Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 5 preview

Tour de France Femmes 2023 profile stage 5

Stage 5: Onet-Le-Château to Albi

Date: July 27, 2023

Distance: 126km

Stage type: Flat

As the race heads further south into the Pyrénées, stage 5 on July 27, will begin in Onet-Le-Château. The flatter 126km route will include four ascents: Côte des Combalous (800m at 8.1%), Côte de Najac (2.1km at 7.4%), Côte de Laguépie (1.5km at 9%) and Côte de Monestiés (1.6km at 6.4%) with a downhill and then flat run-in to Albi.