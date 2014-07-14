Hello and welcome to our live coverage from stage 10 of the Tour de France from Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles.

We’re set for another decisive stage in this year’s race as we head further into the mountains for the biggest summit finish of the race so far. Seven climbs in total, with a summit finish at La Planche des Belles Filles where Chris Froome won his first Tour de France stage in 2012. At just 161.5km, the stage is relatively short but with so much climbing spread over the distance we’re sure to see some significant time gaps at the finish.

The stage starts in a little over 30 minutes from now as riders begin to sign on. There are a lot of nervous faces out there and it's a good time for you to read over our preview of the stage, right here.

Jean-Christophe Péraud says... "This stage will have an impact on the overall and position on the final climb is everything. Don't be surprised if a breakaway is successful - all the French riders will be in it to win it on Bastille Day. I think whoever wins here will have an explosive kick."

And here's where things stand on GC heading into the stage. Nibali sits second now after letting go yesterday but he still has a lead over all his main GC rivals. 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 38:04:38

2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:34

3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:02:40

4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:18

5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:03:32

6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:00

7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:01

8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:07

9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:08

10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:13

11 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:04:26

12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:04:36

13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol

14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:44

15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:06

16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:08

17 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:11

18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:28

19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:56

20 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:12

As Barry Ryan noted in his story last week "There is barely a metre of flat from the moment the race hits the category 2 Col du Firstplan after 20 kilometres, and there are no fewer than seven climbs on the menu all told, including four category one ascents – the Petit Ballon (9.3km with an average gradient of 8.1%), Col du Platzerwasel (7.1km at 8.4%), Col des Chevrères (3.5km at 9.5%) and the final haul to the line (5.9km at 8.5%)."

The final climb was used as a summit finish for the first time in 2012, although the time gaps weren't huge the climb gave everyone a decent indication as to would feature for the top places in the Tour. Here's how the leading riders finished the stage that day: 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:58:35

2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02

3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling

4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:07

5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:19

6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44

7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:46

8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team

9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:50

10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:56

Sunny at the start but that will be of little comfort for the riders as there are heavy showers expected for most of the stage.

Tony Martin seems to want to defend KOM jersey. Asked directeurs to keep him updated on points leftover at every GPM if break goes. @friebos Mon, 14th Jul 2014 12:01:06

Roughly 15 minutes until the start of the stage as we see the new race leader make his way to the startline. Ridley have provided a rather fetching new bike for today while the Frenchman, leading the Tour on Bastille Day, has gone for black shorts. We applaud the fashion statement. Black is the new yellow.

There's a large assumption that Tony Gallopin will lose the race lead today. Well, last time the race finished he roughed up around 1:30 to Nibali. On paper today is a harder stage but the Frenchman has yellow on his shoulders and while the team will look to back Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Gallopin certainly has a chance.

Local boy Pinot has talked about today's stage. “The riders competing in the Tour de Franche-Comté had to climb it the next day. They were all over the place,” Pinot recalls, before going on to highlight the particular difficulty of climbs in this region. “The end of this stage takes place in what is like the Basque Country of the Vosges Haut-Saônoises,” he says. “They are short passes, from five to eight kilometres in length. The Chevrères reminds me of the Mur de Péguère, which we climbed [on the Tour] in 2012. It’s a narrow forest road where riders can’t go any more than three abreast.

The riders are off with and already we have a break up the road and Katusha are hunting it down. Perhaps they're trying to send Rodriguez up the road for more KOM points.

Lotto are also on the front of the race and there's even a move from Peter Sagan already.

The main break though has 19 seconds on the main field. As we see Rodriguez trying to catch him.

Sagan and Rodriguez link up and they have a Netapp rider with him. Now can they catch the seven riders already up the road. Voeckler and Riblon are both in that first move.

The gap to the first group moves out to roughly a minute. Can Sagan and his two companions make contact with the leading seven as the bunch sits up?

