Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 individual time trial start times

By James Moultrie
published

Jonas Vingegaard third off the start ramp with Filippo Ganna the big favourite in 10km time trial

ALBUFEIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 17 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints during the 50th Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2024 Stage 4 a 22km individual time trial in Albufeira on February 17 2024 in Albufeira Portugal Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The race for the first blue jersey at this year's Tirreno-Adriatico comes with the typical opening stage individual time trial along the coast in Lido di Camaiore. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is the heavy pre-race favourite having won the exact time trial for the past two years.

Cyclingnews will be covering all the action in our live report and on the ground in Italy, but below are the start times for the opening stage, so you can know when to expect the major favourites to roll off the ramp.

It will be the first chance for Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) to get his GC bid underway in the Race of the Two Seas and it's an early start for the Dane as the third rider off the start ramp at 12:37 local time (CET). Weather will play a part with Visma-Lease a Bike clearly believing the early window is best for their leader.

First off the ramp will be Alex Tolio (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) two minutes before Vingegaard, with Ganna getting started much later at 15:24. 

Other GC hopes such as Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) will set off for their 10km at 13:36 with Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) following Ganna off the ramp at 15:25. Ben O'Connor (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) will set off at 13:21.

Challenging the Italian ITT national champion for the stage win could be Vingegaard, although the flat effort doesn't suit the Dane as much on paper. More likely to come close will be teammate Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) and three-time U23 ITT world champion Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), who start at 14:59 and 12:46 respectively.

