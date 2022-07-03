Urán, Caruso, Haig shed 39 seconds after late crash at the Tour de France
By Daniel Ostanek published
Woods, Pinot, Meintjes, Froome, Mollema also drop time after stage 3 crash at 10km to go
While stage 2 of the Tour de France may have seen several riders – including then-race leader Yves Lampaert – recover from late spills to avoid major time losses, a large group of riders couldn't avoid that fate on stage 3 in Sønderborg.
A crash in the middle of the peloton as the road narrowed 10km from the finish line saw a large chunk of the peloton hit the deck while many more were held up, and several major GC names were involved.
Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) was caught out in the crash, his second incident in as many days, though while the Colombian managed to get back to the peloton on Saturday, he was among the riders who lost 39 seconds at the line on the final day in Denmark.
He was joined in the group of just over 50 riders by Bahrain Victorious leaders Jack Haig and Damiano Caruso, as well as Israel-Premier Tech co-leader Michael Woods and Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert GC hope Louis Meintjes.
Other notable names caught out included Woods' teammate Chris Froome, Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), while Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) dropped from ninth overall to 39th after coming home as part of the same group.
Stage 3 winner Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) said later that he was held up in the crash but noted the help from his team in getting back to the front of the race during the hectic run to the finish line.
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.