No contact yet between the two groups as we see Visconti take a long turn on the front. They don't want to wait for Sagan and Rodriguez, that's for sure.

Rodriguez is leading the chase though with Sagan and Barta tucked in. Sagan of course wants the intermediate sprint points but there's one major climb before that point.

Lotto meanwhile, with Griepel, set the pace on the front of the peloton with the gap to the first group at 3'18.

A few words exchanged at the front between Moinard, Visconti and Riblon. This is one of the best small breaks we've had in the race so far. The rain is starting to fall on the riders though as Sagan takes a turn in the second group.

Pineau has attacked from the bunch, Sagan and Rodriguez are 47 seconds down on the seven up ahead.

144km remaining from 161km The gap to the leaders is now at 3:46.

Meanwhile Brailsford has told the press that Wiggins hasnt' yet signed with Team Sky. This morning when Cyclingnews asked him a direct question about it he was evasive but later stated that "“Brad is a great champion and has been integral to the Sky story. We are keen to support him in the best way as he works towards his ultimate goal of achieving more Olympic success in Rio."

Interesting move to see Movistar and Astana both send men - and key men - up the road already. Visconti was superb in last year's Giro and Westra has been in top form in this year's Tour de France. Could we see the race split apart well before the final climb?

And now the seven man break hit the bottom of the first climb with a lead of 4'19. The rain is coming down a little heavier as Voeckler goes back to talk to his team car.

Back to the bunch and Griepel is getting in his work early as he sets the pace for Lotto and the race leader.

Visconti drops back to the car and hands in his rain jacket. The leaders are looking good at this stage but Rodriguez is closing on them.

Really heavy rain now for the peloton.

The gap is coming down as Rodriguez sets the pace. He's just after KOM points and his group are about to make it ten riders in the lead group, with 136km to go.

Rodriguez gives Sagan a pat on the shoulder for helping him make it to the leaders.

So our perfect ten are : Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar), Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale), Lieuwe Westra (Astana Pro Team), Amaël Moinard (BMC Racing Team), Markel Irizar Aranburu (Trek Factory Racing), Arnaud Gerard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team), Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Team Katusha), and Jan Barta (Team NetApp-Endura)

The leaders have 4:26 on the peloton as we see Contador and his teammates move up towards the head of the field on the first climb.

And now IAM Cycling are leading the chase from the bunch. They don't have a man in the break so they're looking to chase the ten man move. It's going to be a big ask though as we see Voeckler take a turn, glance back at Rodriguez and then settle back into the break. Chavanel is leading the peloton for now.

Pineau has been caught and he's sharing the pace setting on the front of the peloton.

The ten leaders are now 1km from the summit of the first climb. It's a second cat climb with a max of five points up for grabs for the first rider. Rodriguez needs those points to chip away at Tony Martin's lead in the KOM. 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 pts

2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17

3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 17

4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12

5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 11

6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 8

7 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6

8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6

9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 5

10 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4

Sagan is currently setting the pace with Rodrigues on his wheel, ready to pounce.

Almost at the top of the Col du Firstplan and Voeckler has attacked with Rodriguez on his weel.

The Spaniard takes it in a close sprint but the rain is so heavy now as the riders take on the descent.

At the back of the peloton riders are already getting dropped, with Demare one of the first to crack.

Well race radio is saying the Voeckler won that sprint front Rodriguez as we see the Europcar rider lead Sagan on the descent. It will be interesting to see if Sagan sits up after the intermediate sprint.

It it's Sagan who attacks on the descent and is now clear of the break. He'll take first at the intermediate sprint for sure now.

The peloton meanwhile have closed the gap to the break to 2'31.

Sagan takes the points but behind the break, as Sagan is caught, the peloton have split into several groups.

There's a group off the front of the bunch that includes Tony Martin and Kwiatkowski.

#TdF After 42km gap is 2'05" to Martin/Kwiatkowski group and 2'43" to 1st big group @PelotonWatch Mon, 14th Jul 2014 13:33:41

And the break are on the second climb of the day but Kwiatkowski and his group are making ground.

