Cagey Nys wins with surprise final attack
Stybar, Albert still battling for Superprestige overall
The cyclo-cross race in Zonhoven is the latest addition to the Superprestige series, and the demanding, hilly sandy course resulted in a tactical race. Seven riders hit the last lap together, and Klaas Vantornout's skills in the sand seemed like they were going to help him to a victory in the penultimate seventh round of the series, but it was they cagey Belgian champion Sven Nys who grabbed the flowers in the end.
World Champion Zdenek Stybar brought everybody back to Vantornout just before the last ascent of the course. Once the riders reached the uphill portion of the course, Nys unleashed his fury, attacking the others. He carried his momentum all the way to the finish for the victory.
Stybar could not hold on to Nys' wheel and settled for a second place that puts him equal with Niels Albert in the overall classification of the Superprestige series. Kevin Pauwels finished third ahead of Vantornout and Albert.
Eventual winner Nys lost his chances for a 10th overall win in the Superprestige series by pulling out of the race in Diegem back in December. Still he was motivated enough to spoil the party of home team Telenet-Fidea who, had designed the entertaining course in the East of Flanders.
The Belgian champion is using antibiotics to get rid of a cold, but he has been having one of his best weekends of the season. "Yesterday I was really strong, too," said Nys said to TV channel VT4. "Today my experience helped me and though I'm no longer in contention for the overall win in the Superprestige series, I'm more than happy to win here."
"This was one of the most beautiful races of the season and it suited Albert with his time trialling skills. I opted to ride tactically and keep some distance from the leaders. I felt that I could close the gap easily by choosing my own track in the sand," Nys said. Klaas [Vantornout] dared to have a go, but it was too early to keep a lead until the line. I was the strongest in the finale as I was able to drop Stybar purely on power." Nys was all smiles after the finish.
The course in Zonhoven ran up and around a rehabilitated landfill. Riders had to take on a steep drop in the sand followed by a steep sandy run-up twice.
Ten riders led the race after the second lap including Stybar, Albert, Nys, Vantornout, Pauwels, Gerben de Knegt, Bart Aernouts, Sven Vanthourenhout, Radomir Simunek and Jonathan Page. Vantornout launched the first acceleration that caused serious damage in the third lap, and by the end of that lap, he was joined only by Stybar, Albert, Pauwels, Nys and De Knegt. During the fourth lap, Page suddenly lost a lot of ground as he fell from contact with the other chasers who were able to claw their way back toward the leaders' group.
Halfway through the race, Superprestige series leader Albert bounced back from a poor start and accelerated in the second part of the course that featured a long slope. As a result, the leader's group was reduced to four riders featuring Albert, Stybar, Vantornout and Pauwels. Nys and Aernouts returned one lap later when Stybar controlled the speed at the front. A little later, Sven Vanthourenhout and Erwin Vervecken joined leaders, too, creating an eight-man group with three laps to go. Thijs Al, Simunek and De Knegt led the chase at half a minute.
Vantornout seized his moment, realizing the course benefitted his running skills in the sand. During the penultimate lap, he had a gap, but he slid out when in the sand on the second steep drop. Vantornout tumbled down the drop, but his bike was came to rest 10 meters higher, forcing him to run back up the sand to grab his bike. The Sunweb-Revor rider dropped back into fourth position, but one lap later, he was back to try his luck again.
This time he got a five-second gap that seemed enough for the win but on the second part of the course, Stybar powered back towards the Belgian, with Nys, Pauwels and Albert following on Stybar's wheel.
"I knew where I had to go on this course, and I turned out to be the only rider able to create a gap today. When I tried a first time, I went over the handlebars; that cost a lot of energy," said Vantornout to TV channel VT4. "Then I tried again in the last lap, but I lost all of my momentum in the last bit. Normally I would never give away the gap I had, but I lacked the energy to keep it. I'm quite disappointed,"
Nys took profit from Stybar's work and on the last ascent of the long slope, the Belgian champion powered away and gapped the rest of the group. Stybar didn't give in, but there was not enough time left to close the gap before the finish line.
"When Klaas [Vantornout] went, I was able to follow him but I could not get past Stybar. I gambled that he would close the gap because of the points in the overall classification, and it worked. On the last climb it was clear that I had most power left in the legs," Nys said.
World champion Stybar seemed surprised by Nys' move, and he needed a fraction of a second to respond. "I made a mistake on the climb, and then Nys had 10 meters. Despite taking risks through the downhill corners, I could not close it down," Stybar said.
Still, Stybar's second place puts him in the lead of the overall classification of the Superprestige since Albert only managed a fifth place in Zonhoven. The two young riders share the same amount of points, but the rider with the best last result is granted the leader's position.
"It doesn't mean a lot. I need to finish ahead of him in the last race and that will not be easy," said Stybar of his current status as series leader. "Just like in all other competitions this one is close until the last race, too."
