Lorenzetto heads Lampre one-two finish
Italian takes over race lead
It was a great day for the Italian team Lampre-Farnese Vini as they not only finished first and second for the stage but also claimed the yellow jersey for the Tour de Pologne's general classification leader.
Mirco Lorenzetto was the fastest and the smartest man in the final kilometres and his teammate Grega Bole finished just behind him. The former world champion and defending Tour de Pologne champion, Alessandro Ballan (BMC), took third.
"I've been in a good shape in the last few weeks and also today's course fit me," said Lorenzetto. "The cobblestone section and hilly finish is something that I always look forward to. I'm really happy to win since it's my first win of the year and I get to wear the leader's jersey. I'm not thinking about maintaining the lead in the race yet. Right now I just want celebrate this victory."
It was not a decisive stage, but it was definitely a special one. For the first time in Tour de Pologne's history the riders were racing in a foreign country. They crossed the border in Cieszyn and made a visit to the Czech Republic.
On paper - especially with the three first category climbs in the middle - it wasn't a stage that was suited to typical sprinters. The most likely scenario was that perhaps a 40-man group would play out the sprint among themselves, and that is exactly how it ended.
In the first hour of racing the peloton was attentive in neutralising any breakaway attempts. It's never easy to get clear when the average speed reaches 51 km/h, but eventually Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and the leader of mountains classification Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) managed to take off 50km into the stage.
The trio shared the work and at the bottom of the first climb they held a six minute advantage on the Astana-led peloton. Rollin went all-out at the summit to take maximum points on the KOM, but later paid for his efforts as he was dropped on the Kubalonka climb.
Meyer and Hoogerland didn't look back and they reached the top of that ascent together with 1:40 over Rollin and 5:40 on the peloton.
Hoogerland, who claimed the mountain jersey after the stage, was setting the pace on the last first category climb which featured grueling sections of 22 percent gradient. The steepness of the climb created further problems for Rollin who was absorbed by the peloton on the descent.
After entering the lowlands the peloton turned up the speed and started reducing the gap to Meyer and Hoogerland. With 35 kilometers remaining the duo had only 2:30 on their pursuers and it became unlikely that their breakaway would succeed. However, the word 'quit' doesn't exist in Hoogerland's dictionary as he decided to launch a solo move.
Meyer was reeled in the with 25km to go and at that point Dutchman was 30 seconds ahead of the peloton. It turned out to be not enough and he was caught on the first of three laps in Cieszyn.
Soon after Hoogerland was caught, Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank) launched an attack and was joined by Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil). Later on the penultimate lap the Italian accelerated leaving Marycz behind. Marcato crossed the finish line alone and raised his arms in glory but unfortunately he miscalculated the number of laps and still faced another 6.8km lap until the stage finish.
After Marcato realized that he made a mistake it was too late to regain his speed and he was reeled back in by the 40-man chase group.
In the finale of the finishing circuit was an uphill cobblestone section where Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and his teammate, Grega Bole, decided to start a long sprint and it paid off. The pair took the final corner with 100 metres to go in first and second position and they finished the stage in the same order, followed by Alessandro Ballan (BMC).
|1
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:07:36
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:04
|9
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|13
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|14
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|24
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|26
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|28
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|29
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|31
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|32
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|33
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|35
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|36
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|38
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|39
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|40
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|42
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|43
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|47
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|48
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|49
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|51
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|54
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|55
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|56
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:31
|57
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|58
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|59
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|60
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|62
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|63
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|64
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|66
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|67
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|68
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|71
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|72
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|73
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|75
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|76
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|77
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|79
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|80
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|81
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|84
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|85
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|86
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|87
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|88
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|89
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|90
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|91
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|92
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:43
|94
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:45
|95
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:53
|96
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:58
|97
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|99
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|100
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:48
|101
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:00
|102
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:16
|103
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|104
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:53
|105
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|106
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:30
|107
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:08
|108
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:50
|109
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:51
|111
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|112
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|113
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|114
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|115
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|118
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|120
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|121
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:23
|122
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|123
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:23
|124
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|0:09:39
|125
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|126
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|127
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|128
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|129
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|130
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|131
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|132
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|133
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|134
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|135
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|136
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|137
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|138
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|139
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|140
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|142
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|144
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|145
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|147
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|148
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|151
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|152
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|153
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|154
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|155
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|156
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|157
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|158
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|159
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|160
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|161
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|162
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|163
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|164
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|165
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|166
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|167
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|170
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|171
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|172
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:48
|173
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|174
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:12:23
|175
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|176
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|177
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|178
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|179
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|180
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|19
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|5
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|13
|9
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|10
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|11
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|9
|13
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|8
|14
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|16
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|18
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|pts
|2
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|4
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|5
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|2
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|3
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|4
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|5
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|2
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|5
|4
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|1
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|17:00:51
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:07
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:10
|5
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:14
|6
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:15
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:16
|13
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:00:17
|14
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|15
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|17
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|18
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|19
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|20
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|28
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|29
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|30
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|31
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|32
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|35
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|43
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|45
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|48
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|49
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|50
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|53
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|55
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:00:30
|56
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:38
|57
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|58
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:00:39
|59
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:41
|61
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|62
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|63
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|65
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|67
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|68
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|69
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|70
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|71
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|72
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|73
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|75
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|79
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|81
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|82
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|83
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|85
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|86
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|87
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|88
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|90
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|92
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|93
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:56
|94
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:58
|95
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:06
|96
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:11
|97
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|99
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|100
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:03:01
|101
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:13
|102
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|103
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:06
|104
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|105
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:43
|106
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:17
|107
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:58
|108
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:03
|109
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:04
|110
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|111
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|113
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|114
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|115
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|116
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:36
|120
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|121
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:04
|122
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:36
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:41
|124
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:42
|125
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|126
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:09:47
|127
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:09:48
|128
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:49
|129
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:50
|130
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|132
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|133
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:09:51
|134
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:52
|135
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|136
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|137
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|138
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|139
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|140
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|141
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|145
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|146
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|149
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|150
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|151
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|152
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|153
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|154
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|155
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|156
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|157
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|158
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|159
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|160
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|161
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:01
|162
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:21
|163
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:25
|164
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:45
|165
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|166
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:54
|167
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|0:11:05
|168
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:48
|169
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|170
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:12:04
|171
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:12:36
|172
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|173
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|174
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|175
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:13:29
|176
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:57
|177
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:21
|178
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:23:22
|179
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:24:15
|180
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|0:25:09
|1
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|55
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|45
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|38
|4
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|5
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|35
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|32
|8
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|10
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|28
|11
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|13
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|19
|15
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|16
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|17
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18
|18
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|20
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|17
|21
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|17
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|23
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|25
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|15
|26
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|27
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|13
|28
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|29
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|30
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|11
|31
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|32
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|33
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|34
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|9
|35
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|36
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|37
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|38
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|39
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|40
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|7
|41
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|7
|42
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|43
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|44
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|45
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|46
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|47
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|48
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|49
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|50
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|51
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|52
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|2
|53
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|54
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|55
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|56
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|6
|pts
|2
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|5
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|5
|5
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|6
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|8
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|9
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|11
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|12
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|13
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|14
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|15
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|16
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|17
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|2
|18
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|19
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|22
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|23
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|4
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|6
|5
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|5
|6
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|4
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|9
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|10
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|12
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|13
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|14
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|16
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|17
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|18
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