Lotto have now come to the front and are setting the pace and they're certainly giving it everything as they start the next climb.

Kwiatkowski has a minute on the peloton at this stage, with 115km to go. This is a real gamble from Omega as we see a couple of riders struggle at the back of the break.

500 metres to go on La Planche des Belles Filles. It's misty up here #tdf http://t.co/Xw84JSMR5k @SadhbhOS Mon, 14th Jul 2014 13:37:44

Up ahead Voeckler and Rodriguez are trading turns as Griepel starts to slip off the back of the peloton.

And that looks like Terpstra is suffering too.

Visconti has drifted to the back of the break and is trying to get those currently sitting on to take a turn. With 6km to go until the summit Westra stamps on the pedals and he's caused problems with Sagan dropped, Barta struggling and Gerard off the back too.

Kwiatkowski is at the back of this second group of five while Tony Martin sets the pace. In the first group there are a number of shallow digs as the strongest riders aim to get rid of the passengers.

Westra has gone again and at the moment only Voeckler can go with him.

Westra has Moinard making contact but Rodriguez is in a spot of bother. The Astana man is looking so, so strong.

The Kwiatkowski group has around 40 seconds on the yellow jersey group.

Rodriguez has made contact so we now have four riders in the lead of the race: Westra, Moinard, Voeckler and Rodriguez. The rest of the break have been blown away.

And Ted King has left the race. He was struggling all morning.

Some really contrasting styles in this lead four for Westra just looks like he's riding on thin air as he taps away: totally different to Voeckler.

Visconti has made contact so we now have five riders leading the race with 111km to go and the gap to the field at 3;50.

The Kwiatkowski group has two minutes over the peloton now so he's in second place on the road.

Greipel has made it back to the front of the peloton, the pace has eased slightly and he's back on the front setting the pace. Meanwhile Riblon is closing in on the leading five. He should make contact before the summit of this climb.

Tony Martin is leading Kwiatkowski through the riders already dropped from the main break and we now have six leaders with Riblon making contact. He didn't panic he just reached into his suitcase of courage™, presumably the one that Hincapie lent him, and found the will to make contact.

After Ted King, Arnaud Démare the next to struggle at the back on his own. FDJ teammates have left him @petercossins Mon, 14th Jul 2014 13:58:11



And Barta has picked up his suitcase of courage ™ from left over luggage and made contact with the leaders too.

Rodriguez is just setting a steady tempo now, trying to calm things down before the sprint. Voeckler changes the script and comes through with Westra on his wheel.

1km to go until the summit of the Petit Ballon and Westra takes over.

The Martin and Kwiatkowski group are closing in on the front group as they pick up a couple more riders.

Grey sky, plenty of mist as Rodriguez attacks from the front. Voeckler is chasing.

This time it's the Spaniard who takes the max with Voeckler second.

So ten points for Rodriguez and eight for Voeckler. There should be a general re-grouping on th descent now but the riders will need to rider with some caution as the roads are wet. The Kwiatkowski group ar around 35 seconds down on the leaders with the peloton at 4'28.

Confirmed by Astana: Westra there to hopefully help Nibali later. @friebos Mon, 14th Jul 2014 14:05:43

And now the peloton crest the top of the climb with the gap at 4'30. The pace is steady, Griepel still in the mix as Lotto continue to lead the race leader.

We're about to see a 13 man group link of with Martin and Kwiatkowski in there with the early break.

No flat roads as the break start climbing once again with Martin on the front setting the pace with Kwiatkowski in second wheel. We're hearing that Machado has crashed out out of the race. He started the stage in third overall. That's a big blow for him and his Netapp team.

The new configuration has all the success of a RadioShack Leopard merger with riders all over the place. Too many passengers

95km remaining from 161km Still over 95km to go and Roche is by the side of the road and he needs a new bike as we head towards the Col du Platzerwasel.

