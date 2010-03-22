Trending

Tour de Normandie past winners

1996-2009

2009Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
2008Antoine Dalibard (Fra) Bretagne - Armor Lux
2007Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2006Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
2005Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2004Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2003Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Jean Delatour
2002Jerome Pineau (Fra) Bonjour
2001Thor Hushovd (Nor) Crédit Agricole
2000Ludovic Auger (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
1999Steffen Kjaergaard (Nor) Team Chicky World
1998Torsten Schmidt (Ger) Chicky World
1997Glenn Magnusson (Swe) Amore & Vita
1996Frederic Pontier (Fra) Aubervillier 93-Peugeot

