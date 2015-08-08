Welcome to coverage of the final stage of the Tour de Pologne. The riders are battling it out over a 25-kilometre time trial beginning and ending in Krakow. Read our report from stage 6

It's the final day at the Tour de Pologne and the riders are well underway and Arnaud Jeannesson is the 56 of 113 riders to roll down the starting ramp.

Vasil Kiryienka is top of the pile at the moment with a time of 28:49 some 36 seconds quicker than Marcin Bialobloki.

Sergio Henao took the race lead in yesterday's stage with his solo victory. As the leader, Henao will be the last rider off at 17:57 local time. His lead is slim and he'll have to fight hard to keep it. Here are how things stand in the top 10 at the moment. 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 25:34:15

2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida

3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10

4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11

5 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14

6 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team

7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17

8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19

9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:22

10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:27

The race organisers have revised the provisional standings an now have Bialobloki at four seconds quicker than Kiryienka. We will try to confirm that information as soon as possible.

According to the race organisers, this is how the stage 10 currently looks, with Bialobloki topping the standings. 1 Marcin Biloblocki (Pol) Poland 00:28:45

2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 00:00:03

3 Rick Flens (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:00:58

4 Damien Howsen (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge) 00:01:08

5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R-La Mondiale 00:01:22

6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 00:01:25

7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 00:01:33

8 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 00:01:35

9 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:01:42

10 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R-La Mondiale 00:01:45

We're getting down to the key riders now, Gianluca Brambilla is the next rider off the ramp for Etixx-QuickStep. Just 25 riders remain

Fabio Aru will be the seventh to last rider off the ramp. His team have already had a good day with overall victory at the Vuelta a Burgos. His team manager Giuseppe Martinelli has also confirmed Astana's line up for the up and coming Vuelta a Espana, with Aru joining forces with Landa and Nibali. Read the full line-up here.

Chris Anker Sorensen begins his effort. Riders are trickling across the finish line but none have been able to beat the current fastest time of Bialobloki.

Ilnur Zakarin is out on the road now. He's only 27 seconds down and after his performance at the Tour de Romandie earlier this season who would count him out for the stage win and even overall victory?

Fabio Aru goes begins, what can he do today? Just six riders remain.

Zakarin is approaching the first intermediate check at 10km.

Zakarin will have to do something special if he wants to turn this around. He's currently 27 seconds down on Kiryienka at the 10km check.

As the last few riders leave the start ramp, let's have a quick look at the provisional top 10 as it stands. 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 00:28:45

2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 00:00:03

3 Rick Flens (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:00:58

4 Damien Howsen (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge) 00:01:08

5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R-La Mondiale 00:01:22

6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 00:01:25

7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 00:01:31

8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 00:01:33

9 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 00:01:35

10 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:01:42

Aru through the 10km check at 34 seconds down. It's damage limitation for him today.

Henao on the road now. He's the last rider down the ramp and now we have less than 30 minutes to decide this Tour de Pologne. Who will it be?

Of the GC riders it is Izagirre setting the pace with 15:45 at 10km mark, 12 seconds quicker than Aru. Hermans is coming through the check.

Hermans sets a time of 15:52 at the half way point. He is seven seconds behind Izagirre. He's also quicker than Aru though and will stay ahead of the Italian in the GC for now.

Formolo is way down at the 10km mark, setting a time of 16:25 and is perhaps waving goodbye to a strong finishing result.

Zakarin finishes with the 8th fastest time of 30:10.

Ulissi goes through the 10km mark at 15:59 and he too is slipping down the standings.

Henao well down on the intermediate check. He went through at 16:21 compared to Izagirre's 15:45.

#TDP2015 Prov top 5 of the stage: 1. Bialoblocki 2. Kiryienka 3. Flens 4. @vdb_jurgen 5. Bagdonas @Lotto_Soudal Sat, 8th Aug 2015 16:13:35

Aru comes through at 30:21 on the finish, 11 seconds slower than Zakarin who currently holds the virtual race lead. He's unlikely to keep that though when all the riders finish.

Izagirre sprints to the line to set a time of 30:09 and moves himself into the race lead for now. It's a very strong time from the Spaniard.

The virtual top 3 has Izagirre at 13 seconds ahead of Zakarin in the overall standings with Aru a further second behind in third.

Hermans goes through at 30:12 at the finish line. That should put him up into third for now.

Formolo started the day in fourth but he's tumbled down the standings after setting a poor time of 30:35.

Bart de Clerq finishes with a time of 30:15 and goes into second in the overall standings. It was close between him and Izagirre.

Just Ulissi and Henao to finish.

Ulissi sets a time of 30:42 and he drops to 5th overall.

Henao crosses the line in a time of 31:17 and he not only loses yellow but drops off the podium. Izagirre is the overall winner Bialobloki wins the stage.

Here is the top 10 for today's final stage of the Tour de Pologne 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 00:28:45

2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 00:00:03

3 Rick Flens (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:00:58

4 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge) 00:01:08

5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 00:01:09

6 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R-La Mondiale 00:01:22

7 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar 00:01:24

8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha 00:01:25

9 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 00:01:26

10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 00:01:26



And here is how it finished in the overall standings, the top 3 were very close together in the end. 1 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 26:04:38

2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:00:02

3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 00:00:03

4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 00:00:14

5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 00:00:15

6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 00:00:19

7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 00:00:40

8 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 00:00:54

9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 00:01:23

10 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 00:01:32