Right after the race a very disappointed Albert didn't fancy he had any chances left. "I'm disappointed, which is logical, I think. Yesterday I lost all chances of winning the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy, and today I did a bad job, too," said Albert to VT4. "Physically and mentally I'm drained. I don't have fun anymore because I work hard in training, but I can't get to my desired level during the races. I'll have to drag myself toward the end of the season, and that's annoying."
"The course today, with its tough slopes and the running, would was perfect for me... when I'm good. Today, I finished fifth in the sprint among a group of five which isn't a good result. I need to stay away from the bike and rest. Maybe I need to get really drunk."
In the back among the chasers, American Jonathan Page claimed the title of being the best of the rest. He finished ninth. The former US national champion fought his way back into the top-10 after some difficult moments halfway through the race and outsprinted Simunek and Al at the end.
On February 14, the eighth round in Vorselaar will conclude the Superprestige series.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|1:03:19
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
|0:00:01
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel)
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel)
|5
|Niels Albert (Bel)
|0:00:11
|6
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
|0:00:18
|7
|Bart Aernouts (Bel)
|0:00:36
|8
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:01:10
|9
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:01:38
|10
|Radomir Simunek (Cze)
|11
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned)
|12
|Thijs Al (Ned)
|0:01:58
|13
|Peter Dlask (Cze)
|0:02:25
|14
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|0:02:33
|15
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:02:55
|16
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|0:03:19
|17
|Mariusz Gil (Pol)
|0:03:29
|18
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel)
|0:03:38
|19
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)
|0:03:47
|20
|Winant Van Gils (Ned)
|0:04:56
|21
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)
|22
|JanVerstraeten (Bel)
|0:05:22
|23
|Tom Vanoppen (Bel)
|0:05:52
|24
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze)
|0:06:17
|25
|Geert Wellens (Bel)
|0:06:31
|26
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|0:07:16
|27
|Tom Van den Bosch (Bel)
|18
|Jimmy Tielens (Bel)
|-1lap
|Gianni Denolf (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel)
|0:51:01
|2
|Kenneth Vancompernolle (Bel)
|3
|Rom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:00:17
|4
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned)
|0:01:04
|5
|Robert Gavenda (Svk)
|0:01:28
|6
|Vincent Bastiaens (Bel)
|0:01:44
|7
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|8
|Michi VanEmpel (Ned)
|9
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|0:02:30
|10
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|11
|Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol)
|12
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)
|13
|Karel Hnik (Cze)
|0:03:02
|14
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned)
|15
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|0:03:18
|16
|Vinnie Breaet (Bel)
|0:04:23
|17
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)
|0:04:32
|18
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:04:42
|19
|Jelle Braeckman (Bel)
|0:04:51
|20
|Twan Van den Brand (Ned)
|0:05:15
|21
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol)
|22
|Sven Beelen (Bel)
|0:05:25
|23
|Kristof (Bel)
|0:05:36
|24
|Johan Verstraeten (Bel)
|0:06:00
|25
|Tijmen Eising (Ned)
|0:06:20
|26
|Dries Pauwels (Bel)
|0:06:30
|-1lap
|Geert Van der Horst (Ned)
|-1lap
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel)
|-1lap
|Stijn Mortelmans (Bel)
|-1lap
|Jonathan Bervoet (Bel)
|-1lap
|Sonny Volders (Bel)
|-1lap
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|-1lap
|Robin Poelvoorde (Bel)
|-1lap
|Dario Stauble (Swi)
|-1lap
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
|-1lap
|Sieën Verstraeten (Bel)
|-2laps
|Rutger La Haye (Bel)
|-2laps
|Simone Samperisi (Ita)
|-2laps
|Niels Dirix (Bel)
|-2laps
|Joachin Janssens (Bel)
|-2laps
|Raf Risbourg (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Van der Poel (Ned)
|0:40:17
|2
|Laurens Sweecckx (Bel)
|0:00:33
|3
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|4
|Michiel Van der Heyden (Ned)
|0:00:53
|5
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:01:08
|6
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|0:01:19
|8
|Mike Theunisse (Ned)
|0:01:39
|9
|Jori Hofman (Bel)
|0:01:43
|10
|Emiel Dolfsman (Ned)
|0:01:59
|11
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|0:02:02
|12
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|0:02:36
|13
|Jesper Baelen (Bel)
|0:02:40
|14
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa)
|0:02:56
|15
|Mxim Panis (Bel)
|0:03:03
|16
