Image 1 of 50 Elite men's podium: Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago), Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 50 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago), Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Projob) lead the field. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 50 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) powers through the mud. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 50 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) leads Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 50 Germany's Philipp Walsleben (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 50 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Projob) takes a turn at the front. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 50 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) is always in the mix. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 50 Belgian Tom Vannoppen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 50 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Projob) runs with his bike. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 50 Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb Projob) runs (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 50 Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 50 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) runs cyclo-cross style. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 50 World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) rides toward second. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 50 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP Powerplus) gives all through the muck. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 50 Ben Berden (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 50 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) leads Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 50 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) used his experience to ride a smart race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 50 Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb Projob) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 50 Although Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) said he was happy with his win, he doesn't look so happy on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 50 Bart Wellens, one-time Superprestige series winner, struggled. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 21 of 50 Bart Aernouts took a solid top 10 place. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 22 of 50 Thijs Al ploughs through the sand. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 23 of 50 Dutch veteran Thijs Al rides to 12th. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 24 of 50 Niels Albert leads the field. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 25 of 50 Niels Albert finised off the podium in Zonhoven. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 26 of 50 Corne Van Kessel on his way to 18th. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 27 of 50 Jan Denuwelaere works hard on the climb. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 28 of 50 Jan Denuwelaere leads Rom Meeusen in the U23 men's race. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 29 of 50 Vincent Bastaens took sixth place in the U23 men. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 30 of 50 Klaas Vantornout en route to fourth place. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 31 of 50 Glorious Belgian weather - best for a day of cyclocross... (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 32 of 50 Belgian maestro Sven Nys leads the way. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 33 of 50 Zdenek Stybar stays in the middle of the leading bunch. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 34 of 50 Former world champ Niels Albert (r) makes his way through the mud. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 35 of 50 German U23 champion Sascha Weber. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 36 of 50 Rom Meeusen on his way to third place in the U23 men. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 37 of 50 Sven Nys in complete control - situation normal. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 38 of 50 Sven Nys once again reigned over the men. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 39 of 50 The leaders battle it out late in the race. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 40 of 50 An elite elite men's podium, featuring Sven Nys on the top step. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 41 of 50 The elite men's podium (l-r): Zdenek Stybar, Sven Nys and Kevin Pauwels. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 42 of 50 The U23 podium (l-r): Kenneth Vancompernolle, Jan Denuwelaere and Rom Meeusen. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 43 of 50 Czech star Zdenek Stybar gives his all against Nys. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 44 of 50 Zdenek Stybar continued his fine run with second. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 45 of 50 Newly-crowned world champion Zdenek Stybar riding to second place. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 46 of 50 Sven Vanthourenhout made his mark and finished in eighth. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 47 of 50 Erwin Vervecken en route to sixth place. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 48 of 50 German rider Philip Walsleben. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 49 of 50 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 50 of 50 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) wins the Superprestige Zonhoven. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The cyclo-cross race in Zonhoven is the latest addition to the Superprestige series, and the demanding, hilly sandy course resulted in a tactical race. Seven riders hit the last lap together, and Klaas Vantornout's skills in the sand seemed like they were going to help him to a victory in the penultimate seventh round of the series, but it was they cagey Belgian champion Sven Nys who grabbed the flowers in the end.

World Champion Zdenek Stybar brought everybody back to Vantornout just before the last ascent of the course. Once the riders reached the uphill portion of the course, Nys unleashed his fury, attacking the others. He carried his momentum all the way to the finish for the victory.

Stybar could not hold on to Nys' wheel and settled for a second place that puts him equal with Niels Albert in the overall classification of the Superprestige series. Kevin Pauwels finished third ahead of Vantornout and Albert.

Eventual winner Nys lost his chances for a 10th overall win in the Superprestige series by pulling out of the race in Diegem back in December. Still he was motivated enough to spoil the party of home team Telenet-Fidea who, had designed the entertaining course in the East of Flanders.

The Belgian champion is using antibiotics to get rid of a cold, but he has been having one of his best weekends of the season. "Yesterday I was really strong, too," said Nys said to TV channel VT4. "Today my experience helped me and though I'm no longer in contention for the overall win in the Superprestige series, I'm more than happy to win here."

