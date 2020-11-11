Sweeck sweeps through sand to win Superprestige Jaarmarktcross
By Cyclingnews
Iserbyt takes second while Aerts rounds out podium
Elite Men: Niel
Laurens Sweeck’s mastery of the sand carried him to victory at Superprestige Jaarmarktcross in Niel ahead of his Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammate Eli Iserbyt, while Toon Aerts (Telenet Lions) took third.
That trio opened a decisive lead over the rest by the midpoint of the race, and Aerts put up fierce resistance to the Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal pair throughout. He was distanced by the Belgian and European champions on the penultimate lap, however, where he had to change his bike due to a puncture.
Sweeck proceeded to move away from Iserbyt on their final run through the sandpit to win by 5 seconds.
More to follow…
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|1:03:13
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:00:05
|3
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Lions 00:00:24
|4
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Lions
|0:00:44
|5
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:00:46
|6
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:00:53
|7
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:00:58
|8
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:12
|9
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:01:24
|10
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:01:29
Sweeck sweeps through sand to win Superprestige JaarmarktcrossIserbyt takes second while Aerts rounds out podium
