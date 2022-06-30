Bahrain Victorious refuse to answer questions about Tour de France police raids

The Bahrain Victorious riders prepare to go training after Danish police searched their hotel rooms on the eve of the Tour de France

Bahrain Victorious offered no further details about the police raids on the hotel in Copenhagen on Thursday morning, refusing to answer questions on the matter during their pre-race Tour de France press conference.

Matej Mohoric, Jack Haig and performance manager Vladimir Miholjević appeared via video, just as all the 22 teams traditionally do in the build-up to the race. Miholjević set out a carefully-scripted position but made it clear they would not respond to questions about the investigation.

“We’d like to share with you info about the investigation but we don’t have more to say than what we said via our press release,” Miholjević said.

“We’d like to have more details from the investigation, only so that we can be able to understand such action. In this moment the team is fully focused on the big race in front of us and achieving our sports goals.”

"No items were seized from the team," the team had made clear in a statement when it emerged that the team’s hotel rooms and vehicles were searched on Thursday morning.

"The officers searched all team vehicles, staff and riders’ rooms. The team fully cooperated with all the officers’ requests, and the search was completed within two hours.”

The Bahrain Victorious press officer reiterated the team’s stance during the afternoon press conference and asked for sporting questions but the subject of the police raids remained.

“If we can’t ask about the investigation directly, can I ask about the impact of having police in the hotel at 5 a.m. for riders at the Tour de France?” a Belgian journalist asked.

The reply was direct and firm: “We only want to talk about race stuff,” Miholjević said.

The team’s press officer asked if there were any sporting questions. Miholjević answered one briefly but then there were no others from the 30 or so media following the press conference via the Zoom platform.

Further written questions about the police investigation were ignored, including one from VeloNews: “How confident are you that the team will start the race?”

After a final appeal for sporting questions, the press conference ended after just five minutes, without any further explanation about the investigation or about the sporting ambitions of Bahrain Victorious at the 2022 Tour de France.