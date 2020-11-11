Sweeck sweeps through sand to win Superprestige Jaarmarktcross

Laurens Sweeck’s mastery of the sand carried him to victory at Superprestige Jaarmarktcross in Niel ahead of his Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammate Eli Iserbyt, while Toon Aerts (Telenet Lions) took third.

That trio opened a decisive lead over the rest by the midpoint of the race, and Aerts put up fierce resistance to the Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal pair throughout. He was distanced by the Belgian and European champions on the penultimate lap, however, where he had to change his bike due to a puncture.

Sweeck proceeded to move away from Iserbyt on their final run through the sandpit to win by 5 seconds.

More to follow…