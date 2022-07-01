Tour de France stage 1 - Live coverage

Refresh

Primoz Roglic begins his Tour de France to generous applause from his Danish hosts.

Bauke Mollema, incidentally, is the quickest man at the finish to date. The Dutchman clocked 15:34 for an average speed of 50.9kph.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) goes through his stretching routine behind the start gate. One imagines Bissegger's travails will make the GC men even more cautious. Meanwhile, Dani Martinez is the first Ineos rider to set off.

Another crash for the unfortunate Bissegger. This time he slips out on a Danish flag painted onto the road. The combination of rain and paint - not to mention the cobblestones in the finale - makes this a most treacherous course.

We assume Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious) is out on the course but, curiously, the host broadcaster has neglected to show images of the first rider from the team in the eye of the storm to begin his Tour. Odd.

Stefan Bissegger has crashed.... The Swiss rider slides out on a tight right-hand corner and his hopes of yellow disappear with 8km of his effort to go. Bissegger remounts and continues, but there will be no stage win this afternoon for him.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) begins his effort. The Dutchman is an outsider for today's stage but, above all, he knows a good time trial will put him within touching distance of yellow even before the race hits the cobbles on stage 5.

Bissegger almost comes a cropper on a rain-slicked section of road, but he quickly rights himself and his rhythm doesn't appear to have been unduly interrupted.

The on-screen graphic claims that Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Easypost) is pushing a 64-tooth (!) chainring. Whatever the gear ratio, the Swiss rider is a real contender for the first yellow jersey of the Tour. He ought to be the early pace-setter, but remember that the bulk of the contenders are setting out early today.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), the newly-crowned Dutch time trial champion, starts his effort. He is the day's fifth starter. Next up is Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal).

It's drizzling gently over Copenhagen on a slate grey afternoon that brings back memories of standing against a roadside barrier in Dublin on the opening day of the 1998 Tour. The grey sky is not the only thing that puts one in mind of the 1998 Tour today, of course.

Meanwhile, Jérémy Lecroq (B&B Hotels-KTM) readies himself in the start house and then rolls down the ramp to begin his time trial. The 2022 Tour de France is formally underway.

The Bahrain Victorious inquiry was started by the public prosecutor in Marseille last summer and their hotel in Pau was raided on last year’s Tour. In October of last year, the team shrugged off suggestions that hair testing on three of their riders who had been search revealed traces of the powerful muscle relaxant Tizanidine. The Bahrain Victorious inquiry came back into focus earlier this week, when it emerged that police had searched the homes of riders and staff in Belgium, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Poland and Slovenia, while the team hotel was raided in Copenhagen at dawn yesterday. Eurojust provided this breakdown of the items seized in those searches: “In Italy, several locations were searched and a range of electronic equipment (including laptops, smartphones, hard disks and pen drives), pharmaceutical substances and supplements were seized. “In Belgium, a computer, a mobile phone and capsules with undetermined content were seized in one house search. “In Poland, one house search was carried out. A series of electronic devices and pharmaceutical substances were seized. “In Slovenia, 412 capsules with undetermined brown content and 67 capsules with undetermined white content were found, and one mobile phone was seized in a house search. “In Spain, houses and premises were searched and electronic devices were seized.”

As things stand, Bahrain Victorious remain in the Tour, with Jan Tratnik their first starter at 16.13. Yesterday, Bahrain Victorious made a show of themselves in their pre-Tour press conference, where they seemed to labour under the misapprehension that anybody cared one jot for what they had to say about the race. The only relevant subject is the ongoing investigation, and they refused to answer any questions about it. There endeth the press conference. Stephen Farrand has the full story here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neither the UCI nor ASO have yet seen fit to issue any statement whatsoever on the fact that one of the participating teams at the Tour is subject to a doping investigation involving the coordinated efforts of law enforcement officers from no fewer than eight European countries. Their silence is deafening. Their failure to take action, to take a stance or even to issue a statement is nothing short of an embarrassment.

The headlines this afternoon, however, are dominated not by the bike race, but by the storm clouds looming over Bahrain Victorious. The team's hotel in Copenhagen was raided on Thursday morning after the homes of riders and staff in Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, Belgium, Spain and Poland were searched earlier this week. Europol issued a statement today confirming that the ongoing inquiry is focused on “the use of prohibited substances in cycling races." Eurojust followed with a statement of their own shortly afterwards, revealing that "412 capsules with undetermined brown content and 67 capsules with undetermined white content” were found during a search earlier this week in Slovenia. Read more here. (Image credit: Europol)

Rain is already splattering gently over Copenhagen, and it’s striking that the bulk of the GC men and time triallists are setting out early in a bid to avoid the worst of it, including Daniel Martinez (16.19), Primoz Roglic (16.20), Geraint Thomas (16.41), Jonas Vingegaard (16.42), Filippo Ganna (17.03) and Wout van Aert (17.04). The full start order is here.

Jérémy Lecroq (B&B Hotels-KTM) will be the first rider down the start ramp, at 16.00 CET, and the 176 starters set out at one-minute intervals thereafter. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has passed up on the honour of setting off last. The Slovenian, mindful of the rain forecast later in the afternoon, will instead set out at 17.05, while his teammate Marc Soler will bring the curtain down on the opening stage at 18.55.