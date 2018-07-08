There is no such thing as an easy day on the Tour de France, not least in the opening week of the race. Yesterday's opening stage was a case in point. The opening three-quarters of the stage were brisk but uneventful, only for the tone of the day to shift quite dramatic in a fraught finale, where Chris Froome, Richie Porte, Adam Yates and Nairo Quintana all lost ground after being caught up in crashes. Fernando Gaviria delivered a pitch-perfect sprint to take the first maillot jaune of the race, but a glance at the GC on Sunday morning proves - as though proof were needed - that the battle for yellow in Paris is already well underway.

The top 20 on general classification after stage 1 is as follows: 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:23:22

2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04

3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:06

4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09

5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:10

6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo

8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb

9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo

10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

13 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie

15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky

16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors

17 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team

18 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors

19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data

And here is an overview of how some of the notable GC contenders are situated ahead of stage 2: 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 04:23:32

9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana 00:00:00

10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky

27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb

32 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team

34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

38 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo

43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin

44 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

52 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE-Team Emirates

83 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 00:00:51

84 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

91 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

112 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 00:01:15

113 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky

Today's 182.5km leg from Mouilleron-Saint Germain to La Roche-Sur-Yon is another flat affair, with the category 4 Côte de Pouzauges at km 28 the only climb of the day. The intermediate sprint comes 50km from the finish, at Beaulieu-sous-la-Roche, while the time bonus sprint comes with just 14km remaining. The roll out is at 13.10 local time, with the peloton set to hit kilometre zero by 13.20.

The Tour peloton has rolled out from the start in Mouilleron-Saint-Germain beneath pleasant sunshine and is navigating the neutralised zone. The temperature is 25 degrees.

It's safe to assume Direct Energie will have a man in the early break. Several of their riders are lined up just behind the lead car, waiting for Christian Prudhomme to signal the official start of stage 2.

182km remaining from 182km The peloton reaches kilometre zero and immediately a Direct Energie rider is on the offensive.

The break is not slipping as easily as it did yesterday, when the first attack succeeded. Direct Energie, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Trek-Segafredo and king of the mountains Kevin Ledanois (Fortuneo-Samsic) all seem keen to get up the road.

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) tries his luck and opens a small gap. The Frenchman looks over his shoulder and sees some company coming across to him.

179km remaining from 182km Chavanel has Dion Smith (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo) for company and Quick-Step seem happy to grant them their freedom.

Kevin Ledanois attacks from the bunch, mindful that there are king of the mountains points on offer after just 28km, but Quick-Step immediately shut him down. Gaviria's men are happy with the current three-man break, but don't want any more riders to join that move.

178km remaining from 182km Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Dion Smith (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo) have 39 seconds in hand on the peloton, and it looks as though our early break has taken definitive shape.

Lawson Craddock (EF-Drapac) has started today's stage despite fracturing his shoulder blade in a crash yesterday. The American was betraying signs of struggling at the rear of the peloton in the opening kilometres, but he seems a little more comfortable now that the pace has abated.

174km remaining from 182km Chavanel, Gogl and Smith have stretched their lead out to 1:30 over the peloton, where Quick-Step are controlling affairs.

In transfer news, Cyclingnews has learned that Richie Porte is set to ride for Trek-Segafredo in 2019 after agreeing a two-year contract with the team. The move cannot be formally confirmed by either party before August 1, of course, as per UCI regulations. Dan Benson has more on Porte's impending switch from BMC here.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) endured a trying day on stage 1, as he crashed with a little over 5km to go after trying to squeeze past Rick Zabel. The Briton lost 51 seconds to Vincenzo Nibali, Tom Dumoulin and Romain Bardet but reported no lasting injury. Stephen Farrand captured this image of Froome on the start line today, where there was no audible booing from the crowds and even some words of encouragement.

166km remaining from 182km Chavanel is riding in his 18th and final Tour de France, and his group has a lead of 2:20 over a Quick-Step-led peloton.

Tim Declerq has taken up Julien Vermote's old role as Quick-Step Floors' breakaway killer. The Belgian is making his Tour debut, and is setting the tempo at the head of the peloton for the second day in a row.

