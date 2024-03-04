Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 individual time trial start times
Jonas Vingegaard third off the start ramp with Filippo Ganna the big favourite in 10km time trial
The race for the first blue jersey at this year's Tirreno-Adriatico comes with the typical opening stage individual time trial along the coast in Lido di Camaiore. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is the heavy pre-race favourite having won the exact time trial for the past two years.
Cyclingnews will be covering all the action in our live report and on the ground in Italy, but below are the start times for the opening stage, so you can know when to expect the major favourites to roll off the ramp.
It will be the first chance for Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) to get his GC bid underway in the Race of the Two Seas and it's an early start for the Dane as the third rider off the start ramp at 12:37 local time (CET). Weather will play a part with Visma-Lease a Bike clearly believing the early window is best for their leader.
First off the ramp will be Alex Tolio (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) two minutes before Vingegaard, with Ganna getting started much later at 15:24.
Other GC hopes such as Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) will set off for their 10km at 13:36 with Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) following Ganna off the ramp at 15:25. Ben O'Connor (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) will set off at 13:21.
Challenging the Italian ITT national champion for the stage win could be Vingegaard, although the flat effort doesn't suit the Dane as much on paper. More likely to come close will be teammate Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) and three-time U23 ITT world champion Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), who start at 14:59 and 12:46 respectively.
“I don’t see myself winning the time trial, I think there are bigger favourites like Filippo Ganna. I just hope to do a good TT and see if I win or lose time,” Vingegaard said ahead of the race.
|Start order
|Rider
|Team
|Start time
|1
|Alex Tolio
|VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|12:35:00
|2
|Casper van Uden
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|12:36:00
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|12:37:00
|4
|Damiano Caruso
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:38:00
|5
|Fabian Lienhard
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:39:00
|6
|Kévin Vauquelin
|Arkea - BB Hotels
|12:40:00
|7
|Aime De Gendt
|Cofidis
|12:41:00
|8
|Søren Wærenskjold
|Uno-X Mobility
|12:42:00
|9
|Michael Gogl
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|12:43:00
|10
|Toms Skujinš
|Lidl - Trek
|12:44:00
|11
|Mike Teunissen
|Intermarche - Wanty
|12:45:00
|12
|Mikkel Bjerg
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:46:00
|13
|Alexander Kamp
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|12:47:00
|14
|Mark Cavendish
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12:48:00
|15
|Filippo Conca
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|12:49:00
|16
|Giovanni Lonardi
|Team Polti Kometa
|12:50:00
|17
|Davide Formolo
|Movistar Team
|12:51:00
|18
|Fausto Masnada
|Soudal - Quick Step
|12:52:00
|19
|Ben Healy
|EF Education - EasyPost
|12:53:00
|20
|Luke Rowe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:54:00
|21
|Cesare Benedetti
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:55:00
|22
|Damien Touzé
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|12:56:00
|23
|Tom Van Asbroeck
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12:57:00
|24
|Max Walscheid
|Team Jayco AlUla
|12:58:00
|25
|Kristian Sbaragli
|Team Corratec - Vini Fantini
|12:59:00
|26
|Filippo Magli
|VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|13:00:00
|27
|Bram Welten
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:01:00
|28
|Cian Uijtdebroeks
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|13:02:00
|29
|Phil Bauhaus
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:03:00
|30
|Olivier Le Gac
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:04:00
|31
|Cristian Rodríguez
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|13:05:00
|32
|Guillaume Martin
|Cofidis
|13:06:00
|33
|Alexander Kristoff
|Uno-X Mobility
|13:07:00
|34
|Oscar Riesebeek
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|13:08:00
|35
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier
|Lidl - Trek
|13:09:00
|36
|Dion Smith
|Intermarche - Wanty
|13:10:00
|37
|Isaac Del Toro
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:11:00
|38
|Alexander Krieger
