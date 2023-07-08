Tour de France stage 8 Live - Puncheur potential

Refresh

It's another hot day at the Tour with temperatures over 30 degrees at the start in Libourne. It will be a tough day out for anyone who gets into the break on our 200km test.

The riders are just completing sign-ons and the team presentation ahead of the day's racing. Take a look below at the profile for stage 8 which shows an opening flat 120km, before the undulations start to come thick and fast before our punchy finish into Limoges.



Will any of the big sprinters be able to hold on? Or will it be a day for the puncheurs to fight for victory? (Image credit: ASO)

A very smiley Cavendish is completing his pre-race interviews after his disappointing loss yesterday. A mechanical interfered with his ability to fully sprint on stage 7 as Philipsen overtook him in the final 100 metres to take victory.

Could today be a chance for Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) to make history? He was close yesterday and showed that he was well within reach of taking victory even with stage winner, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), aggressively pushing him off of Mark Cavendish's (Astana Qazaqstan) wheel in the run to the line. 👋 Good morning from fan favourite @GrmayeBiniam 👋 Bonjour de la part du favori des fans @GrmayeBiniam #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/QUnY6iHsw4July 8, 2023 See more

We're just under 45 minutes away from the neutralised start in Libourne at 12:30 CEST before the flag is dropped and racing gets underway at 12:45 CEST. The last time a Tour de France stage started here was in 2021 with a time trial that was won by Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).



On this occasion, it should be a day for the punchier sprinters with an uphill finish in Limoges, but Van Aert could still be one of the favourites for the day.

Today's stage is the second longest of this year's Tour at 200.7km from Libourne to Limoges as we approach the end of what has been a Tour de France first week for the ages.