Fernando Gaviria is in yellow this afternoon - and only the second Colombian to wear the maillot jaune - but in the longer-term, he might have designs on challenging Peter Sagan for the green jersey. "If we look at it, Peter is the favourite. He has won it five times, so he has to be the favourite," Gaviria said yesterday. "I’ll take the green jersey day-by-day, and first of all try to enjoy the race. If I have it in Paris, that's great. If not, no worries. I'll still have enjoyed the Tour and at the least I'll have won one stage." Patrick Fletcher has more here.

158km remaining from 182km Chavanel, Smith and Gogl have 2:53 in hand on the peloton. Their unity might be temporarily interrupted by the impending category 4 Cote de Pouzages (1km at 3.9%).

154km remaining from 182km Dion Smith wins the sprint atop the Cote de Pouzages and the New Zealander draws level with Kevin Ledanois atop the king of the mountains standings. Smith will move into the polka dot jersey if he is ahead of Ledanois in the overall standings this evening. As things stand, Smith is 49th overall, 10 seconds down on Gaviria, while Ledanois is 163rd at 3:12.

Marcel Kittel is wearing the green jersey this afternoon even though he only lies third in the points classification. Gaviria leads the competition, but is, of course, in the maillot jaune today after winning stage 1. Peter Sagan lies second in the points classification, and would ordinarily wear green in place of Gaviria, but as world champion he can choose not to don the jersey in these circumstances. Sagan has exercised that option, but somebody has to wear green - the sponsors would be upset if not - hence Kittel's unexpected green day.

149km remaining from 182km Dion Smith seems happy with his day's work and his likely stint in the polka dot jersey, and has sat up from the break. Michael Gogl, meanwhile, has been receiving treatment to his knee from the medical car. And now, suddenly, Sylvain Chavanel is alone at the head of the race.

Smith knows that he needs to be ahead of Ledanois on GC at day's end to move into the polka dot jersey, and this likely explains the decision to drop back to the bunch.

142km remaining from 182km In his 18th and final Tour, there is no question of Chavanel sitting up. The Frenchman has committed to a solo effort, and he has 2:45 in hand on the peloton, which is still being led by Quick-Step.

Chavanel has ridden the Tour in all but one of his seasons as a professional. His first appearance came with Bonjour in 2001, his second year in the paid ranks, and this is his 18th successive start, a record. Chavanel won a stage in 2008 for Cofidis and two with Quick-Step in 2010, when he also wore the yellow jersey for two days. His only abandons came in 2007 and 2012.

135km remaining from 182km Belgian champion Yves Lampaert takes up the reins at the head of the peloton for Quick-Step Floors. 3:10 the gap to Chavanel.

Chavanel is familiar with the roads on today's stage, of course. He has already been through Les Herbiers, site of the Chrono des Nations, which he won in 2014. The 39-year-old is also a six-time national time trial champion, most recently in 2014.

130km remaining from 182km Chavanel is grinding into a headwind for the time being, but Quick-Step have no interest in pegging back his move at this early juncture, and the gap stands at 3:26.

A puncture for Richie Porte (BMC), but the pace in the peloton is relaxed, and the Tasmanian is in no particular hurry as he gets his wheel changed. Porte avoided crashing yesterday, but still lost 51 seconds, coming home alongside Chris Froome and Adam Yates. "It's swings and roundabout, this race. Guys took time today but the same might not happen tomorrow. The team were good around me today, and this is a shame but we'll see how the next few days go," Porte said afterwards. Read more here. You can read more on Porte's 2019 destination here.

126km remaining from 182km Lawson Craddock is still in last position in the peloton, but the Texan will be glad of the current steady pace in the main peloton. 3:42 the gap to Chavanel.

121km remaining from 182km Ahead of yesterday's opening stage, UCI president David Lappartient called on fans to continue to follow cycling despite the governing body's decision to drop anti-doping proceedings against Chris Froome, who returned a urine sample containing 2,000ng/ml (this figure was made public by Team Sky in December) of salbutamol during last year's Vuelta a Espana. Lappartient also denied that the UCI had leaked news of the case to the press last year. "If I apologise, that means the leak came from the UCI. That's not the case, so I won't apologise for something that was not the fault of the UCI," Lappartient said. "I have a clear idea from where it comes from but I'm not going to say. There's a difference between what I've heard and what I can prove." Stephen Farrand has the full story here.