"This was one of the most beautiful races of the season and it suited Albert with his time trialling skills. I opted to ride tactically and keep some distance from the leaders. I felt that I could close the gap easily by choosing my own track in the sand," Nys said. Klaas [Vantornout] dared to have a go, but it was too early to keep a lead until the line. I was the strongest in the finale as I was able to drop Stybar purely on power." Nys was all smiles after the finish.

The course in Zonhoven ran up and around a rehabilitated landfill. Riders had to take on a steep drop in the sand followed by a steep sandy run-up twice.

Ten riders led the race after the second lap including Stybar, Albert, Nys, Vantornout, Pauwels, Gerben de Knegt, Bart Aernouts, Sven Vanthourenhout, Radomir Simunek and Jonathan Page. Vantornout launched the first acceleration that caused serious damage in the third lap, and by the end of that lap, he was joined only by Stybar, Albert, Pauwels, Nys and De Knegt. During the fourth lap, Page suddenly lost a lot of ground as he fell from contact with the other chasers who were able to claw their way back toward the leaders' group.

Halfway through the race, Superprestige series leader Albert bounced back from a poor start and accelerated in the second part of the course that featured a long slope. As a result, the leader's group was reduced to four riders featuring Albert, Stybar, Vantornout and Pauwels. Nys and Aernouts returned one lap later when Stybar controlled the speed at the front. A little later, Sven Vanthourenhout and Erwin Vervecken joined leaders, too, creating an eight-man group with three laps to go. Thijs Al, Simunek and De Knegt led the chase at half a minute.

Vantornout seized his moment, realizing the course benefitted his running skills in the sand. During the penultimate lap, he had a gap, but he slid out when in the sand on the second steep drop. Vantornout tumbled down the drop, but his bike was came to rest 10 meters higher, forcing him to run back up the sand to grab his bike. The Sunweb-Revor rider dropped back into fourth position, but one lap later, he was back to try his luck again.

This time he got a five-second gap that seemed enough for the win but on the second part of the course, Stybar powered back towards the Belgian, with Nys, Pauwels and Albert following on Stybar's wheel.

"I knew where I had to go on this course, and I turned out to be the only rider able to create a gap today. When I tried a first time, I went over the handlebars; that cost a lot of energy," said Vantornout to TV channel VT4. "Then I tried again in the last lap, but I lost all of my momentum in the last bit. Normally I would never give away the gap I had, but I lacked the energy to keep it. I'm quite disappointed,"

Nys took profit from Stybar's work and on the last ascent of the long slope, the Belgian champion powered away and gapped the rest of the group. Stybar didn't give in, but there was not enough time left to close the gap before the finish line.

"When Klaas [Vantornout] went, I was able to follow him but I could not get past Stybar. I gambled that he would close the gap because of the points in the overall classification, and it worked. On the last climb it was clear that I had most power left in the legs," Nys said.

World champion Stybar seemed surprised by Nys' move, and he needed a fraction of a second to respond. "I made a mistake on the climb, and then Nys had 10 meters. Despite taking risks through the downhill corners, I could not close it down," Stybar said.

Still, Stybar's second place puts him in the lead of the overall classification of the Superprestige since Albert only managed a fifth place in Zonhoven. The two young riders share the same amount of points, but the rider with the best last result is granted the leader's position.

"It doesn't mean a lot. I need to finish ahead of him in the last race and that will not be easy," said Stybar of his current status as series leader. "Just like in all other competitions this one is close until the last race, too."

Right after the race a very disappointed Albert didn't fancy he had any chances left. "I'm disappointed, which is logical, I think. Yesterday I lost all chances of winning the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy, and today I did a bad job, too," said Albert to VT4. "Physically and mentally I'm drained. I don't have fun anymore because I work hard in training, but I can't get to my desired level during the races. I'll have to drag myself toward the end of the season, and that's annoying."

"The course today, with its tough slopes and the running, would was perfect for me... when I'm good. Today, I finished fifth in the sprint among a group of five which isn't a good result. I need to stay away from the bike and rest. Maybe I need to get really drunk."

In the back among the chasers, American Jonathan Page claimed the title of being the best of the rest. He finished ninth. The former US national champion fought his way back into the top-10 after some difficult moments halfway through the race and outsprinted Simunek and Al at the end.

