Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 5 preview
Thursday, July 27, 2023: Onet-Le-Château to Albi, 126km
Stage 5: Onet-Le-Château to Albi
Date: July 27, 2023
Distance: 126km
Stage timing:
Stage type: Flat
As the race heads further south into the Pyrénées, stage 5 on July 27, will begin in Onet-Le-Château. The flatter 126km route will include four ascents: Côte des Combalous (800m at 8.1%), Côte de Najac (2.1km at 7.4%), Côte de Laguépie (1.5km at 9%) and Côte de Monestiés (1.6km at 6.4%) with a downhill and then flat run-in to Albi.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1