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|13:12:00
|39
|Lorenzo Fortunato
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:13:00
|40
|Nicolò Parisini
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|13:14:00
|41
|Mirco Maestri
|Team Polti Kometa
|13:15:00
|42
|Davide Cimolai
|Movistar Team
|13:16:00
|43
|Kasper Asgreen
|Soudal - Quick Step
|13:17:00
|44
|Richard Carapaz
|EF Education - EasyPost
|13:18:00
|45
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:19:00
|46
|Patrick Gamper
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:20:00
|47
|Ben O'Connor
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|13:21:00
|48
|Simon Clarke
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:22:00
|49
|Filippo Zana
|Team Jayco AlUla
|13:23:00
|50
|Niccolò Bonifazio
|Team Corratec - Vini Fantini
|13:24:00
|51
|Samuele Zoccarato
|VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|13:25:00
|52
|John Degenkolb
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:26:00
|53
|Ben Tulett
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|13:27:00
|54
|Andrea Pasqualon
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:28:00
|55
|Lorenzo Germani
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:29:00
|56
|Clement Venturini
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|13:30:00
|57
|Axel Zingle
|Cofidis
|13:31:00
|58
|Markus Hoelgaard
|Uno-X Mobility
|13:32:00
|59
|Fabio Van den Bossche
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|13:33:00
|60
|Edward Theuns
|Lidl - Trek
|13:34:00
|61
|Laurenz Rex
|Intermarche - Wanty
|13:35:00
|62
|Juan Ayuso
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:36:00
|63
|Robin Froidevaux
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|13:37:00
|64
|Cees Bol
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:38:00
|65
|Jannik Steimle
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|13:39:00
|66
|Davide Bais
|Team Polti Kometa
|13:40:00
|67
|Iván Ramiro Sosa
|Movistar Team
|13:41:00
|68
|Josef Černý
|Soudal - Quick Step
|13:42:00
|69
|Alberto Bettiol
|EF Education - EasyPost
|13:43:00
|70
|Connor Swift
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:44:00
|71
|Giovanni Aleotti
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:45:00
|72
|Nans Peters
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|13:46:00
|73
|Mads Würtz Schmidt
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:47:00
|74
|Lawson Craddock
|Team Jayco AlUla
|13:48:00
|75
|Jan Stöckli
|Team Corratec - Vini Fantini
|13:49:00
|76
|Alessandro Tonelli
|VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|13:50:00
|77
|Chris Hamilton
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:51:00
|78
|Attila Valter
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|13:52:00
|79
|Wout Poels
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:53:00
|80
|Cyril Barthe
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:54:00
|81
|Amaury Capiot
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|13:55:00
|82
|Ruben Ferandez
|Cofidis
|13:56:00
|83
|Magnus Cort
|Uno-X Mobility
|13:57:00
|84
|Jonas Rickaert
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|13:58:00
|85
|Simone Consonni
|Lidl - Trek
|13:59:00
|86
|Hugo Page
|Intermarche - Wanty
|14:00:00
|87
|Rafał Majka
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:01:00
|88
|Marius Mayrhofer
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|14:02:00
|89
|Michael Mørkøv
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:03:00
|90
|Mark Donovan
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|14:04:00
|91
|Jhonatan Restrepo
|Team Polti Kometa
|14:05:00
|92
|Ivan Garcia Cortina
|Movistar Team
|14:06:00
|93
|Julian Alaphilippe
|Soudal - Quick Step
|14:07:00
|94
|Neilson Powless
|EF Education - EasyPost
|14:08:00
|95
|Thomas Pidcock
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:09:00
|96
|Filip Maciejuk
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:10:00
|97
|Larry Warbasse
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|14:11:00
|98
|Corbin Strong
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:12:00
|99
|Alessandro De Marchi
|Team Jayco AlUla
|14:13:00
|100
|Kyrylo Tsarenko
|Team Corratec - Vini Fantini
|14:14:00
|101
|Filippo Fiorelli
|VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|14:15:00
|102
|Max Poole
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|14:16:00
|103
|Robert Gesink
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:17:00
|104
|Yukiya Arashiro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:18:00
|105
|Clement Davy
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:19:00
|106
|Anthony Delaplace
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|14:20:00
|107
|Stanisław Aniołkowski
|Cofidis