We're now hearing that Machado is still in the race. He did crash though, that's for certain. As at the head of the peloton it's Astana and Lotto on the front. Saxo wont work yet as they'll want Roche to come back

And it looks like Contador has fallen.

He's standing up but he has cuts all over his legs it seems.

The right knee is having treatment.

It looks like the yellow jersey is sitting up but Contador still isn't back on his bike.

He's losing time as well as blood as the doctors look after him. Riis is there but where are Contador' teammates?

Contador now has a problems with his shoes. He's no in a panic but this is costing him a lot of time.

Contador is now back in the saddle and riding again.

He is four minutes behind the main field. And he still has a problem with his shoes.

That's a four minute gap to the yellow jersey group. Contador, even if the peloton slow up, has a huge task ahead of him.

Contador is now with the team car. He's getting more help but still no teammates with him. Riis is looking very concerned as you would imagine as Contador climbs alone. Up ahead and Astana are setting the pace at the front of the yellow jersey group.

Contador is having a mechanical check but it doesnt look good for the two time winner of the Tour de France.

Contador now has three men with him but the gap to the main field is at 3;30. It's coming down but slowly. Kwiatkowski though is riding into the yellow jersey.

Astana have to ride as Kwiatkowski is a major threat on GC. Tough for Contador under different circumstances the bunch might wait. Not today and he has massive task ahead of him.

It looks like Contador is pulling back time though. He's back with the medical car one more time though.

Meanwhile the entire Astana team are on the front of the peloton.

Contador has two men with him now and he's leading the chase having had more medical attention. Roche is one of the riders with Contador.

How many risk is Contador will or able to take on the descent of this climb?

Up ahead in that main break Tony Martin is still setting the pace with Kwiatkowski on his wheel.

The leaders have 1km to go until the summit with a gradient of around 10 per cent.

Contador is 2:30 down on the Nibali group.

Contador is cutting through groups on the road as he rides on his spare bike. His shorts are cut from his earlier fall.

The yellow jersey group are just riding tempo, 4:10 down and now Rodriguez and Voeckler attack. Rodriguez has too much for him and craetes a gap. He takes another ten points and stretches his lead in the KOM.

The main field are 1km from the top of the climb, Astana still riding tempo with Nibali looking comfortable.

Contador is now three minutes down on the yellow jersey group.

Machado has made it back to the Gallopin group but the yellow jersey is suffering.

Greipel has double take as he watches Alberto Contador struggle past him. The yellow jersey group are near the summit of the climb.

Contador really only has a short window in which to close this gap. So far he's taken a minute back but it's not enough as the main field head through the feedzone. The descent is going to be massive fo Contador.

And he's losing more time. Contador is now at 3:43 behind the main field.

The Tinkoff leader has his entire team and Griepel with him.

Contador is now four minutes down. Astana continue to set the pace with the Kwiatkowski group still four minutes up. We still have another four climbs to go and 80km of racing.

And Contador is once more back with Contador. The pair are talking as Rogers drops back to help. It's touch and go, Contador could quit the race. They cant take too many risks on the descent even if they wanted to due to the heavy fog.

And it's 4'40. Contador is done, surely. He's almost nine minutes down on the lead group and now Contador is getting a pat on the back. He's about to stop.

And that's it. Contador has stopped and he's getting into the team car. It's all over and we lose another pre-race favourites. First Froome and now Alberto Contador.

Confirmation now comes from the race radio that Contador is out. We saw Rogers drop back, and there was a brief pat on the back between the pair but it's all over. Astana keep the pressure on as they drive the field. The Tour, in all its brutality, waits for no man.

And here's our story on Contador leaving the race. We'll add more to it as soon as we have more information from the rider and team.

The break with Kwiatkowski has 4'25 over the peloton.

Right now Kwiatkowski is in the race lead by around 30 seconds. Martin is still on the front of the first group and driving the pace. Amazing given the efforts that he made yesterday.