“I don’t see myself winning the time trial, I think there are bigger favourites like Filippo Ganna. I just hope to do a good TT and see if I win or lose time,” Vingegaard said ahead of the race. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Start orderRiderTeamStart time
1Alex TolioVF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè12:35:00
2Casper van UdenTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL12:36:00
3Jonas VingegaardVisma-Lease a Bike12:37:00
4Damiano CarusoBahrain - Victorious12:38:00
5Fabian LienhardGroupama - FDJ12:39:00
6Kévin VauquelinArkea - BB Hotels12:40:00
7Aime De GendtCofidis12:41:00
8Søren WærenskjoldUno-X Mobility12:42:00
9Michael GoglAlpecin - Deceuninck12:43:00
10Toms SkujinšLidl - Trek12:44:00
11Mike TeunissenIntermarche - Wanty12:45:00
12Mikkel BjergUAE Team Emirates12:46:00
13Alexander KampTudor Pro Cycling Team12:47:00
14Mark CavendishAstana Qazaqstan Team12:48:00
15Filippo ConcaQ36.5 Pro Cycling Team12:49:00
16Giovanni LonardiTeam Polti Kometa12:50:00
17Davide FormoloMovistar Team12:51:00
18Fausto MasnadaSoudal - Quick Step12:52:00
19Ben HealyEF Education - EasyPost12:53:00
20Luke RoweINEOS Grenadiers12:54:00
21Cesare BenedettiBORA - hansgrohe12:55:00
22Damien TouzéDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team12:56:00
23Tom Van AsbroeckIsrael - Premier Tech12:57:00
24Max WalscheidTeam Jayco AlUla12:58:00
25Kristian SbaragliTeam Corratec - Vini Fantini12:59:00
26Filippo MagliVF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè13:00:00
27Bram WeltenTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL13:01:00
28Cian UijtdebroeksVisma-Lease a Bike13:02:00
29Phil BauhausBahrain - Victorious13:03:00
30Olivier Le GacGroupama - FDJ13:04:00
31Cristian RodríguezArkea - B&B Hotels13:05:00
32Guillaume MartinCofidis13:06:00
33Alexander KristoffUno-X Mobility13:07:00
34Oscar RiesebeekAlpecin - Deceuninck13:08:00
35Amanuel GhebreigzabhierLidl - Trek13:09:00
36Dion SmithIntermarche - Wanty13:10:00
37Isaac Del ToroUAE Team Emirates13:11:00
38Alexander KriegerTudor Pro Cycling Team13:12:00
39Lorenzo FortunatoAstana Qazaqstan Team13:13:00
40Nicolò ParisiniQ36.5 Pro Cycling Team13:14:00
41Mirco MaestriTeam Polti Kometa13:15:00
42Davide CimolaiMovistar Team13:16:00
43Kasper AsgreenSoudal - Quick Step13:17:00
44Richard CarapazEF Education - EasyPost13:18:00
45Michal KwiatkowskiINEOS Grenadiers13:19:00
46Patrick GamperBORA - hansgrohe13:20:00
47Ben O'ConnorDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team13:21:00
48Simon ClarkeIsrael - Premier Tech13:22:00
49Filippo ZanaTeam Jayco AlUla13:23:00
50Niccolò BonifazioTeam Corratec - Vini Fantini13:24:00
51Samuele ZoccaratoVF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè13:25:00
52John DegenkolbTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL13:26:00
53Ben TulettVisma-Lease a Bike13:27:00
54Andrea PasqualonBahrain - Victorious13:28:00
55Lorenzo GermaniGroupama - FDJ13:29:00
56Clement VenturiniArkea - B&B Hotels13:30:00
57Axel ZingleCofidis13:31:00
58Markus HoelgaardUno-X Mobility13:32:00
59Fabio Van den BosscheAlpecin - Deceuninck13:33:00
60Edward TheunsLidl - Trek13:34:00
61Laurenz RexIntermarche - Wanty13:35:00
62Juan AyusoUAE Team Emirates13:36:00
63Robin FroidevauxTudor Pro Cycling Team13:37:00
64Cees BolAstana Qazaqstan Team13:38:00
65Jannik SteimleQ36.5 Pro Cycling Team13:39:00
66Davide BaisTeam Polti Kometa13:40:00
67Iván Ramiro SosaMovistar Team13:41:00
68Josef ČernýSoudal - Quick Step13:42:00
69Alberto BettiolEF Education - EasyPost13:43:00
70Connor SwiftINEOS Grenadiers13:44:00
71Giovanni AleottiBORA - hansgrohe13:45:00
72Nans PetersDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team13:46:00
73Mads Würtz SchmidtIsrael - Premier Tech13:47:00
74Lawson CraddockTeam Jayco AlUla13:48:00
75Jan StöckliTeam Corratec - Vini Fantini13:49:00
76Alessandro TonelliVF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè13:50:00
77Chris HamiltonTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL13:51:00
78Attila ValterVisma-Lease a Bike13:52:00
79Wout PoelsBahrain - Victorious13:53:00
80Cyril BartheGroupama - FDJ13:54:00
81Amaury CapiotArkea - B&B Hotels13:55:00
82Ruben FerandezCofidis13:56:00
83Magnus CortUno-X Mobility13:57:00
84Jonas RickaertAlpecin - Deceuninck13:58:00
85Simone ConsonniLidl - Trek13:59:00
86Hugo PageIntermarche - Wanty14:00:00
