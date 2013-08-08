Trending

Tour de l'Ain past winners

Champions from 2003 to 2012

Past winners
2012Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
2011David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
2010Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Team RadioShack
2009Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis
2008Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Columbia
2007John Gadret (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
2006Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
2005Carl Naibo (Fra) Bretagne-Jean Floc'h
2004Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2003Axel Merckx (Bel) Lotto-Domo

Latest on Cyclingnews