Just a quick reminder that you can find all our Tour de France videos, right here.

64km remaining from 161km We're onto the next climb with Martin still setting the pace and Astana are just holding the gap at 4'23.

Gallopin is still struggling at the back of the Astana led field. He's paying for his efforts has we see Horner ride near the front with Rui Costa close by.

The leaders with Martin still doing all the work have 4'30 over the peloton.

Westra and Barta have been picked up by the main field.

Lotto have posted two men on the front as Gallopin moves up towards near the front of the bunch. He's struggled so far and briefly lost contact on the last major descent.

Near the summit of the climb Rodriguez attacks and go clear. Voeckler is with him on the second cat summit but the Spaniard takes five points, and the Frenchman three.

None of last year's top five will podium in the race. Froome and Contador have crashed out. Quintana is at home, Kreuziger is also at home - though for different reasons - and Rodriguez has lost too much time.

Adam Hansen is now leading the main field but the gap to the Martin group is still at 4:25.

easy to forget the two toughest climbs on today's stage are still to come @petercossins Mon, 14th Jul 2014 15:28:56

The Col des Croix is next. It's a third category climb but it will be good indication of how strong Martin is feeling and whether Astana are starting to grind him down. So far Kwiatkowski has glued himself to the German's wheel but surely it can't last forever?

44km remaining from 161km And Astana are starting to turn the screw with the leading group's lead down to 3:51.

The bunch is lined out too with Porte there with three Sky riders, Van Garderen, Talansky, Pinot and Rolland in the mix too. Mollema is also still up there. We're missing Alberto Contador though, who left the race after an earlier crash.

This is turning into a huge chance for Porte. If he can stick with Nibali today he could move right into contention for a top two place overall. His team haven't had to work on the front either today as Astana and Lotto have been on the front since this morning. We're into the final40km of racing.

The Col des Croix is around 3.2km in length and Martin is about to lead the break onto the lower slopes. The bunch are at 3'18.

There's a lot of pressure on Kwiatkowski because Martin has put the young Pole in an ideal solution. The Omega leader has to take advantage though and mentally that could be tough because he knows that Nibali is getting closer with every pedal stroke.

The gap to the leaders is down to 2'52.

But the bunch is starting to split, Sagan one of the riders being left behind.

Gerrans is the latest rider to lose contact. Cancellara is being dropped too.

Astana are losing riders now, they've done so much work but now the pressure is on as BMC, Movistar and Sky wait in the wings.

The leaders close in on the summit and Rodriguez is first with Voeckler second.

Martin then leads the break over the top with the gap at 2'43.

Hansen is now being dropped from the yellow jersey group. This third cat climb is making such a difference.

Kangert is setting the pace but Nibali just has one or two men left to help him. Leaders could become isolated a lot earlier than they might have expected because Omega Pharma have been on the front foot for most of the day.

The break are onto the penultimate climb of the stage with Martin still setting the pace.

Kwiatkowski is there, sat in second wheel, and just keeping behind his teammate. He's in a great position with that gap at 2;39.

Back in the field and Trek are setting the pace for Frank Schleck.

And BMC and Sky take over but here goes Cancellara lifting the pace once more.

There are sections of 18 per cent on the Chevreres and Astana have lost another man from the main field.

There are sections of 18 per cent on the Chevreres and Astana have lost another man from the main field.

And Sky are now setting the pace on the front of the yellow jersey group.

23km remaining from 161km Well into the final 25km of racing Kwiatkowski still in second wheel. How long will he wait before leaving Martin behind? He must be itching to go because the gap is at 2:30.

20km remaining from 161km Just 20km to go and Martin is still on the front but no, he's cracked and Kwiatkowski takes over with the gap at 2'17.

And now it's all on Kwiatkowski to set the pace. He may get a bit of help because there's still a Bastille stage win on offer.

Cancellara is still leading the main field.

