Live coverage
Tour de France stage 3 - Live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
The race bids farewell to Denmark with another sprint stage
Race notes
Van Aert in yellow and green after two second places
Jakobsen the favourite to double up in Sønderborg
Tour de France 2022 complete guide
Tour de France start list
Tour de France: Fabio Jakobsen wins crash-marred sprint stage 2 in Nyborg
Tour de France 2022 Stage 3 preview - The sprinters' second round
After two days racing on the islands of Zealand and Funen in the east of the country, today the Tour will head onto the Danish mainland as the riders race south from Vejle to Sønderborg.
We're just under half an hour away from the start of stage 3. Here's the map of the parcours.
And you can take a look back at stage 2 with our full report and gallery here.
Check out the results from yesterday and the GC heading into stage 3 here.
Today the fans are out in force again, here cheering on home favourite Jonas Vingegaard in Vejle.
🇫🇷 #TDF2022 🎶 VINGEGAARD, VINGEGAARD, VINGEGAARD! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/x7Euoh83KeJuly 3, 2022
Today the peloton will be taking on another sprint on the last of three stages of the Danish Grand Départ.
Once again, there are three fourth-category climbs on the route and there's a small possibility that wind affects the race – don't bank on it, though.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third stage of the 2022 Tour de France.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 3 - Live coverageThe race bids farewell to Denmark with another sprint stage
-
Vos returns to winning form at Giro Donne after COVID-interrupted seasonJumbo-Visma rider's 31st Giro d'Italia Donne stage victory in Olbia also first win of race-light 2022 road season
-
How to watch the 2022 Tour de France – live TV and streamingDon't miss a minute of the biggest bike race in the world as Pogacar, Roglic, Thomas and more do battle this July
-
Cort propelled toward polka dots as home Tour de France crowds scream his name'That’s something I have never experienced' says Danish rider who was greeted to the podium by roar of an ebullient crowd
-
Caleb Ewan's sprint derailed on stage 2 of Tour de FranceLotto Soudal rider tries to fight to finish with skipping gears after derailleur bent on run in, sees as end of green jersey chance
-
Valverde hospitalised after hit-and-run incident, driver later arrestedValverde to stay in hospital under observation for 24 hours but no fractures or serious injuries, says Movistar medical update
-
Lefevere bites back after Jakobsen settles Cavendish Tour de France debate'I don't have to justify myself to people who are not smart enough to understand' says QuickStep boss
-
Explainer: Why there were no echelon attacks on stage 2 of the Tour de France'The head wind was so strong that it felt like a training ride' says van Aert
-
Ineos’ cautious strategy falls foul of crashes at Tour de FranceMartinez and Ganna crash in the final of stage 2