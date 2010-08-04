Image 1 of 14 Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) wins stage four in Cieszyn. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 14 Dominique Rollin (Cervelo Test Team) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 14 Japan's Fumiyuki Beppu (Team Radioshack) rides in the peloton. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 14 Astana tried to control the action for former race leader Allan Davis. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 14 Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) collects the leader's jersey and a few kisses. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 6 of 14 Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) sprints to victory from the lead group. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 7 of 14 Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) moved in to the race lead. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 8 of 14 Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 9 of 14 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) leads the bunch up a climb. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 10 of 14 Italy's Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing Team) rides in the bunch. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 11 of 14 It's a hard life being a professional cyclist... (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 12 of 14 Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) celebrates his stage win on the podium. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 13 of 14 Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) is the new leader of the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 14 of 14 Race leader Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) with Francesco Moser. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

It was a great day for the Italian team Lampre-Farnese Vini as they not only finished first and second for the stage but also claimed the yellow jersey for the Tour de Pologne's general classification leader.

Mirco Lorenzetto was the fastest and the smartest man in the final kilometres and his teammate Grega Bole finished just behind him. The former world champion and defending Tour de Pologne champion, Alessandro Ballan (BMC), took third.

"I've been in a good shape in the last few weeks and also today's course fit me," said Lorenzetto. "The cobblestone section and hilly finish is something that I always look forward to. I'm really happy to win since it's my first win of the year and I get to wear the leader's jersey. I'm not thinking about maintaining the lead in the race yet. Right now I just want celebrate this victory."

It was not a decisive stage, but it was definitely a special one. For the first time in Tour de Pologne's history the riders were racing in a foreign country. They crossed the border in Cieszyn and made a visit to the Czech Republic.

On paper - especially with the three first category climbs in the middle - it wasn't a stage that was suited to typical sprinters. The most likely scenario was that perhaps a 40-man group would play out the sprint among themselves, and that is exactly how it ended.

In the first hour of racing the peloton was attentive in neutralising any breakaway attempts. It's never easy to get clear when the average speed reaches 51 km/h, but eventually Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and the leader of mountains classification Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) managed to take off 50km into the stage.

The trio shared the work and at the bottom of the first climb they held a six minute advantage on the Astana-led peloton. Rollin went all-out at the summit to take maximum points on the KOM, but later paid for his efforts as he was dropped on the Kubalonka climb.

Meyer and Hoogerland didn't look back and they reached the top of that ascent together with 1:40 over Rollin and 5:40 on the peloton.

Hoogerland, who claimed the mountain jersey after the stage, was setting the pace on the last first category climb which featured grueling sections of 22 percent gradient. The steepness of the climb created further problems for Rollin who was absorbed by the peloton on the descent.

After entering the lowlands the peloton turned up the speed and started reducing the gap to Meyer and Hoogerland. With 35 kilometers remaining the duo had only 2:30 on their pursuers and it became unlikely that their breakaway would succeed. However, the word 'quit' doesn't exist in Hoogerland's dictionary as he decided to launch a solo move.

Meyer was reeled in the with 25km to go and at that point Dutchman was 30 seconds ahead of the peloton. It turned out to be not enough and he was caught on the first of three laps in Cieszyn.

Soon after Hoogerland was caught, Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank) launched an attack and was joined by Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil). Later on the penultimate lap the Italian accelerated leaving Marycz behind. Marcato crossed the finish line alone and raised his arms in glory but unfortunately he miscalculated the number of laps and still faced another 6.8km lap until the stage finish.

After Marcato realized that he made a mistake it was too late to regain his speed and he was reeled back in by the 40-man chase group.

In the finale of the finishing circuit was an uphill cobblestone section where Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and his teammate, Grega Bole, decided to start a long sprint and it paid off. The pair took the final corner with 100 metres to go in first and second position and they finished the stage in the same order, followed by Alessandro Ballan (BMC).

