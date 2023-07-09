Live coverage
Tour de France stage 9 Live - GC battle on Puy de Dôme
182km culminating in the savage 13km summit finish of Puy de Dôme will determine the new general classification
The start location for stage 9 in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat is highly associated with cycling legend Raymond Poulidor as it was where he resided. Pou Pou was one of the stars of the 60s and 70s that battled with both Jacques Anquetil and Eddy Merckx on many occasion, earning him the nickname of 'The Eternal Second' having never won the Tour, but was a true fan-favourite.
Today's full stage design is almost an homage to the great French rider with the Puy de Dôme also playing a part in his history. His legacy in the sport now lives on through his megastar grandson, Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Decuninck), and you may remember his full Alpecin team donning special kits on the opening stage of 2021 Tour de France to honour Poulidor. Here's a look at the special bike Van der Poel will ride today to remember his grandfather.
#MerciPoupou 💜💛As stage 9 is starting in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, residence of French cycling legend #RaymondPoulidor, we will pay a tribute again to the grandfather of @mathieuvdpoel and #DVDP! 😍 First up: this amazing @canyon_bikes which #MVDP will be riding today! pic.twitter.com/ZUQvf6L1dgJuly 9, 2023
Today's 182.4km stage from Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to the Puy de Dôme is one of the most anticipated stages in recent memory, with the fabled mountain top finish returning to Tour de France for the first time since 1988.
We're set for a huge GC battle between the last two winners of the Tour, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who are only separated by 25 seconds at the top of the overall standings.
Good morning and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France!
-
