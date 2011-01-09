Trending

Grand races to under 23 Swiss 'cross title

Scherz, Winterberg complete top three

Full Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Grand (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)0:49:22
2Valentin Scherz (ProCycles-Scott-NewWork)0:01:55
3Michael Winterberg (weishauptcycles.ch)0:02:17
4Lukas Müller (VC Steinmaur)0:03:47
5Dario Stäuble (Fixträger-sicherheitsshop24.ch)0:04:02
6Eric Brüngger (Chälbli Bikes)0:04:19
7Peter Frei (VC Hittnau/Tröhler)0:04:38
8Matthias Rupp (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team)0:05:32
9Matthias Stirnemann (Thömus Racing Team)0:05:51
10Anthony Grand (Team Dom cycle/VC Rennaz)0:06:28
11Julien Oppliger (Zeta Cycling Club)0:06:42
12Severin Sägesser (Fischer Junior MTB Team)0:07:36
-1lapNorman Amiet (Zeta Cycling Club)
-1lapPeter Erdin (Atlas Personal / VMC Gansingen)
-1lapFabian Obrist (Stevens/RV Winterthur)
-1lapTobias Lussi (RMV Cham Hagendorn/Team Hörmann)
-1lapMarcel Achermann (VC Rain / Focus-Bikes)
-1lapDaniel Humm (Tempo-Sport Cannondale)

Latest on Cyclingnews