Chavanel might have preferred some company at the head of the race, but this solo effort affords him the chance to be saluted by his public in what is set to be his final Tour.

116km remaining from 182km Chavanel's lead is now out to 4 minutes over the peloton, where Quick-Step maintain their organising presence on the front. Chavanel, incidentally, covered 42.4km in the opening hour of racing.

Chavanel is approaching Treize-Septiers still with a buffer of 4 minutes on the peloton. The thermometer has tipped above 30 degrees.

106km remaining from 182km So far, today's stage is following a similar template to yesterday's, with a distinct air of detente in the main peloton. And, like yesterday, we can expect a tense and fraught finale ahead of a bunch finish. GC contenders beware.

For now, the pace is slack enough for Peter Sagan to drop back in person to his Bora-Hansgrohe team car. He pulls over at the road side and hands off his helmet to a mechanic, who makes some adjustments. The world champion will soon be safely in the main peloton.

103km remaining from 182km A delegation from Lotto Soudal is moving towards the front of the peloton but has yet to join Quick-Step in their pace-making efforts. Chavanel's lead has yawned out to 4:28.

Sagan is amid the convoy of team cars and making his way calmly back into position in the main peloton. The world champion will fancy his chances in the event of a bunch sprint, particularly given the road twists and turns in the finale, and then rises slightly in the final kilometre - even though Gaviria looked a step ahead of the rest yesterday.

97km remaining from 182km Into the final 100 kilometres for Chavanel, who remains 4:25 clear of the peloton. A reminder that the day's intermediate sprint comes with 50km to go, while the bonus sprint - with bonuses of 3, 2 and 1 seconds - is at Saint-Florent-des-Bois with 14km to go.

Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo) is the first rider to abandon the Tour de France. The Ethiopian has climbed off at the feed zone and into a team car, his race at a most premature end.

90km remaining from 182km Chavanel, meanwhile, continues in his solitary effort off the head of the race, with a lead of 4:11 on a peloton where the riders are rifling through the contents of their musettes.

88km remaining from 182km A crash for Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), who has sustained cuts to his left shoulder and elbow. The Frenchman remounts and is chasing back on through the race convoy, but he is clearly in some pain.

83km remaining from 182km Chavanel, meanwhile, sticks gamely to his task at the head of the race. His lead over the peloton stands at 3:45. Quick-Step remain in control at the head of the bunch, with the GC contenders' teams all lined up behind them.

A mechanical problem for Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (DImension Data), who slips a chain and takes a long, long time to re-ship. DS Roger Hammond emerges from the car to push him on his way once again.

78km remaining from 182km Tim Declerq (Quick-Step Floors) has spent the bulk of the day at the head of the peloton, with Niki Terpstra lined up behind him. Terpstra will be a crucial element of Quick-Step's team time trial effort tomorrow, together with Bob Jungels. Chavanel's lead is down to 3:22.

Rudy Molard is having his shoulder, elbow and hip wounds treated by the race doctor before rejoining the main body of the peloton.

73km remaining from 182km Chavanel's lead drops inside 3 minutes. There is - and has been from the get go - an air of inevitability about his fate, though the speed has yet to rise in earnest in the peloton.

Richie Porte and his BMC team are placed towards the head of the peloton. There are twists and turns aplenty in the finale this afternoon, and positioning will be of pivotal importance.

67km remaining from 182km Three minutes for Chavanel, who is briefly discommoded by an insect landing on his forearm. That's about all the company he has had since kilometre 33 or so, when Dion Smith and Michael Gogl sat up from the break.

The bunch spreads across the road as Quick-Step knock off their pace-making for the time being, satisfied that they will be able to pin back Chavanel in due course. The gap is back up to 3:30.

