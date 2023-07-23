Live coverage
Tour de France Femmes Stage 1 Live: Sprint opener
124km flat stage starting and finishing in Clermont-Ferrand
Vollering is one of the two huge favourites for the yellow jersey and just started that was the team's key ambition. Read Kirsten Frattini's great feature on the Dutch superstar below.
Demi Vollering: Tour de France Femmes is not only between me and Annemiek van Vleuten
SD Worx are on stage with their super-team. The majority of the team are in alternate jerseys as they currently have the European, Swiss, Luxembourgish, Belgian and Dutch national champions in their squad, and the Dutch jersey isn't even on show as Demi Vollering is wearing the Women's World Tour overall leader's jersey.
Ready to roll 💥#wesparksuccess 📸 Billy Ceusters pic.twitter.com/2wGP2SNDdMJuly 22, 2023
The riders are completing sign-ons and the team presentation in Clermont-Ferrand before the action gets underway at 11:15 CEST.
Today's highly-anticipated opening stage is a mainly flat 123.8km test starting and finishing in Clermont-Ferrand. It could be a day for the sprinters, but it is not as simple as last year's completely flat opening stage in Paris.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 1 of the Tour de France Femmes!
