We're in Chantilly for the start of the final stage of this year's Tour de France. We head to Paris for the final sprint and then the podium celebrations. Riders scheduled to roll out shortly for a long neutralized section. Chris Froome in yellow, Sagan in green, Yates in white and Majka in the KOM jersey.

And the riders roll out for the final 113 km of the stage. The four jersey winners lead from the front as Sagan and Froome swap a few words.

The racing won't kick off until we hit Paris as the riders continue to chat throughout the peloton. Froome and the other jersey winners remain at the front and it won't be long until we see the champagne come out.

Quintana hasn't had the Tour de France he was hoping for but he comes to the front to congratulate Froome.

The Team Sky riders have changed their kit, swapping out the blue for yellow and they've all dropped back to the rear of the peloton for another photo opportunity.

And Froome joins them as they each enjoy a bottle of beer. Nice bit of product placement for a brand of beer I will not mention.

.@marcelkittel taking some @Etixx bars which will come in handy for #TDF2016 last stage. https://t.co/DWKK0wFloU @Etixx_QuickStep Sun, 24th Jul 2016 14:45:37

Don't mix your drinks! Froome has now moved onto champagne. Don't worry the racing will start a little later on.

#TDF2016 The stage has started. The riders are heading to Paris! @Lotto_Soudal Sun, 24th Jul 2016 14:45:33

At the front of the bunch Nibali and Kreuziger, former teammates in Liquigas have a natter as Hinault drops the flag. The stage has officially started.

10km ticked off as the peloton roll towards Paris. Still no urgency or racing for that matter. That will all change soon enough.

Hosking! La Course by Le Tour de France 2016: Results | https://t.co/dQAVAOyRCe https://t.co/sZiEP7YgyS @kirstenfrattini Sun, 24th Jul 2016 15:07:41

Nibali and Sagan have been hogging the front of the bunch as we head into the final 90km of the stage. The pace is still relaxed, however, as we move closer to Paris.

The pace rises slightly as the bunch take on a descent. Nairo Quintana has drifted towards the back as a couple of Tinkoff riders push clear, almost by accident, on the down hill section.

81km remaining from 113km Just over 80km remaining as riders take turns on the front of the peloton. This pace will continue until we hit the outskirts of the capital.

Quintana attacks. At last. Alas it's a playful move from the front for the one KOM point. Kreuziger takes it though with the Movistar man crossing the line in second.

Team Sky have moved up and taken control, if that's the right word in these circumstances, of the peloton with Luke Rowe on the front.

A puncture for Greipel who has a push from Marc Sergeant who limbers out of the Lotto Soudal team car. The German sprinter hasn't won a stage in this year's race but won in Paris last year. He and Kittel are the big favourites for today but it really depends on how the fastmen have left the mountains.

Having raced @LaCoursebyTDF for Wiggle in 2014, I'm happy to see @WiggleHigh5 win today! Gr8 work, @RochelleGilmore. https://t.co/7ETl7FrXBF @KathrynBertine Sun, 24th Jul 2016 16:17:23

58km remaining from 113km Team Sky continue on the front of the peloton as we head towards the Champs Elysees for the first time. Under 60km to go.

That's a nice touch from the peloton as they allow Rodriguez to go out in front and lead the race onto the finishing circuit. This is of course his final Tour de France before he hangs up his wheels at the end of the year.

Rodriguez is certainly enjoying himself out there as he soaks it all in.

Rodriguez sits up and now French champion Vichot moves to the as he wants to leads the peloton. A break may form quite soon as Team Sky are swamped at the head of the bunch.

An eight rider group has gone clear and they include Roy, Craddock and six others. They have about 15 seconds on the peloton with Lotto and Direct Energie setting the pace for their sprinters.

Riders in the break are Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale, Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac, Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team, Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data, Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ, Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18, Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida, and Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept

The leaders are only able to hold their advantage at 20 seconds and that's not going to be enough as we head into the final 40km of the stage, and of the Tour de France.

Sagan and Tinkoff have committed to the chase but it's all Direct Energie at the moment as they look to set up Coquard for the win. Not sure who the last Frenchman was to win on the Champs Elysees, maybe Nazon?

Here's the correct make up of the break

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Rui Costa (Lampre - Merida), Brice Feillu (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)

We're hearing that Tony Martin has pulled out of the race on the final stage.

Kittel needs a new bike. It's a quick change but he needs another bike straight away. He throws a wheel to the floor before finally starting again. It's going to be a touch chase from this point for him. He'll make it back but that will take a lot of energy for him.

35km remaining from 113km 35km to go and Kittel is over a minute down and he's in real danger of losing the plot as he smashes the handlebars in frustration. His team car is pacing him back to the peloton but it's a long way back from here.

The riders reached Paris! #TDF2016 https://t.co/0JjvIa0laZ @LottoJumbo_road Sun, 24th Jul 2016 16:53:43

Kittel is only around 20 seconds down now so coming back isn't impossible at all. The break, meanwhile, have 21 seconds on the yellow jersey group.