|14:21:00
|108
|Odd Christian Eiking
|Uno-X Mobility
|14:22:00
|109
|Gianni Vermeersch
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|14:23:00
|110
|Simone Consonni
|Lidl - Trek
|14:24:00
|111
|Hugo Page
|Intermarche - Wanty
|14:25:00
|112
|Juan Ayuso
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:26:00
|113
|Petr Kelemen
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|14:27:00
|114
|Yevgeniy Fedorov
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:28:00
|115
|David De La Cruz
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|14:29:00
|116
|Mattia Bais
|Team Polti Kometa
|14:30:00
|117
|Nelson Oliveira
|Movistar Team
|14:31:00
|118
|Tim Merlier
|Soudal - Quick Step
|14:32:00
|119
|James Shaw
|EF Education - EasyPost
|14:33:00
|120
|Thymen Arensman
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:34:00
|121
|Daniel Felipe Martínez
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:35:00
|122
|Bastien Tronchon
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|14:36:00
|123
|Chris Froome
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:37:00
|124
|Caleb Ewan
|Team Jayco AlUla
|14:38:00
|125
|Mark Padun
|Team Corratec - Vini Fantini
|14:39:00
|126
|Enrico Zanoncello
|VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|14:40:00
|127
|Kevin Vermaerke
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|14:41:00
|128
|Steven Kruijswijk
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:42:00
|129
|Nikias Arndt
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:43:00
|130
|Valentin Madouas
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:44:00
|131
|Simon Guglielmi
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|14:45:00
|132
|Simon Geschke
|Cofidis
|14:46:00
|133
|Jonas Abrahamsen
|Uno-X Mobility
|14:47:00
|134
|Nicola Conci
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|14:48:00
|135
|Andrea Bagioli
|Lidl - Trek
|14:49:00
|136
|Lorenzo Rota
|Intermarche - Wanty
|14:50:00
|137
|Michael Vink
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:51:00
|138
|Florian Stork
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|14:52:00
|139
|Simone Velasco
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:53:00
|140
|Damien Howson
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|14:54:00
|141
|Davide Piganzoli
|Team Polti Kometa
|14:55:00
|142
|Lorenzo Milesi
|Movistar Team
|14:56:00
|143
|Bert Van Lerberghe
|Soudal - Quick Step
|14:57:00
|144
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré
|EF Education - EasyPost
|14:58:00
|145
|Magnus Sheffield
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:59:00
|146
|Lennard Kämna
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:00:00
|147
|Nicolas Prodhomme
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|15:01:00
|148
|Krists Neilands
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:02:00
|149
|Campbell Stewart
|Team Jayco AlUla
|15:03:00
|150
|Lorenzo Quartucci
|Team Corratec - Vini Fantini
|15:04:00
|151
|Domenico Pozzovivo
|VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|15:05:00
|152
|Romain Bardet
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|15:06:00
|153
|Dylan Van Baarle
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:07:00
|154
|Antonio Tiberi
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:08:00
|155
|Romain Gregoire
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:09:00
|156
|Vincenzo Albanese
|Arkea - B&B Hotels
|15:10:00
|157
|Stefano Oldani
|Cofidis
|15:11:00
|158
|Andreas Leknessund
|Uno-X Mobility
|15:12:00
|159
|Jasper Philipsen
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|15:13:00
|160
|Tao Geoghegan Hart
|Lidl - Trek
|15:14:00
|161
|Rune Herregodts
|Intermarche - Wanty
|15:15:00
|162
|Marc Hirschi
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:16:00
|163
|Marco Brenner
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|15:17:00
|164
|Gianmarco Garofoli
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:18:00
|165
|Tobias Ludvigsson
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|15:19:00
|166
|Matteo Fabbro
|Team Polti Kometa
|15:20:00
|167
|Enric Mas
|Movistar Team
|15:21:00
|168
|Jordi Warlop
|Soudal - Quick Step
|15:22:00
|169
|Georg Steinhauser
|EF Education - EasyPost
|15:23:00
|170
|Filippo Ganna
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:24:00
|171
|Jai Hindley
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:25:00
|172
|Andrea Vendrame
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|15:26:00
|173
|Ethan Vernon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:27:00
|174
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|Team Jayco AlUla
|15:28:00
|175
|Mark Stewart
|Team Corratec - Vini Fantini
|15:29:00
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1