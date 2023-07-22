Tour de France Stage 20 Live: Jura mountain offers last chance for attack

Refresh

Interestingly, the GC teams are trying to control the racing to play their cards later. Lidl-Trek are trying to stop the attacks to keep the peloton together for Ciccone.

The climbs kicks in and AG2R attacks but Ciccone marks him. Jasper De Buyst is swept-up as the climbers surge but Victor Campenaerts is still racing out front.

120km to go Jasper De Buyst and Victor Campenaerts are pushing on as the climb starts. The counter-attacks will surely come soon, with the KOM points at the summit of the Ballon d'Alsace, the first battle of the day.

There are big gaps in the GC top 10 , but still room to move. The contest for the polka-dot jersey is also tight, with Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) holding a slender six-point advantage on Felix Gall, the motivated AG2R Citroën rider who celebrated a stage win in Courchevel earlier this week. “After the queen stage, after the victory, of course, I mean, everyone is tired now, we’re in the third week, but it cost a lot of energy,” Gall said. “I am just looking forward to when it’s over.”

Hindley was more open about his plan of attack when speaking to Cyclingnews. The injured Australian slowly dropped from third to seventh overall after a high-speed crash on stage 14, but showed signs of improvement on the Col de la Loze and is up for the contest. “Regardless of how I’m feeling, I think all-in. It’s only 130 kilometres and, what have I go to lose? But I think everyone will be like that,” he said.

What should we expected today Jai? 🇫🇷 #TDF2023💬 “It’s going to be a cracking stage, mate!” pic.twitter.com/xeKfLDQZmoJuly 22, 2023 See more

Campenaerts and De Buyst on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper De Buyst is away with Campenaerts but the other teams seem confident they can be caught on the Ballon d'Alsace climb.



Lidl-Trek are controlling the attack to protect Ciccone's KOM lead.

125km to go The peloton has eased slightly and so the gap is rising.

💪 Finish the sentence: The race is on and the first attacker of the day is, once again...💪Finissez la phrase : La course est lancée, et le premier attaquant est, une fois encore...#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/axEGycWG9kJuly 22, 2023 See more

Other riders are on the move, trying to cross to the attack.

Yet again Victor Campenaerts is the first to surge away. He ias joined by a Lotto teammate and a Movistar teammate.

Allez! They're off! Christian Prudhomme has waved his flag ands the first attacks are launched.

The roads are flat and then the Ballon d'Alsace begins. It is 11.5 km long at 5.3%.

There are signs of cross winds in the early kilometres, adding an extra twist to the racing.

All the expected attackers are at the front of the peloton.

🏳️ One more mountain stage until Paris, the battle will be great once again! 🏳️ Dernière étape de montagne avant Paris, la lutte sera encore une fois acharnée ! #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/jphfNfq0SxJuly 22, 2023 See more

Le Markstein is a stage finish for the first time at the Tour. Last year Le Markstein was the finish of stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift: Annemiek van Vleuten won after going solo for nearly 70 kilometres and won the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: ASO)

The riders have left the start area and now face neutralised sector of 6.6km before the 133.5km stage starts. We expect attacks from the very start.

10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1... C'est Parti! (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

The jersey wearers on the front of the start grid, we're ready to start the stage. 1 minute to go!

We're five minutes from the stage start.

Click below to read Sophie Smith's special preview. ‘Really explosive’ - Vingegaard ready to defend yellow in Tour de France mountain finale (Image credit: JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images)

Vingegaard is preparing for an explosive last stand in this year’s Tour de France as climbers in the peloton prepare to go all-in on the penultimate stage in the Vosges. The defending champion’s team have compared Saturday’s stage - that features no less than six categorised climbs - to last year’s run to Hautacam, which Vingegaard won ahead of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman said there’s still much to play for. “It’s a very hard stage,” Zeeman said. “It’s the third week, everyone is tired but there are still lots of things to fight for: mountain jersey, stage win, all the different places in the GC starting from the 10th place to the podium. “We will follow our plan and we will race like we always do but cycling is with 22 teams, and I think you will see a lot of different things tomorrow with a lot of different interests. It will be left out all on the road, and everyone will go full gas.”

As we countdown to the start Jumbo-Visma and race leader Jonas Vingegaard sign on. Vingegaard leads Pogacar by 7:35 and so today will surely be about control and staying safe so they can ride into Paris to celebrate a second Tour victory. However if the race explodes, watch for the Dane to try to win in yellow. (Image credit: Thomas SAMSON / AFP Getty Images)

This is how close the KOM competition is. ⛰ Programme du jour :3 x 2ème cat.1 x 3ème cat. 2 x 1ère cat.🟰 3️⃣7️⃣ points max à prendre ⚪️🔴⚔️ La bataille s’annonce épique aujourd’hui dans les Vosges ! 😍🤔 Qui portera le maillot à pois ce soir❓#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/2nSXmdbO1dJuly 22, 2023 See more

Lidl-Trek sign on, with Giulio Ciccone in the polka-dot jersey. They will ride to defend the jersey but faces several major rivals. (Image credit: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP Getty Images)

UAE sign on. How will Tadej Pogacar perform in the mountains today after suffering in the Alps. He could try to win the stage or could crack again. We'll find out very soon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos are next to sign on. Today they will look to help Carlos Rodriguez climb to third place on the final GC podium. The young Spaniard is 1:16 down on Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates). (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Allez Tibo! 🗣️"My heart is full, I have goosebumps just being here, there's a lot of people, it's going to be very special for me.It's going to be a crazy day, i'm hoping for everything to go well, to have a great race, and to be at the front"-🇫🇷 @ThibautPinot #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/lWmtZqKOTNJuly 22, 2023 See more

Barry Ryan has followed Pinot's career closely in the last 12 years and wrote this special feature. It's a great way to understand Pinot and what this stage means to him and the sport. ‘I think I've come full circle’ – Thibaut Pinot takes Tour de France bow on home roads (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There’s lots emotions... It’s a special day for me,” Pinot said on stage. I hope everything goes well. My choice to retire is made and that’s why I’ll give it my all today.”

Thibaut Pinot gets a special cheer on the sign-on podium. This is his last Tour de France mountain stage of his career, with the start just 30km from his home and thousands of his fans waiting for him on the Petit Ballon climb. (Image credit: Alex WhiteheadSWpix.com)

At the start in Belfort, the riders are signing on and preparing for the final mountain stage. It is short at 133.5km but it will be intense.