Don't want to hex @McLAYDan but with a man in the break and Kittel off the back, Fortuneo are in a decent place for this one... @willfoth Sun, 24th Jul 2016 16:56:49

We're about to go through Norwegian corner and Kristoff and Boasson Hagen are both contenders for the stage. Greipel - on paper at least - is the favourite though. It's still Direct Energie on the front of the peloton as they commit the early numbers.

Kittel is chasing back from through the cars on his own but he should make contact in the next few minutes.

27km remaining from 113km Kittel makes contact with the back of the bunch as his team start to pace him towards the front.

The leaders are ahead by just 10 seconds as the peloton bring them to within touching distance. Froome is simply keeping out of trouble and riding at the back of his Team Sky train.

Dan Martin appears to be off the back of the peloton. Does he have a mechanical problem?

Etixx are having a nightmare final day at the Tour de France. Tony Martin out, Kittel suffering a string of mechanicals and now Sky attack.

Rowe jumps away from the peloton and takes Poels with him. D Martin is about to make contact with the rear of the peloton.

So now the break has been joined by the two Team Sky riders. The gap is at about 8 seconds.

16km remaining from 113km 16km to for the peloton as Froome is looked after by Stannard.

Teklehaimanot is the last man out there with the rest of the break about to be caught.

Lutsenko has slipped clear with 13km to go. He has about three or four seconds on the bunch with Direct Energie peeling off and other teams taking over.

Lutsenko has been joined by Van Avermaet but their lead is so slim at this point.

Kittel and Greipel are both near the front. So too is Coquard and Kristoff as we enter the final 8km of the stage.

The leading pair are caught as we start the final lap.

IAM in their final Tour are leading the bunch with Direct Energie just behind them.

Orica are bringing Matthews to the front now as Tinkoff also get involved. Etixx look strong as here from Giant Alpecin for Degenkolb.

Impey takes over and there's a fall in the bunch.

At the front Trek, Orica, Katusha, Cannondale and Lotto fight for the lead.

Cofidis and Etixx are also fighting for position.

2km remaining from 113km 2km to go as Matthews marks Sagan. Coquard has a flat.

Boasson Hagen is being led to the front.

Here come Lotto for Greipel.

Etixx lose ground on a corner as Lotto Soudal lead with 1.5km to go.

Greipel has five on the front as they lead into the final 1000m.

Here comes Kristoff

600 to go.

Greipel on Kristoff's wheel.

Kristoff on the front with 200 to go but Greipel is on his wheel. Sagan is third in line as Greipel comes around the Katusha rider

Sagan jumps too but Greipel hangs on to take the win. Sagan is second.

Froome comes over the line with all his teammates with him at the back of the peloton. They cross the finish line arm in arm and he wins his third Tour de France.

A massive stage win for Greipel though who has suffered throughout the Tour and missed out on a stage win until now. You can see the joy on his face and the relief as he lifts his bike above his head and celebrates with his teammates.

1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:43:08

2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team

3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha

4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data

5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange

6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac

8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

10 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data

So Froome takes yellow, Sagan green, Majka polka-dot and Yates white. The jersey presentations will take place shortly.

Andre Greipel: "I'm super proud it worked out, and the team believed in me. We always kept trying even though we never could succeed. Now we won two stages with Thomas De Gendt on Ventoux and now me on the Champs Elysees.

"We had a good plan this morning, with the headwind I just tried to stay calm to save energy. Once we hit the front, we were one guy too short, so I chose the wheel of Kristoff which was the best today. I'm happy I could finish it off and get another Tour de France stage win."

Final general classification



1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 89:06:01

2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:52

3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:08

4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:29

5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:04

6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:03

7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:05:45

8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:51

9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:05:58

10 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:16

On the podium now Greipel and Sagan with the latter awarded the green jersey. His teammate Majka will be the next rider to make it onto the podium.

Yates has been presented with the white jersey and Sagan is back on the podium once more. Next up will be Froome who is about to pull on the yellow jersey for the final time this year. He's won the 2016 Tour de France and he's simply been in a league of his own. Never troubled, never in doubt - that's his third win in four years.

Bardet and Quintana and of course Froome once more make it onto the podium. We'll hear a national anthem and then Froome will probably say a few words.

Froome: "To my teammates and support team this is your yellow jersey. I wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for your commitment. A massive thank you to Dave Brailsford and my coach Tim Kerrison. This is one special team and I’m so proud to be part of it.

To Michelle my wife and my son Kellan, your love and support make everything possible. Kellan I dedicate this victory to you."

Froome: "This Tour has taken place against the backdrop of the terrible events in Nice and we pay our respects once again to those who lost their lives. Of course these events put sport into perspective but they also show why the values of sport are so important to free society. We all love the Tour de France because it’s unpredictable but we love the Tour more for what stays the same – the passion of the fans for every nation, the beauty of the French countryside and the bonds of friendship created through sport. These things will never change."

You can find our report for the stage and the final GC for the 2016 Tour de France, right here.