On February 14, the eighth round in Vorselaar will conclude the Superprestige series.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) 1:03:19 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) 0:00:01 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) 5 Niels Albert (Bel) 0:00:11 6 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) 0:00:18 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) 0:00:36 8 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) 0:01:10 9 Jonathan Page (USA) 0:01:38 10 Radomir Simunek (Cze) 11 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) 12 Thijs Al (Ned) 0:01:58 13 Peter Dlask (Cze) 0:02:25 14 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) 0:02:33 15 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) 0:02:55 16 Ben Berden (Bel) 0:03:19 17 Mariusz Gil (Pol) 0:03:29 18 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) 0:03:38 19 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) 0:03:47 20 Winant Van Gils (Ned) 0:04:56 21 Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) 22 JanVerstraeten (Bel) 0:05:22 23 Tom Vanoppen (Bel) 0:05:52 24 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) 0:06:17 25 Geert Wellens (Bel) 0:06:31 26 Stijn Huys (Bel) 0:07:16 27 Tom Van den Bosch (Bel) 18 Jimmy Tielens (Bel) -1lap Gianni Denolf (Bel)

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) 0:51:01 2 Kenneth Vancompernolle (Bel) 3 Rom Meeusen (Bel) 0:00:17 4 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) 0:01:04 5 Robert Gavenda (Svk) 0:01:28 6 Vincent Bastiaens (Bel) 0:01:44 7 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) 8 Michi VanEmpel (Ned) 9 Kevin Cant (Bel) 0:02:30 10 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) 11 Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol) 12 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) 13 Karel Hnik (Cze) 0:03:02 14 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) 15 Marcel Meisen (Ger) 0:03:18 16 Vinnie Breaet (Bel) 0:04:23 17 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) 0:04:32 18 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) 0:04:42 19 Jelle Braeckman (Bel) 0:04:51 20 Twan Van den Brand (Ned) 0:05:15 21 Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) 22 Sven Beelen (Bel) 0:05:25 23 Kristof (Bel) 0:05:36 24 Johan Verstraeten (Bel) 0:06:00 25 Tijmen Eising (Ned) 0:06:20 26 Dries Pauwels (Bel) 0:06:30 -1lap Geert Van der Horst (Ned) -1lap Ritchie Denolf (Bel) -1lap Stijn Mortelmans (Bel) -1lap Jonathan Bervoet (Bel) -1lap Sonny Volders (Bel) -1lap Niels Koyen (Bel) -1lap Robin Poelvoorde (Bel) -1lap Dario Stauble (Swi) -1lap Bart Barkhuis (Ned) -1lap Sieën Verstraeten (Bel) -2laps Rutger La Haye (Bel) -2laps Simone Samperisi (Ita) -2laps Niels Dirix (Bel) -2laps Joachin Janssens (Bel) -2laps Raf Risbourg (Bel)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Van der Poel (Ned) 0:40:17 2 Laurens Sweecckx (Bel) 0:00:33 3 Jens Adams (Bel) 4 Michiel Van der Heyden (Ned) 0:00:53 5 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) 0:01:08 6 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) 0:01:19 8 Mike Theunisse (Ned) 0:01:39 9 Jori Hofman (Bel) 0:01:43 10 Emiel Dolfsman (Ned) 0:01:59 11 Floris De Tier (Bel) 0:02:02 12 Tim Merlier (Bel) 0:02:36 13 Jesper Baelen (Bel) 0:02:40 14 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) 0:02:56 15 Mxim Panis (Bel) 0:03:03 16 Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) 0:03:08 17 Dieter Sweeck (Bel) 18 Joey Van Rhee (Ned) 0:03:48 19 Douwe Verberne (Ned) 0:03:55 20 Timo Verschueren (Bel) 0:04:03 21 Kenzie Boutté (Bel) 0:04:21 22 Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) 0:05:13 23 Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel) 0:05:36 24 Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel) 25 Matthias Ballet (Bel) 26 Nick Van Dijke (Ned) 0:06:46 27 Jellen Schiettecatte (Bel) 0:07:48 28 Rogin Van den Bruel (Bel) -1lap Michael Dhondt (Bel) -1lap Bryan Borowski (Ned) -1lap Olivier Vandevyver (Bel) -1lap Joni Geeraerts (Bel) -1lap Robin Delanghe (Bel) -2laps Sibe Smets (Bel) -2laps Stijn Gielen (Bel) -2laps Alexander Verslegers (Bel) -2laps Birger Vandael (Bel) -2laps Niels Verdijck (Bel) -2laps Ruben Van Dingenen (Bel) -2laps Baert Van Dongen (Ned) -2laps Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) -2laps Nick Smeers (Bel)

