Sweeck sweeps through sand to win Superprestige Jaarmarktcross

Iserbyt takes second while Aerts rounds out podium

Laurens Sweeck
Laurens Sweeck (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laurens Sweeck’s mastery of the sand carried him to victory at Superprestige Jaarmarktcross in Niel ahead of his Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammate Eli Iserbyt, while Toon Aerts (Telenet Lions) took third.

That trio opened a decisive lead over the rest by the midpoint of the race, and Aerts put up fierce resistance to the Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal pair throughout. He was distanced by the Belgian and European champions on the penultimate lap, however, where he had to change his bike due to a puncture.

Sweeck proceeded to move away from Iserbyt on their final run through the sandpit to win by 5 seconds.

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 1:03:13
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:05
3Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Lions 00:00:24
4Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Lions 0:00:44
5Corne van Kessel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:46
6Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:53
7Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:58
8Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:01:12
9Daan Soete (Bel) 0:01:24
10Niels Vandeputte (Bel) 0:01:29