63km remaining from 182km The lull in intensity in the peloton sees Chavanel augment his advantage once again to 4 minutes. Gaviria, meanwhile, sits on his top tube and freewheels at the rear of the peloton. Bob Jungels is back with him, and the Luxembourg champion will pilot him back towards the front of the peloton sooner rather than later.

61km remaining from 182km Chavanel's lead is out to 4:24 - or, as per France Televisions on-screen graphic, he is 3.1 kilometres ahead of the ambling peloton.

Direct Energie have some riders near the head of the peloton perhaps with an eye to disrupting the chase, though for the time being, there isn't much of a chase to speak of. At that, mind, Tim Declerq resumes his position at the head of the bunch.

56km remaining from 182km Direct Energie's presence at the front of the bunch was, in fact, designed to allow Fabien Grellier the chance to show himself to his followers in his hometown of Aizenay. Meanwhile, Grellier's teammate Chavanel still has 4:13 in hand.

52km remaining from 182km The pace rises in the peloton as they approach the day's intermediate sprint at Beaulieu-sous-la-Roche, with Dimension Data prominent.

50km remaining from 182km Chavanel takes maximum points at the intermediate sprint. The peloton is at 3:40 and closing.

Bora-Hansgrohe take up the reins in the bunch ahead of the intermediate sprint... Groupama-FDJ are also in place for Arnaud Demare.

Sagan takes second place in the intermediate sprint, ahead of Gaviria, Alexander Kristoff and Demare.

There is a most amicable chat between Sagan and Gaviria immediately after the sprint. It's a long, long way from Kelly versus Vanderaerden... The two will expect to renew their good-natured rivalry in the finale this afternoon.

44km remaining from 182km The injection of pace ahead of the intermediate sprint signalled the beginning of the endgame of stage 2. The intensity has gone up several notches and Chavanel's lead has dropped accordingly. 2:23 the gap.

The top 10 in the intermediate sprint was as follows: 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 20

2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 17

3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15

4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE-Team Emirates 13

5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11

6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10

7 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 9

8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8

9 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 7

10 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6



40km remaining from 182km A crash for Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), who sits on a traffic island to compose himself. It appears that the Spaniard has injured a shoulder and he will hope it is not a broken collarbone. Sanchez is receiving treatment on the roadside, but this does not look promising for his Tour.

A Cofidis rider also went down in the same incident, but he was able to remount almost immediately. Sanchez, by contrast, is leaning against the bonnet of the Astana team car and seems to be in some distress. A replacement bike has been taken from the roof rack, but Sanchez shakes his head dolefully. It looks as though his Tour is over.

37km remaining from 182km Up ahead, meanwhile, the peloton has closed to within 1:44 of Chavanel.

Dimension Data and Bora-Hansgrohe are coming to the front of the peloton in numbers in preparation for the finale. The GC contenders, meanwhile, are anxiously moving up and all keen to avoid the kind of drama that marked the closing kilometres yesterday.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team) has become the second rider to abandon the Tour de France. Tsgabu Grmay abandoned earlier on stage 2, with Trek-Segafredo explaining that he was suffering from severe abdominal pain.

31km remaining from 182km With a shade under 20 miles to go, Chavanel's lead is down to 1:21.

More ill fortune for Adam Yates, who crashes with a little over 31km to go. The Briton is unhurt but has to wait a while for a bike change and will have a desperate chase to get back on. He has Jack Bauer for company as he rides through the cars.

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) was also a faller. The Swiss took some time to get going again, but he is back on his bike and chasing the peloton.

29km remaining from 182km Adam Yates now has Bauer and Luke Durbridge for company as he chases back on. He has around 350 metres to make up on the rear of the peloton, but he is among the cars and should make it back on, though not without expending some energy.

28km remaining from 182km Chavanel has 1:17 in hand on the peloton, or 1.1km per the on-screen graphic from France Televisions.

27km remaining from 182km Adam Yates has made it back up to the rear of the peloton. Competition for places will be fierce in these closing kilometres on these twisting roads.

25km remaining from 182km Quick-Step pile on the pressure at the head of the peloton as they inject some urgency into their pursuit of Chavanel. It will be interesting to see how the sprinters approach the bonus sprint, given that it comes just 14km before they sprint for the stage win.

