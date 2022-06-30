2022 Tour de France stage 1 time trial - start times

By published

Filippo Ganna and Wout van Aert start back-to-back in first half of 176-rider field to contest first yellow jersey in Norway

COPENHAGEN DENMARK JUNE 29 Detail view of a presenter during the Team Presentation of the 109th Tour de France 2022 at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen City TDF2022 on June 29 2022 in Copenhagen Denmark Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images
Stage 1 of the 2022 Tour de France is a 13km time trial in Copenhagen (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

On Friday, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) begins his quest for a third consecutive Tour de France title on the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark in the opening 13.2km individual time trial. 

Before a champion is crowned in the 109th Tour de France on July 24 in Paris, 176 riders will roll down the start ramp for the race against the clock in the centre of the Denmark's capital, where huge, enthusiastic crowds that were present for the teams presentation are anticipated for the first of three days in Scandinavian nation.  

Time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is the favourite to win on Friday and so pull on the first yellow jersey. His start time, 64th overall, is at 17:03 local time, and is among the first half of the field. Top challenger Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) the 65th rider taking his turn just one minute later and Pogačar next off. Wind and rain are forecast to hit the area in the afternoon, so many of the favourites are scheduled to take the course in the early waves.

Other challengers who will take the course early, and giving them a better chance to take risks in the corners, include Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck). 

Danish riders like Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) will want to impress the home crowd. The overall contenders will also be fighting for every second, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) hoping to gain a psychological advantage on Pogačar.

The opening kilometres offer long straights that favour the pure time triallists, with the intermediate time is taken at Sankt Jakob’s church after 6.6 kilometres. Riders set off next to Ørstedsparken, one of a number of parks that evolved from the old city fortifications. The course then becomes more technical, and includes a total of 18 corners. 

The course includes 18 corners and passes The Little Mermaid, the world-famous statue from a Hans Christian Andersen fairytale. Near the end they will pass the royal palace of Amalienborg and The Black Diamond which houses the Royal Library, Denmark’s main public library. On the final kilometre, three 90-degree turns bring riders onto H.C. Andersens Boulevard where the finish line is located at Rådhuspladsen next to the Copenhagen City Hall.

Tour de France stage 1 start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamTime
1Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 16:00:00
2Jack Bauer (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 16:01:00
3Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 16:02:00
4Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 16:03:00
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16:04:00
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16:05:00
7Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 16:06:00
8Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 16:07:00
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:08:00
10Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:09:00
11Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 16:10:00
12Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 16:11:00
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:12:00
14Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 16:13:00
15Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 16:14:00
16Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 16:15:00
17Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 16:16:00
18Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:17:00
19Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 16:18:00
20Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 16:19:00
21Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 16:20:00
22Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 16:21:00
23Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 16:22:00
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 16:23:00
25Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 16:24:00
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies 16:25:00
27Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16:26:00
28Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 16:27:00
29Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 16:28:00
30Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 16:29:00
31Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:30:00
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:31:00
33Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 16:32:00
34Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 16:33:00
35Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 16:34:00
36Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 16:35:00
37Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 16:36:00
38Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 16:37:00
39Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 16:38:00
40Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:39:00
41Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 16:40:00
42Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:41:00
43Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 16:42:00
44Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16:43:00
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 16:44:00
46Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 16:45:00
47Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 16:46:00
48Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 16:47:00
49Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16:48:00
50Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16:49:00
51Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 16:50:00
52Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost 16:51:00
53Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:52:00
54Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:53:00
55Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 16:54:00
56Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 16:55:00
57Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:56:00
58Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 16:57:00
59Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 16:58:00
60Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 16:59:00
61Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 17:00:00
62Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:01:00
63Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 17:02:00
64Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 17:03:00
65Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 17:04:00
66Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17:05:00
67Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 17:06:00
68Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 17:07:00
69Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 17:08:00
70Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies 17:09:00
71Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 17:10:00
72Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:11:00
73Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 17:12:00
74Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 17:13:00
75Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 17:14:00
76Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17:15:00
77Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 17:16:00
78Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck 17:17:00
79Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 17:18:00
80Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 17:19:00
81Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 17:20:00
82Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 17:21:00
83Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 17:22:00
84Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:23:00
85Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 17:24:00
86Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 17:25:00
87Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 17:26:00
88Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17:27:00
89Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 17:28:00
90Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 17:29:00
91Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 17:30:00
92Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 17:31:00
93Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 17:32:00
94Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:33:00
95Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 17:34:00
96Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 17:35:00
97Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 17:36:00
98Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17:37:00
99Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 17:38:00
100Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 17:39:00
101Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 17:40:00
102Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 17:41:00
103Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 17:42:00
104Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 17:43:00
105Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 17:44:00
106Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:45:00
107Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 17:46:00
108Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 17:47:00
109Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 17:48:00
110Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 17:49:00
111Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 17:50:00
112Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 17:51:00
113Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 17:52:00
114Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 17:53:00
115Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 17:54:00
116Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Lotto Soudal 17:55:00
117Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 17:56:00
118Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 17:57:00
119Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 17:58:00
120Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17:59:00
121Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 18:00:00
122Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck 18:01:00
123Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18:02:00
124Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 18:03:00
125Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 18:04:00
126Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 18:05:00
127Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 18:06:00
128Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:07:00
129Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 18:08:00
130Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 18:09:00
131Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 18:10:00
132George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 18:11:00
133Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM 18:12:00
134Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco 18:13:00
135Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 18:14:00
136Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies 18:15:00
137Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18:16:00
138Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18:17:00
139Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 18:18:00
140Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 18:19:00
141Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 18:20:00
142Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18:21:00
143John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 18:22:00
144Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck 18:23:00
145Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18:24:00
146Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 18:25:00
147Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 18:26:00
148Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 18:27:00
149Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 18:28:00
150Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:29:00
151Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 18:30:00
152Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 18:31:00
153Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 18:32:00
154Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 18:33:00
155Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 18:34:00
156Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco 18:35:00
157Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 18:36:00
158Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 18:37:00
159Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 18:38:00
160Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 18:39:00
161Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic 18:40:00
162Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 18:41:00
163Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 18:42:00
164Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18:43:00
165Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 18:44:00
166Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 18:45:00
167Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 18:46:00
168Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious 18:47:00
169Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 18:48:00
170Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 18:49:00
171Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 18:50:00
172Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:51:00
173Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 18:52:00
174Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 18:53:00
175Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 18:54:00
176Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 18:55:00