Frank Schleck is near the front too as Riblon is dropped from the break too.

Kwiatkowski leads Voeckler, Visconti, and Rodriguez.

And it looks like Kwiatkowski has the legs and he's putting the rest of the break under a lot of pressure.

The gap is at 2''05 as Rodriguez and Visconti try and catch Kwiatkowski

And Voeckler has crashed and back in the main field Talansky is in trouble. he's at the back of the main group and Martin has been caught by what's left of the main field.

Now with 19.5km to go we just have two leaders, Rodriguez and Kwiatkowski

The two leaders are clear of the rest of the break with 2:14 over the yellow jersey. Gallopin is losing ground though, he's getting dropped with Talansky.

The yellow jersey makes a huge effort to try and get back but he's all over the road.

And now Rodriguez has moved clear of Kwiatkowski on the steepest part of the cllimb.

Out of the saddle, this climb is perfect for the Spaniard as Astana take over with 18km to go.

Gallopin is all over the road now as he sees his rival go clear. Nibali who has Porte and then Thomas on the front is riding back into yellow.

As now Visconti has come back to Kwiatkowski

Van Garderen is just off Porte's wheel and Frank Schleck is at the back of the Nibali group.

Nibali has 50 seconds on the race leader and now Visconti has dropped Kwiatkowski.

And Moinard his catching Kwiatkowski too.

Rodriguez is first over the top and he's won 5/6 climbs so far today. He has a healthy lead in the KOM competition.

Groups are now all over the road as Nibali uses his last domestique on the climb and they crest the summit with 16.6km to go. Further down the road and Gallopin is giving it everything. He just can't keep pace with the leaders.

And Scarponi has gone down on a corner, leaving Nibali on his own. Up ahead Rodriguez has been caught by Visconti.

Kwiatkowski is alone though and at the front. He caught the leaders over the descent and has now gone clear and is leading the race.

Gallopin is 1:30 down on Nibali. He's set to lose the yellow jersey.

Kwiatkowski is 1:30 ahead of Nibali. He's come back after losing ground on the climb and attacked his rivals. He has 18 seconds on the Rodriguez group.

And now Rodriguez has joined Kwiatkowski

8km remaining from 161km Tejay is looking good !! He will only get better as this race goes on. #bigdiesel @tejay_van @taylorphinney Mon, 14th Jul 2014 16:37:04

8km remaining from 161km 8km to go for the two leaders as Visconti is alone and chasing.

We're onto the final climb now and Rodriguez is setting the pace with Kwiatkowski sitting in and holding on. Astana ahve Fuglsang on the front now for Nibali who is in second wheel. Scarponi is coming back to the main group.

The GC group is down to around 20 riders.

Voeckler is about to be caught by the Nibali group.

Gallopin is still the race leader on the road but only just, by 11 seconds.

Up ahead and Visconti is giving chase. He looks strong as he climbs in the saddle but Gallopin is coming back and is making contact again. Incredible ride. A lot like Vassuer's ride in 1997 when Brochard won the stage.

Rodriguez still leads Kwiatkowski and there's no time gap. Pinot is in the main group, Mollema is there, and van Garderen and Porte.

Rui Costa is there, Porte and Valverde and Thomas.

It looks like Talansky hasn't made it back though.

And 5.3km to go and Rodriguez has attacked Kwiatkowski

The Katusha man is going clear as well as Scarponi sets the pace for Nibali.

Gallopin isnt giving up though and he's still chasing.

5km to go for the lone leader.

Valverde has moved up to Nibali's wheel. Both GC rivals are looking good at the moment.

It could all be over for Gallopin now as he has just one second left of his lead.

All eyes are now on Rodriguez as he rides free and on his own. Kwiatkowski is on his own too but it looks like he's going backwards.

Scarponi fresh from his fall is doing an excellent job for Nibali. Thomas has blood on his elbow but we've not seen him crash. He's drifted to the back of the group but Porte is ffith.