Chavanel is betraying some signs of fatigue now, but he is maintaining a lead of 1:10 over the peloton, where Quick-Step are setting the pace.

23km remaining from 182km An untimely puncture for Arnaud Demare, who missed out on the sprint yesterday after getting caught up in a crash. He gets a replacement wheel from a teammate and chases alone.

Demare, of course, has some previous when it comes winning a sprint after chasing back on following a hold-up in the finale. He is still alone as he makes his way through the convoy of cars.

21km remaining from 182km 49 seconds for Chavanel, who is draped across his handlebars in a bid to find a more aerodynamic position.

20km remaining from 182km Demare is back in touch with the rear of the peloton, where a delegation of Groupama-FDJ teammates are waiting to guide him through the bunch.

18km remaining from 182km Richie Porte is perched towards the head of the peloton surrounded by a phalanx of BMC riders. Movistar and their trio of leaders are also placed near the front of the bunch. Chavanel's lead is down to 29 seconds.

Chavanel looks over his shoulder and catches sight of the peloton for the first time. He grits his teeth and rises himself from the saddle. He's not ready to lay down arms just yet.

17km remaining from 182km Chavanel is 3 kilometres from the bonus sprint. His lead is 27 seconds.

Team Sky move up to the front of the bunch ahead of this bonus sprint. BMC and Movistar are also mixing it with Quick-Step, Dimension Data and the sprint teams.

14km remaining from 182km Sylvain Chavanel picks up a 3-second bonus at the sprint with 14km remaining. The peloton is closing in rapidly behind him.

It looked like Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) picked up 2 seconds, while Geraint Thomas (Sky) nabbed a bonus second as they led the bunch across the line.

13km remaining from 182km Sylvain Chavanel's adventure is at an end. The Frenchman has been caught by the peloton, which is now primed for a bunch sprint.

Confirmation of the order from that bonus sprint: 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 3”

2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2”

3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1”



12km remaining from 182km The pace is searing at the head of the bunch, with the GC riders' teams all vying for places at the front. Luke Rowe leads the Sky delegations, but there are also Movistar, Astana and BMC jerseys prominent.

10km remaining from 182km All together as the peloton hurtles into the final 10 kilometres. Lawson Craddock is just beginning to lose contact with the rear of the bunch, but the Texan is set to survive the day despite fracturing a shoulder blade in a crash on stage 1.

8km remaining from 182km Luke Rowe is putting in a huge shift for Team Sky at the front as the peloton splits and re-forms around a brace of roundabouts.

7km remaining from 182km A rear wheel puncture for Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin). He gets a quick bike change, but it seems unlikely that the German will get back on in any state to make an impact in the sprint this afternoon.

6km remaining from 182km Groupama-FDJ, Bora-Hansgrohe and Sky are all prominent at the front. Kittel is 40 seconds down and will not make it back on at this rate.

The yellow jersey Fernando Gaviria has plenty of teammates around him near the head of the peloton on this run-in. Meanwhile, Luke Durbridge crashes at the rear of the bunch, though, mercifully, the Australian does not appear to have picked up serious injury.

5km remaining from 182km Bora-Hansgrohe lead into the final 5km on behalf of Peter Sagan, with Lukas Postlberger setting the pace.

4km remaining from 182km Lotto Soudal and Groupama-FDJ are also near the front, as is the strong Movistar delegation.

3km remaining from 182km Quick-Step move up on the right-hand side of the road and take over on the front.

3km remaining from 182km Niki Terpstra has been leading for the past 500 metres at a speed of 60kph or so, before swinging off for Yves Lampaert to take over.

2km remaining from 182km After Lampaert pulls over, Lotto Soudal take things up for Greipel. Gilbert and Alaphilippe are still up there for Gaviria.

A crash on a sharp right-hand bend in the final 2km, and Gaviria is among the riders caught up. He will not win the stage today. Michael Matthews has also been caught in that crash.

1km remaining from 182km That confusion has left a group of 15 or so riders clear in front, with very few sprinters on board. Alaphilippe, Sagan Kristoff and Greipel are all here.

