Lorenzetto heads Lampre one-two finish

Italian takes over race lead

Image 1 of 14

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) wins stage four in Cieszyn.

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) wins stage four in Cieszyn.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 14

Dominique Rollin (Cervelo Test Team) leads the mountains classification.

Dominique Rollin (Cervelo Test Team) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 14

Japan's Fumiyuki Beppu (Team Radioshack) rides in the peloton.

Japan's Fumiyuki Beppu (Team Radioshack) rides in the peloton.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 14

Astana tried to control the action for former race leader Allan Davis.

Astana tried to control the action for former race leader Allan Davis.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 14

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) collects the leader's jersey and a few kisses.

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) collects the leader's jersey and a few kisses.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 6 of 14

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) sprints to victory from the lead group.

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) sprints to victory from the lead group.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 7 of 14

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) moved in to the race lead.

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) moved in to the race lead.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 8 of 14

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates his victory.

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates his victory.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 9 of 14

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) leads the bunch up a climb.

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) leads the bunch up a climb.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 10 of 14

Italy's Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing Team) rides in the bunch.

Italy's Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing Team) rides in the bunch.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 11 of 14

It's a hard life being a professional cyclist...

It's a hard life being a professional cyclist...
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 12 of 14

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) celebrates his stage win on the podium.

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) celebrates his stage win on the podium.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 13 of 14

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) is the new leader of the Tour of Poland.

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) is the new leader of the Tour of Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 14 of 14

Race leader Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) with Francesco Moser.

Race leader Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) with Francesco Moser.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

It was a great day for the Italian team Lampre-Farnese Vini as they not only finished first and second for the stage but also claimed the yellow jersey for the Tour de Pologne's general classification leader.

Mirco Lorenzetto was the fastest and the smartest man in the final kilometres and his teammate Grega Bole finished just behind him. The former world champion and defending Tour de Pologne champion, Alessandro Ballan (BMC), took third.

"I've been in a good shape in the last few weeks and also today's course fit me," said Lorenzetto. "The cobblestone section and hilly finish is something that I always look forward to. I'm really happy to win since it's my first win of the year and I get to wear the leader's jersey. I'm not thinking about maintaining the lead in the race yet. Right now I just want celebrate this victory."

It was not a decisive stage, but it was definitely a special one. For the first time in Tour de Pologne's history the riders were racing in a foreign country. They crossed the border in Cieszyn and made a visit to the Czech Republic.

On paper - especially with the three first category climbs in the middle - it wasn't a stage that was suited to typical sprinters. The most likely scenario was that perhaps a 40-man group would play out the sprint among themselves, and that is exactly how it ended.

In the first hour of racing the peloton was attentive in neutralising any breakaway attempts. It's never easy to get clear when the average speed reaches 51 km/h, but eventually Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and the leader of mountains classification Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) managed to take off 50km into the stage.

The trio shared the work and at the bottom of the first climb they held a six minute advantage on the Astana-led peloton. Rollin went all-out at the summit to take maximum points on the KOM, but later paid for his efforts as he was dropped on the Kubalonka climb.

Meyer and Hoogerland didn't look back and they reached the top of that ascent together with 1:40 over Rollin and 5:40 on the peloton.

Hoogerland, who claimed the mountain jersey after the stage, was setting the pace on the last first category climb which featured grueling sections of 22 percent gradient. The steepness of the climb created further problems for Rollin who was absorbed by the peloton on the descent.

After entering the lowlands the peloton turned up the speed and started reducing the gap to Meyer and Hoogerland. With 35 kilometers remaining the duo had only 2:30 on their pursuers and it became unlikely that their breakaway would succeed. However, the word 'quit' doesn't exist in Hoogerland's dictionary as he decided to launch a solo move.

Meyer was reeled in the with 25km to go and at that point Dutchman was 30 seconds ahead of the peloton. It turned out to be not enough and he was caught on the first of three laps in Cieszyn.

Soon after Hoogerland was caught, Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank) launched an attack and was joined by Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil). Later on the penultimate lap the Italian accelerated leaving Marycz behind. Marcato crossed the finish line alone and raised his arms in glory but unfortunately he miscalculated the number of laps and still faced another 6.8km lap until the stage finish.

After Marcato realized that he made a mistake it was too late to regain his speed and he was reeled back in by the 40-man chase group.

In the finale of the finishing circuit was an uphill cobblestone section where Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and his teammate, Grega Bole, decided to start a long sprint and it paid off. The pair took the final corner with 100 metres to go in first and second position and they finished the stage in the same order, followed by Alessandro Ballan (BMC).