87Rafał MajkaUAE Team Emirates14:01:00
88Marius MayrhoferTudor Pro Cycling Team14:02:00
89Michael MørkøvAstana Qazaqstan Team14:03:00
90Mark DonovanQ36.5 Pro Cycling Team14:04:00
91Jhonatan RestrepoTeam Polti Kometa14:05:00
92Ivan Garcia CortinaMovistar Team14:06:00
93Julian AlaphilippeSoudal - Quick Step14:07:00
94Neilson PowlessEF Education - EasyPost14:08:00
95Thomas PidcockINEOS Grenadiers14:09:00
96Filip MaciejukBORA - hansgrohe14:10:00
97Larry WarbasseDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team14:11:00
98Corbin StrongIsrael - Premier Tech14:12:00
99Alessandro De MarchiTeam Jayco AlUla14:13:00
100Kyrylo TsarenkoTeam Corratec - Vini Fantini14:14:00
101Filippo FiorelliVF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè14:15:00
102Max PooleTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL14:16:00
103Robert GesinkVisma-Lease a Bike14:17:00
104Yukiya ArashiroBahrain - Victorious14:18:00
105Clement DavyGroupama - FDJ14:19:00
106Anthony DelaplaceArkea - B&B Hotels14:20:00
107Stanisław AniołkowskiCofidis14:21:00
108Odd Christian EikingUno-X Mobility14:22:00
109Gianni VermeerschAlpecin - Deceuninck14:23:00
110Simone ConsonniLidl - Trek14:24:00
111Hugo PageIntermarche - Wanty14:25:00
112Juan AyusoUAE Team Emirates14:26:00
113Petr KelemenTudor Pro Cycling Team14:27:00
114Yevgeniy FedorovAstana Qazaqstan Team14:28:00
115David De La CruzQ36.5 Pro Cycling Team14:29:00
116Mattia BaisTeam Polti Kometa14:30:00
117Nelson OliveiraMovistar Team14:31:00
118Tim MerlierSoudal - Quick Step14:32:00
119James ShawEF Education - EasyPost14:33:00
120Thymen ArensmanINEOS Grenadiers14:34:00
121Daniel Felipe MartínezBORA - hansgrohe14:35:00
122Bastien TronchonDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team14:36:00
123Chris FroomeIsrael - Premier Tech14:37:00
124Caleb EwanTeam Jayco AlUla14:38:00
125Mark PadunTeam Corratec - Vini Fantini14:39:00
126Enrico ZanoncelloVF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè14:40:00
127Kevin VermaerkeTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL14:41:00
128Steven KruijswijkVisma-Lease a Bike14:42:00
129Nikias ArndtBahrain - Victorious14:43:00
130Valentin MadouasGroupama - FDJ14:44:00
131Simon GuglielmiArkea - B&B Hotels14:45:00
132Simon GeschkeCofidis14:46:00
133Jonas AbrahamsenUno-X Mobility14:47:00
134Nicola ConciAlpecin - Deceuninck14:48:00
135Andrea BagioliLidl - Trek14:49:00
136Lorenzo RotaIntermarche - Wanty14:50:00
137Michael VinkUAE Team Emirates14:51:00
138Florian StorkTudor Pro Cycling Team14:52:00
139Simone VelascoAstana Qazaqstan Team14:53:00
140Damien HowsonQ36.5 Pro Cycling Team14:54:00
141Davide PiganzoliTeam Polti Kometa14:55:00
142Lorenzo MilesiMovistar Team14:56:00
143Bert Van LerbergheSoudal - Quick Step14:57:00
144Mikkel Frølich HonoréEF Education - EasyPost14:58:00
145Magnus SheffieldINEOS Grenadiers14:59:00
146Lennard KämnaBORA - hansgrohe15:00:00
147Nicolas ProdhommeDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team15:01:00
148Krists NeilandsIsrael - Premier Tech15:02:00
149Campbell StewartTeam Jayco AlUla15:03:00
150Lorenzo QuartucciTeam Corratec - Vini Fantini15:04:00
151Domenico PozzovivoVF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè15:05:00
152Romain BardetTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL15:06:00
153Dylan Van BaarleVisma-Lease a Bike15:07:00
154Antonio TiberiBahrain - Victorious15:08:00
155Romain GregoireGroupama - FDJ15:09:00
156Vincenzo AlbaneseArkea - B&B Hotels15:10:00
157Stefano OldaniCofidis15:11:00
158Andreas LeknessundUno-X Mobility15:12:00
159Jasper PhilipsenAlpecin - Deceuninck15:13:00
160Tao Geoghegan HartLidl - Trek15:14:00
161Rune HerregodtsIntermarche - Wanty15:15:00
162Marc HirschiUAE Team Emirates15:16:00
163Marco BrennerTudor Pro Cycling Team15:17:00
164Gianmarco GarofoliAstana Qazaqstan Team15:18:00
165Tobias LudvigssonQ36.5 Pro Cycling Team15:19:00
166Matteo FabbroTeam Polti Kometa15:20:00
167Enric MasMovistar Team15:21:00
168Jordi WarlopSoudal - Quick Step15:22:00
169Georg SteinhauserEF Education - EasyPost15:23:00
170Filippo GannaINEOS Grenadiers15:24:00
171Jai HindleyBORA - hansgrohe15:25:00
172Andrea VendrameDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team15:26:00
173Ethan VernonIsrael - Premier Tech15:27:00
174Christopher Juul-JensenTeam Jayco AlUla15:28:00
175Mark StewartTeam Corratec - Vini Fantini15:29:00