Alaphilippe tries to jump from distance, but he can't get a gap...

Demare opens the sprint, but Sagan is on his wheel...

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 2 of the Tour de France.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) took second, while Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) placed third.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) was 4th, while Alexander Kristoff (UAE-Team Emirates) took 5th.

Peter Sagan will be in the yellow jersey tomorrow thanks to the 10-second bonus for winning the stage.

Result: 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 04:06:37

2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

4 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal

5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE-Team Emirates

6 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo

10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors



General classification after stage 2: 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 08:29:53

2 Fernando Gaviria (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 00:00:06

3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 00:00:10

4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 00:00:12

5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 00:00:13

6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 00:00:14

7 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team Sky 00:00:15

8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 00:00:16

9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE-Team Emirates

10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo

Peter Sagan speaks: "I am really happy for today. I have to say a big thanks to all my teammates. We were in front all of the last 30k. In the end, expected something more easy but it was really tough, up and down, with climbs and descents. I said it was better to start [the sprint] later today. Demare started with Degenkolb and I overtook them but I was really lucky Colbrelli didn’t jump me."

It was a fraught finale, as per usual in the opening week of the Tour de France. Gaviria was among the riders to be held up in the crash on that sharp right-hander just inside the final 2km. Only 15 or so riders avoided being held up, and Quick-Step tried to make the best of a bad situation with Gilbert and Alaphilippe, but they were unable to out-manoeuvre the fast men who remained in front. Demare went from distance, but Sagan was on his wheel and produced a fine sprint effort. Colbrelli was closing at a rate of knots but just ran out of road in his bid to claim stage honours.

Heinrich Haussler went down in that crash, but the Australian has reported no lasting injury. Gaviria, likewise, was unhurt, and crossed the line in the main peloton. He will wear the white jersey of best young rider tomorrow, but the team time trial might - might - give him a chance to win back yellow. Geraint Thomas (7th overall at 15 seconds) is also well placed for a tilt at the overall lead.

A report, results and pictures from today's stage are available here.

Meanwhile, Sky manager Dave Brailsford made a rare public pronouncement today, claiming that UCI president David Lappartient has "still got the local French mayor kind of mentality." Funny that: there are some who reckon Dave Brailsford has got the tawdry nightclub bouncer kind of mentality when it comes to, say, Tour de France rest day press conferences. Patrick Fletcher has the full story here.

Meanwhile, Sky manager Dave Brailsford made a rare public pronouncement today, claiming that UCI president David Lappartient has "still got the local French mayor kind of mentality." Funny that: there are some who reckon Dave Brailsford has got the tawdry nightclub bouncer kind of mentality when it comes to, say, Tour de France rest day press conferences. Ho hum. Patrick Fletcher has the full story here.

This, incidentally, is the team classification after stage 2. Teams set off in reverse order of these standings for tomorrow's team time trial, meaning that Sky and Mitchelton-Scott will be the first two squads to tackle the course. 1 Quick-Step Floors 25:30:27

2 Wanty-Groupe Gobert

3 Astana Pro Team

4 Trek-Segafredo

5 Bora-Hansgrohe

6 Bahrain-Merida

7 Katusha-Alpecin

8 Dimension Data

9 Team Sunweb

10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits

11 LottoNl-Jumbo

12 Lotto Soudal

13 Direct Energie

14 Fortuneo-Samsic

15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24

16 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32

17 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:34

18 BMC Racing Team 0:00:51

19 Groupama-FDJ

20 Movistar Team 0:01:15

21 Team Sky 0:02:06

22 Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:56

Some of the snap reactions from the protagonists of today's stage are available to read here. Stephen Farrand and Patrick Fletcher will have more in-depth news and reaction from La Roche-sur-Yon in due course.

Lawson Craddock, incidentally, made it safely to the end of today's stage. He crossed the line in the last group on the road, which came in 3:03 down on Sagan.

Thanks for following our live coverage on Cyclingnews today. A full, report, results and pictures are here. We'll be back with more from tomorrow's team time trial, and in the meantime, Stephen Farrand and Patrick Fletcher will have all the news and reaction from today's action.