Full Results
1Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:07:36
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
3Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
5Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
8Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:00:04
9Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
10Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
11Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
13Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
14Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
16Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
18Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
19Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
21Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
22Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
24Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
25Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
26Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
28Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
29Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
31Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
32Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
33Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
34Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
35Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
36Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
37Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
38Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
39Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
40Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
42Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
43Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
44Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
45Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
46Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
47Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
48Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
49Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
51Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
53Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
54Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
55Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
56Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:31
57Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
58Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
59Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
60Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
62Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
63Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
64Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
65Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
66Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
67Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
68Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
69Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
71Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
72Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
73Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
75Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
76Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
77Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
78Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
79Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
80Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
81Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
82Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
83Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
84Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
85Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
86Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
87Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
88Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
89Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
90Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
91Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
92Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:43
94Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:45
95Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:00:53
96Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:00:58
97Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:07
99Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
100Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:02:48
101Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:03:00
102Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:16
103Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:01
104Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:53
105Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
106Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:05:30
107Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:08
108Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:50
109Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:06:51
111Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
112Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
113Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
114Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
115Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
118Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
119Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
120Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
121Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:07:23
122Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
123Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:23
124Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step0:09:39
125Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
126Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
127Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
128Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
129Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
130Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
131Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
132Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
133Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
134Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
135Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
136Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
137Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
138David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
139Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
140Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
141Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
142Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
143Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
144Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
145Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
146Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
147Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
148Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
149Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
150Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
151Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
152Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
153Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
154Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
155Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
156Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
157Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
158Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
159Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
160Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
161Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
162Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
163Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
164André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
165Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
166Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
167Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
168Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
169Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
170Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
171Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
172Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:09:48
173Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
174Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:12:23
175Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
176Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
177Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
178Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
179Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
180Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Points
1Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini20pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini19
3Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano17
5Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia15
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team14
8Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto13
9Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
10Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ11
11Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack9
13Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram8
14Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank7
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions6
16Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
17Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram4
18Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
19Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 1 - Oswiecim, 17.4km
1Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram3pts
2Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1

Sprint 2 - Wisla, 130.6km
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions3pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank1

Sprint 3 - Czeski Cieszyn, 156km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Przelecz Koniaków, 92km
1Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team10pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions5
4Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana3
5Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana2

Mountain 2 - Kubalonka, 105.1km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions7
3Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team5
4Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana3
5Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana2

Mountain 3 - Zameczek Kubalonka, 122.3km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions7
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ5
4Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
5Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2

Mountain 4 - Cieszyn, 159.8km
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank2
3Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions1

General classification after stage 4
1Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini17:00:51
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:07
3Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:10
5Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:14
6Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:15
7Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
9Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
11Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:16
13Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:00:17
14Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
15Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
16Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
17Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
18Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
19Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
20Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
24Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
25Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
26Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
27Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
28Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
29Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
30Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
31Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
32Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
34Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
35Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
36Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
38Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
39Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
41Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
42Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
43Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
44Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
45Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
46Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
48Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
49Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
50Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
51Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
52Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
53Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
54Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
55Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:00:30
56Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:38
57Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
58Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ0:00:39
59Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:00:41
61Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
62Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
63Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
64Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
65Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
66Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
67Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
68Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
69Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
70Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
71Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
72Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
73Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
75Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
77Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
78Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
79Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
80Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
81Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
82Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
83Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
84Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
85Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
86Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
87Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
88Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
90Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
91Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
92Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:55
93Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:56
94Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:58
95Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:01:06
96Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:01:11
97Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:20
99Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
100Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:03:01
101Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:03:13
102Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
103Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:06
104Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
105Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:05:43
106Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:17
107Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:06:58
108Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:03
109Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:07:04
110Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
111Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
112Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
113Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
114Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
115Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
116Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:07:36
120Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
121Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:04
122Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:36
123André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:41
124Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:42
125Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
126Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:09:47
127Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:09:48
128Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:09:49
129Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:50
130Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
131Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
132Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
133Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:09:51
134Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:52
135Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
136David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
137Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
138Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
139Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
140Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
141Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
142Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
143Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
144Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
145Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
146Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
147Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
149Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
150Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
151Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
152Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
153Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
154Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
155Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
156Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
157Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
158Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
159Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
160Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
161Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:01
162Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:21
163Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:25
164Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:45
165Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
166Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:10:54
167Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step0:11:05
168Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:48
169Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
170Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:12:04
171Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:12:36
172Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
173Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
174Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
175Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:13:29
176Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:57
177Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:21
178Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:23:22
179Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:24:15
180Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team0:25:09

Points classification
1Allan Davis (Aus) Astana55pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step45
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team38
4Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi37
5Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team35
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank33
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux32
8Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team30
10Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram28
11Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
12André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia20
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
14Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini19
15Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne19
16Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
17Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano18
18Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram18
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano17
20Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux17
21Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank17
22Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
23Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank16
24Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia15
25Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack15
26Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team14
27Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto13
28Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
29Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
30Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ11
31Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
32Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
33Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team10
34Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack9
35Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
36Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
37Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions7
38Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank7
39Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha7
40David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto7
41Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano7
42Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions6
43Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step6
44Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha6
45Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
46Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram4
47Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
48Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team4
49Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo4
50Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
51Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3
52Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana2
53Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
54Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
55Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1
56Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprints classification
1Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ6pts
2Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ5
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
4Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha5
5Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
6Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
8Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
9Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram3
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions3
11Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team2
12Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
13Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram2
14Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
15Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
16Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
17Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack2
18Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
19Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank1
21André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1
22Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana1
23Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team27pts
2Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team20
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions19
4Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana6
5Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ5
6Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana4
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
8Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
9Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ3
10Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
11Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
12Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
13Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank2
14Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha2
15Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
16Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1
17Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions1
18Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano1

