Live coverage
Tour de France stage 18 Live: The sprinters get their chance after anarchy in the Alps
All the action from the 184km stage to Bourg-en-Bresse
Tour de France - Everything you need to know
Tour de France: Vingegaard dashes Pogacar's GC hopes on stage 17 across Col de la Loze
'I'm gone. I'm dead' – Pogacar's Tour de France hopes end on Col de la Loze
How to watch the 2023 Tour de France – live streaming
Jonas Vingegaard: I understand it’s hard to trust in cycling with its past
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 18 of the 2023 Tour de France.
The riders are signing on in Moûtiers for the rolling 184km ride to Bourg-en-Bresse.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 18 Live: The sprinters get their chance after anarchy in the AlpsAll the action from the 184km stage to Bourg-en-Bresse
-
Cyclingnews Awards: Aero helmetsThe absolute best helmets when you want every last aero advantage you can get
-
Cyclingnews Awards: Chain lubeThe best drip lube options for clean, efficient, fast drivetrains
-
Tour de France abandons: the full list of riders who have left the raceMore departures in third week as Van Aert joins a list already including Carapaz, Jakobsen, Ewan, Mas, Cavendish and Bardet
-
Cyclingnews Awards: Brilliant bike locksYou've got a lot to worry about, the right bike lock will take a stolen bike off the list
-
Wout Van Aert leaves Tour de France ahead of birth of second child'I always thought that I would go home when my wife indicated she needed me' says Jumbo-Visma rider
-
Tour de France safety measures just the start, says CPA president Adam HansenAir pads on Col de la Loze descent just one of several additions
-
Relegation watch – How the points race will affect the Tour de France FemmesIt's not all about the Tour, consistency will be key, money matters and there is little room for growing pains
-
Niamh Fisher-Black leads youthful New Zealand women's team for Road WorldsGeorge Bennett to don silver fern in Glasgow with elite men's squad including Patrick Bevin, Laurence Pithie, Corbin Strong