Novices # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) 0:32:10 2 Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) 3 Daan Soete (Bel) 0:00:09 4 Koen Weijers (Ned) 0:00:44 5 Toon Wouters (Bel) 0:00:57 6 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) 0:00:58 7 Pjotr Van Beeck (Ned) 8 Martijn Budding (Ned) 9 Matthias Van de Velde (Bel) 0:01:20 10 Quinten Hermans (Bel) 0:01:22 11 Gillian Verstreaten (Bel) 0:02:30 12 Jochen Vervoort (Bel) 0:02:55 13 Kenny Schellens (Bel) 0:03:32 14 Patrick Mulder (Ned) 15 Kyle De Proost (Bel) 0:03:55 16 Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) 17 Thybo Notredame (Bel) 0:04:08 18 Jelto Veroft (Bel) 19 Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel) 0:04:14 20 Michiel Van Echelpoel (Bel) 0:04:48 21 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) 0:05:04 22 Jorne Knockaerts (Bel) 23 Thimothy Vanderaerden (Bel) 0:05:24 24 Stef Goormans (Bel) 25 Glenn Vissers (Bel) -1lap Tjendo De Baere (Bel) -1lap Niels Buysse (Bel) -1lap Dylan Delagrense (Bel) -1lap Jasper De Meyer (Bel) -1lap Yolan Brems (Bel) -1lap Niels Boons (Bel) -1lap Arnaud Thys (Bel) -2laps Caitlyn Lahaye (Bel) -2laps Lander Vespers (Bel)

Elite men Superprestige Classification after seven rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) 95 pts 2 Niels Albert (Bel) 95 3 Sven Nys (Bel) 86 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) 78 5 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) 77 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) 61 7 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) 50 8 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) 47 9 Radomir Simunek (Cze) 44 10 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) 39 11 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) 36 12 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) 23 13 Rob Peeters (Bel) 22 14 Philip Walsleben (Ger) 19 15 JanVerstraeten (Bel) 12 16 Bart Wellens (Bel) 11 17 Jonathan Page (USA) 9 18 Francis Mourey (Fra) 7 19 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) 7 20 Thijs Al (Ned) 4 21 Wilant Van Gils (Ned) 3 22 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) 3 23 Mariusz Gil (Pol) 3 24 Peter Dlask (Cze) 3 25 Ben Berden (Bel) 2 26 Steve Chainel (Bel) 2 27 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) 1 28 John Gadret (Fra) 1

Under 23 men Superprestige Classification after seven rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Meeusen (Bel) 100 pts 2 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) 67 3 Kenneth Vanccompernolle (Bel) 65 4 Jim Aernouts (Bel) 59 5 Michi van Empel (Bel) 55 6 Robert Gavenda (Cze) 54 7 Vincent Bastaens (Bel) 48 8 Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol) 45 9 Lars van der Haar (Ned) 42 10 Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) 38 11 Stef Boden (Bel) 35 12 Timen Esing (Ned) 24 13 Ludomir Petrus (Cze) 24 14 Arnaud Joffroy (Fra) 21 15 Joeri Adams (Bel) 19 16 Mitchel Huenders (Ned) 17 17 Corné van Kessel (Ned) 15 18 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) 15 19 Marcel Meisen (Ger) 13 20 Kevin Kant (Bel) 12 21 Elia Silvestri (Ita) 11 22 Jiri Polnicki (Cze) 11 23 Kvin Eeckhout (Bel) 10 24 Pascha Weber (Ger) 9 25 Sven Beelen (Bel) 8 26 Twan van den Brand (Ned) 8 27 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) 7 28 Marek Konwa (Pol) 3 30 Karel Hnik (Cze) 3 30 Vinnie Braet (Bel) 1 31 Boy van Poppel (Bel) 1