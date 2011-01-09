Grand races to under 23 Swiss 'cross title
Scherz, Winterberg complete top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Grand (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)
|0:49:22
|2
|Valentin Scherz (ProCycles-Scott-NewWork)
|0:01:55
|3
|Michael Winterberg (weishauptcycles.ch)
|0:02:17
|4
|Lukas Müller (VC Steinmaur)
|0:03:47
|5
|Dario Stäuble (Fixträger-sicherheitsshop24.ch)
|0:04:02
|6
|Eric Brüngger (Chälbli Bikes)
|0:04:19
|7
|Peter Frei (VC Hittnau/Tröhler)
|0:04:38
|8
|Matthias Rupp (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team)
|0:05:32
|9
|Matthias Stirnemann (Thömus Racing Team)
|0:05:51
|10
|Anthony Grand (Team Dom cycle/VC Rennaz)
|0:06:28
|11
|Julien Oppliger (Zeta Cycling Club)
|0:06:42
|12
|Severin Sägesser (Fischer Junior MTB Team)
|0:07:36
|-1lap
|Norman Amiet (Zeta Cycling Club)
|-1lap
|Peter Erdin (Atlas Personal / VMC Gansingen)
|-1lap
|Fabian Obrist (Stevens/RV Winterthur)
|-1lap
|Tobias Lussi (RMV Cham Hagendorn/Team Hörmann)
|-1lap
|Marcel Achermann (VC Rain / Focus-Bikes)
|-1lap
|Daniel Humm (Tempo-Sport Cannondale)
