Tour de l'Ain past winners
Champions from 2003 to 2012
|2012
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2011
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2010
|Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis
|2008
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Columbia
|2007
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|2006
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|2005
|Carl Naibo (Fra) Bretagne-Jean Floc'h
|2004
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
|2003
|Axel Merckx (Bel) Lotto-Domo