Full Results 1 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:07:36 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 7 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:00:04 9 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 11 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 13 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 14 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 16 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 18 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 24 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 26 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 28 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 29 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 31 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 32 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 33 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 35 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 36 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 37 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 38 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 39 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 40 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 42 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 43 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 46 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 47 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 48 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 49 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 51 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 53 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 54 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 55 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 56 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:31 57 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 58 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 59 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 60 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 62 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 63 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 64 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 65 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 66 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 67 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 68 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 69 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 71 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 72 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 73 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 75 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 76 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 77 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 78 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 79 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 80 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 81 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 83 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 84 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 85 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 86 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 87 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 88 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 89 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 90 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 91 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 92 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:43 94 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:45 95 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:53 96 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:58 97 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 98 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:07 99 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 100 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:48 101 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:00 102 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:16 103 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:01 104 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:53 105 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 106 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:05:30 107 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:08 108 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:50 109 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:51 111 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 112 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 113 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 114 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 115 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 118 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 119 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 120 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 121 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:23 122 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 123 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:23 124 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 0:09:39 125 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 126 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 127 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 128 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 129 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 130 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 131 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 132 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 133 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 134 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 135 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 136 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 137 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 138 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 139 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 140 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 142 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 144 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 145 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 147 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 148 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 150 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 151 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 152 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 153 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 154 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 155 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 156 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 157 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 158 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 159 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 160 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 161 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 162 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 163 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 164 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 165 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 166 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 167 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 168 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 169 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 170 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 171 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 172 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:48 173 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 174 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:12:23 175 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 176 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 177 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 178 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 179 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 180 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team DNF Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Points 1 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 19 3 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 5 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 15 7 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 8 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 13 9 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 10 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 11 11 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 9 13 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 8 14 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 7 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 6 16 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 17 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 4 18 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 1 - Oswiecim, 17.4km 1 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 3 pts 2 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Sprint 2 - Wisla, 130.6km 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 3 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 1

Sprint 3 - Czeski Cieszyn, 156km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Przelecz Koniaków, 92km 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 10 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 5 4 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 3 5 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 2

Mountain 2 - Kubalonka, 105.1km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 7 3 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 5 4 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 3 5 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 2

Mountain 3 - Zameczek Kubalonka, 122.3km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 7 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 5 4 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2

Mountain 4 - Cieszyn, 159.8km 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 1

General classification after stage 4 1 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 17:00:51 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:07 3 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:10 5 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:14 6 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:15 7 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 11 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:16 13 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:00:17 14 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 15 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 16 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 17 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 18 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 19 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 20 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 24 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 27 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 28 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 29 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 30 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 31 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 32 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 34 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 35 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 36 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 41 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 42 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 43 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 45 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 46 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 48 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 49 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 50 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 51 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 52 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 53 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 55 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:00:30 56 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:38 57 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 58 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:00:39 59 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:41 61 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 62 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 63 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 64 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 65 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 66 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 67 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 68 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 69 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 70 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 71 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 72 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 73 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 75 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 78 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 79 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 80 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 81 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 82 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 83 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 84 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 85 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 86 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 87 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 88 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 90 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 92 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:55 93 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:56 94 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:58 95 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:06 96 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:11 97 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 98 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:20 99 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 100 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:03:01 101 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:13 102 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 103 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:06 104 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 105 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:05:43 106 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:17 107 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:58 108 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:03 109 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:04 110 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 111 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 112 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 113 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 114 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 115 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 116 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:36 120 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 121 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:04 122 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:36 123 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:41 124 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:42 125 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 126 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:09:47 127 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:09:48 128 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:49 129 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:50 130 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 131 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 132 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 133 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:09:51 134 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:52 135 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 136 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 137 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 138 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 139 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 140 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 141 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 145 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 146 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 147 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 149 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 150 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 151 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 152 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 153 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 154 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 155 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 156 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 157 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 158 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 159 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 160 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 161 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:01 162 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:21 163 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:25 164 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:45 165 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 166 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:54 167 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 0:11:05 168 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:48 169 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 170 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:12:04 171 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:12:36 172 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 173 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 174 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 175 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:13:29 176 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:57 177 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:21 178 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:23:22 179 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:24:15 180 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 0:25:09

Points classification 1 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 55 pts 2 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 45 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 38 4 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 5 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 35 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 33 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 32 8 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 30 10 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 28 11 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 12 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 20 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 19 15 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 19 16 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 17 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 18 18 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 18 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 20 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 17 21 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 17 22 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 23 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 16 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 15 25 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 15 26 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 27 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 13 28 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 29 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 30 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 11 31 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 32 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 33 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 10 34 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 9 35 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 36 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 37 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 7 38 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 7 39 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 40 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 7 41 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 7 42 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 6 43 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 6 44 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 6 45 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 46 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 4 47 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 48 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 4 49 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 4 50 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 51 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 52 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 2 53 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 54 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 2 55 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 56 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprints classification 1 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 6 pts 2 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 5 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 5 5 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 6 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 8 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 9 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 3 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 3 11 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 2 12 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 13 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 2 14 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 15 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 16 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 17 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 2 18 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 19 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 1 21 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 22 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 1 23 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 1