Rodriguez is starting to rock his shoulders but he has 28 seconds on Kwiatkowski and 1;13 on Nibali. This could be close, very close.

Just 3.7km for Rodriguez.

Kwiatkowski is out of the saddle and grinding is way up the climb. Visconti is still in third and Navarro has attacked.

And Thomas has been dropped from the Nibali Porte group. Valverde is just sat on Nibali's wheel with 2.8km to go for Rodriguez.

And now Nibali attacks.

Valverde goes but he can't match him. Neither can Porte.

And Nibali has caught and passed Kwiatkowski

Pinot sets the pace but Nibali has flown and he's on the hunt to try and catch Rodriguez as Horner, Rui Costa, and van den Broeck are dropped.

And now Mollema is in trouble . Kwiatkowski has been dropped as well.

2km remaining from 161km Just 2km to go for Rodriguez. Nibali is coming for him though.

Nibali just looks so strong at the moment. He has around 10 seconds on teh chase with Porte and van Garderen in the mix with Valverde and Bardet.

Porte is looking for help but it's not coming yet. Mollema has really cracked though.

Rodriguez is going to be caught as he has just five seconds.

Nibali will blow right by him.

The Spaniard looks back and sees Nibali goes by him. He's holding the Italian's wheel though.

Porte is still setting the pace for the chase. He's riding into second or third today.

1km to go and Rodriguez is working with Nibali.

But Nibali has gone again and he's heading to another stage win and the race lead as Pinot attacks from the chase.

He's coming to the line.

And Nibali takes the stage win. His second of the race and and his second yellow jersey.

And it looks like Pinot will be second.

Valverde and then Bardet. van Garderen and then Porte. Rodriguez comes over the line, totally spent but he'll wear the KOM jersey.

Rui Costa, Horner and Jurgen Van Den Broeck have all lost time today. Mollema as well.

Kwiatkowski comes over the line. He will lose time on GC and his white jersey.

We cut back to Gallopin to closes in on the line. He's given it everything today but he just didn't have enough on the last two climbs.

No sign fo Talansky as we see Rolland finish, he's lost a lot of time today.

Huge cheers for Gallopin and they're well deserved.

1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:27:26

2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:15

3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20

4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20

5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22

6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22

7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:25

8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:50

9 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:52

10 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:54

#TdF Stage 10: BMC Racing Team's @tejay_van climbs from 16th to seventh in the overall standings. @BMCProTeam Mon, 14th Jul 2014 17:08:02

Major news just in: Alberto Contador has been left with a fractured tibia after his fall in the Tour de France on stage 10. The Spanish climber crashed mid-way through the stage and despite continuing was forced to abandon.

He was taken to the finish where he was given x-rays by the Tour’s medical staff. Team boss Bjarne Riis confirmed to the press that Contador had suffered a fracture to his right tibia and that he would undergo an operation.



That's a massive blow for Contador and his team.

A correction to our GC results from before: 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42:33:38

2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:23

3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:47

4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:01

5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:47

6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56

7 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:57

8 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:03:58

9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:04:08

10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:04:18

You can find our report, brief results and photos from the stage, right here.

This is cycling. And anything can happened before Paris. Will try the next #TdF @olegtinkov Mon, 14th Jul 2014 17:32:28

Confirmation that Talansky has lost ten minutes today. Garmin will have to focus on stage wins for the second grand tour in a row.

We've now updated our story on Alberto Contador's broken tibia, with quotes from Bjarne Riis. Read the story, right here.

Riis on Contador crashing out of the race: "Alberto has a broken tibia. It's not a bad fracture but he needs surgery," Riis told a small group of journalists at the Tinkoff-Saxo bus. "He's in a lot of pain and is getting stitches," Riis said minutes after seeing Contador in the x-ray truck. "Mentally he's destroyed, of course. He was in the shape of his life. This was his Tour. It's a mess. We were here to win the Tour de France. He's in super good condition, never better. It's a big, big pity."