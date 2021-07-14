Trending

Tour de France stage 17 – Live coverage

Follow live race text coverage as the race heads to the summit of the Col du Portet

Tour de France 2021: Stage 17 profile

(Image credit: ASO)
Here's how things look in the overall standings heading into today's stage:

General classification
1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 66:23:06
2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:18
3 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32
4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:33
5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:58
6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:16
7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:01
8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11
9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:02
10 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:59

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage from stage 17 of the Tour de France. Today is arguably the hardest day of the Tour de France with three huge climbs crammed inside the final 70km of action, and a summit finish on the Col du Portet. This is a stage that could decide the race, and the podium places, so stay tuned for our live text coverage. The stage officially starts in about 80 minutes.

