2022 Tour de France stage 1 time trial - start times
Filippo Ganna and Wout van Aert start back-to-back in first half of 176-rider field to contest first yellow jersey in Norway
On Friday, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) begins his quest for a third consecutive Tour de France title on the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark in the opening 13.2km individual time trial.
Before a champion is crowned in the 109th Tour de France on July 24 in Paris, 176 riders will roll down the start ramp for the race against the clock in the centre of the Denmark's capital, where huge, enthusiastic crowds that were present for the teams presentation are anticipated for the first of three days in Scandinavian nation.
Time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is the favourite to win on Friday and so pull on the first yellow jersey. His start time, 64th overall, is at 17:03 local time, and is among the first half of the field. Top challenger Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) the 65th rider taking his turn just one minute later and Pogačar next off. Wind and rain are forecast to hit the area in the afternoon, so many of the favourites are scheduled to take the course in the early waves.
Other challengers who will take the course early, and giving them a better chance to take risks in the corners, include Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
Danish riders like Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) will want to impress the home crowd. The overall contenders will also be fighting for every second, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) hoping to gain a psychological advantage on Pogačar.
The opening kilometres offer long straights that favour the pure time triallists, with the intermediate time is taken at Sankt Jakob’s church after 6.6 kilometres. Riders set off next to Ørstedsparken, one of a number of parks that evolved from the old city fortifications. The course then becomes more technical, and includes a total of 18 corners.
The course includes 18 corners and passes The Little Mermaid, the world-famous statue from a Hans Christian Andersen fairytale. Near the end they will pass the royal palace of Amalienborg and The Black Diamond which houses the Royal Library, Denmark’s main public library. On the final kilometre, three 90-degree turns bring riders onto H.C. Andersens Boulevard where the finish line is located at Rådhuspladsen next to the Copenhagen City Hall.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time
|1
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|16:00:00
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16:01:00
|3
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:02:00
|4
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|16:03:00
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16:04:00
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:05:00
|7
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|16:06:00
|8
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:07:00
|9
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:08:00
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:09:00
|11
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|16:10:00
|12
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16:11:00
|13
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:12:00
|14
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|16:13:00
|15
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|16:14:00
|16
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:15:00
|17
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:16:00
|18
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:17:00
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
|16:18:00
|20
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:19:00
|21
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|16:20:00
|22
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|16:21:00
|23
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|16:22:00
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16:23:00
|25
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:24:00
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies
|16:25:00
|27
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|16:26:00
|28
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|16:27:00
|29
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|16:28:00
|30
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:29:00
|31
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:30:00
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:31:00
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|16:32:00
|34
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16:33:00
|35
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|16:34:00
|36
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|16:35:00
|37
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|16:36:00
|38
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|16:37:00
|39
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:38:00
|40
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:39:00
|41
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|16:40:00
|42
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:41:00
|43
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|16:42:00
|44
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|16:43:00
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|16:44:00
|46
|Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16:45:00
|47
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:46:00
|48
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16:47:00
|49
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16:48:00
|50
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:49:00
|51
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|16:50:00
|52
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:51:00
|53
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:52:00
|54
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:53:00
|55
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|16:54:00
|56
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16:55:00
|57
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:56:00
|58
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|16:57:00
|59
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|16:58:00
|60
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|16:59:00
|61
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:00:00
|62
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:01:00
|63
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|17:02:00
|64
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|17:03:00
|65
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|17:04:00
|66
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17:05:00
|67
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|17:06:00
|68
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|17:07:00
|69
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|17:08:00
|70
|Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies
|17:09:00
|71
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|17:10:00
|72
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:11:00
|73
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|17:12:00
|74
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|17:13:00
|75
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17:14:00
|76
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17:15:00
|77
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|17:16:00
|78
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17:17:00
|79
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|17:18:00
|80
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|17:19:00
|81
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|17:20:00
|82
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|17:21:00
|83
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:22:00
|84
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:23:00
|85
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|17:24:00
|86
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|17:25:00
|87
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|17:26:00
|88
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|17:27:00
|89
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|17:28:00
|90
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|17:29:00
|91
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|17:30:00
|92
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|17:31:00
|93
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|17:32:00
|94
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:33:00
|95
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|17:34:00
|96
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|17:35:00
|97
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17:36:00
|98
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17:37:00
|99
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|17:38:00
|100
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17:39:00
|101
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|17:40:00
|102
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|17:41:00
|103
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|17:42:00
|104
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:43:00
|105
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:44:00
|106
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:45:00
|107
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|17:46:00
|108
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|17:47:00
|109
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|17:48:00
|110
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|17:49:00
|111
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|17:50:00
|112
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|17:51:00
|113
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|17:52:00
|114
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|17:53:00
|115
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|17:54:00
|116
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Lotto Soudal
|17:55:00
|117
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|17:56:00
|118
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|17:57:00
|119
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17:58:00
|120
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17:59:00
|121
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|18:00:00
|122
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|18:01:00
|123
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18:02:00
|124
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|18:03:00
|125
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|18:04:00
|126
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:05:00
|127
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18:06:00
|128
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:07:00
|129
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|18:08:00
|130
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|18:09:00
|131
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|18:10:00
|132
|George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|18:11:00
|133
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM
|18:12:00
|134
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco
|18:13:00
|135
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|18:14:00
|136
|Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
|18:15:00
|137
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18:16:00
|138
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18:17:00
|139
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|18:18:00
|140
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|18:19:00
|141
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|18:20:00
|142
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|18:21:00
|143
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|18:22:00
|144
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|18:23:00
|145
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18:24:00
|146
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|18:25:00
|147
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|18:26:00
|148
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:27:00
|149
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18:28:00
|150
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:29:00
|151
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|18:30:00
|152
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|18:31:00
|153
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|18:32:00
|154
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|18:33:00
|155
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|18:34:00
|156
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco
|18:35:00
|157
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|18:36:00
|158
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|18:37:00
|159
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|18:38:00
|160
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|18:39:00
|161
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
|18:40:00
|162
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|18:41:00
|163
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|18:42:00
|164
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|18:43:00
|165
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|18:44:00
|166
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|18:45:00
|167
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|18:46:00
|168
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|18:47:00
|169
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|18:48:00
|170
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:49:00
|171
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18:50:00
|172
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:51:00
|173
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|18:52:00
|174
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|18:53:00
|175
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|18:54:00
|176
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|18:55:00
