis   0:00:14

8          Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates        0:00:15

9          Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 

10        Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 

11        Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe      0:00:16

12        Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM     

13        Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma       

14        Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ    0:00:17

15        Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo      

16        Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation      0:00:18

17        Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep     

18        Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates  0:00:19

19        Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech

20        Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar

Rohan Dennis wears the yellow jersey after his victory in yesterday's prologue time trial and Ineos occupy the top three places on general classification after Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte's strong displays. World time trial champion Filippo Ganna, meanwhile, sits in 9th overall.

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m Cheese Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie gives a glimpse of what might have been, as the peloton tackles terrain that was earmarked for the 2020 World Championships, earmarked for Aigle and Martigny but later moved to Imola due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stage get underway at 13.05 local time and there are some 2200m of climbing across the day's 168km.

