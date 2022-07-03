Live coverage

Tour de France stage 3 - Live coverage

By published

The race bids farewell to Denmark with another sprint stage

Profile for stage 3 2022 Tour de France

Race notes

Van Aert in yellow and green after two second places

Jakobsen the favourite to double up in Sønderborg

After two days racing on the islands of Zealand and Funen in the east of the country, today the Tour will head onto the Danish mainland as the riders race south from Vejle to Sønderborg.

We're just under half an hour away from the start of stage 3. Here's the map of the parcours.

Route map for stage 3 of 2022 Tour de France

Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 2

Today the fans are out in force again, here cheering on home favourite Jonas Vingegaard in Vejle.

Today the peloton will be taking on another sprint on the last of three stages of the Danish Grand Départ.

Once again, there are three fourth-category climbs on the route and there's a small possibility that wind affects the race – don't bank on it, though.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third stage of the 2022 Tour de France.