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|0:03:08
|17
|Dieter Sweeck (Bel)
|18
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned)
|0:03:48
|19
|Douwe Verberne (Ned)
|0:03:55
|20
|Timo Verschueren (Bel)
|0:04:03
|21
|Kenzie Boutté (Bel)
|0:04:21
|22
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:05:13
|23
|Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel)
|0:05:36
|24
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
|25
|Matthias Ballet (Bel)
|26
|Nick Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:06:46
|27
|Jellen Schiettecatte (Bel)
|0:07:48
|28
|Rogin Van den Bruel (Bel)
|-1lap
|Michael Dhondt (Bel)
|-1lap
|Bryan Borowski (Ned)
|-1lap
|Olivier Vandevyver (Bel)
|-1lap
|Joni Geeraerts (Bel)
|-1lap
|Robin Delanghe (Bel)
|-2laps
|Sibe Smets (Bel)
|-2laps
|Stijn Gielen (Bel)
|-2laps
|Alexander Verslegers (Bel)
|-2laps
|Birger Vandael (Bel)
|-2laps
|Niels Verdijck (Bel)
|-2laps
|Ruben Van Dingenen (Bel)
|-2laps
|Baert Van Dongen (Ned)
|-2laps
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)
|-2laps
|Nick Smeers (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned)
|0:32:10
|2
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|3
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:00:09
|4
|Koen Weijers (Ned)
|0:00:44
|5
|Toon Wouters (Bel)
|0:00:57
|6
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
|0:00:58
|7
|Pjotr Van Beeck (Ned)
|8
|Martijn Budding (Ned)
|9
|Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)
|0:01:20
|10
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:01:22
|11
|Gillian Verstreaten (Bel)
|0:02:30
|12
|Jochen Vervoort (Bel)
|0:02:55
|13
|Kenny Schellens (Bel)
|0:03:32
|14
|Patrick Mulder (Ned)
|15
|Kyle De Proost (Bel)
|0:03:55
|16
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned)
|17
|Thybo Notredame (Bel)
|0:04:08
|18
|Jelto Veroft (Bel)
|19
|Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)
|0:04:14
|20
|Michiel Van Echelpoel (Bel)
|0:04:48
|21
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel)
|0:05:04
|22
|Jorne Knockaerts (Bel)
|23
|Thimothy Vanderaerden (Bel)
|0:05:24
|24
|Stef Goormans (Bel)
|25
|Glenn Vissers (Bel)
|-1lap
|Tjendo De Baere (Bel)
|-1lap
|Niels Buysse (Bel)
|-1lap
|Dylan Delagrense (Bel)
|-1lap
|Jasper De Meyer (Bel)
|-1lap
|Yolan Brems (Bel)
|-1lap
|Niels Boons (Bel)
|-1lap
|Arnaud Thys (Bel)
|-2laps
|Caitlyn Lahaye (Bel)
|-2laps
|Lander Vespers (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
|95
|pts
|2
|Niels Albert (Bel)
|95
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|86
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel)
|78
|5
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel)
|77
|6
|Bart Aernouts (Bel)
|61
|7
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
|50
|8
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned)
|47
|9
|Radomir Simunek (Cze)
|44
|10
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|39
|11
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|36
|12
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|23
|13
|Rob Peeters (Bel)
|22
|14
|Philip Walsleben (Ger)
|19
|15
|JanVerstraeten (Bel)
|12
|16
|Bart Wellens (Bel)
|11
|17
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|9
|18
|Francis Mourey (Fra)
|7
|19
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze)
|7
|20
|Thijs Al (Ned)
|4
|21
|Wilant Van Gils (Ned)
|3
|22
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned)
|3
|23
|Mariusz Gil (Pol)
|3
|24
|Peter Dlask (Cze)
|3
|25
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|2
|26
|Steve Chainel (Bel)
|2
|27
|Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned)
|1
|28
|John Gadret (Fra)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|100
|pts
|2
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel)
|67
|3
|Kenneth Vanccompernolle (Bel)
|65
|4
|Jim Aernouts (Bel)
|59
|5
|Michi van Empel (Bel)
|55
|6
|Robert Gavenda (Cze)
|54
|7
|Vincent Bastaens (Bel)
|48
|8
|Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol)
|45
|9
|Lars van der Haar (Ned)
|42
|10
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol)
|38
|11
|Stef Boden (Bel)
|35
|12
|Timen Esing (Ned)
|24
|13
|Ludomir Petrus (Cze)
|24
|14
|Arnaud Joffroy (Fra)
|21
|15
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|19
|16
|Mitchel Huenders (Ned)
|17
|17
|Corné van Kessel (Ned)
|15
|18
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|15
|19
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|13
|20
|Kevin Kant (Bel)
|12
|21
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|11
|22
|Jiri Polnicki (Cze)
|11
|23
|Kvin Eeckhout (Bel)
|10
|24
|Pascha Weber (Ger)
|9
|25
|Sven Beelen (Bel)
|8
|26
|Twan van den Brand (Ned)
|8
|27
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra)
|7
|28
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|3
|30
|Karel Hnik (Cze)
|3
|30
|Vinnie Braet (Bel)
|1
|31
|Boy van Poppel (Bel)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Van der Poel (Ned)
|86
|pts
|2
|Mike Theunissen (Ned)
|84
|3
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|79
|4
|Michiel van der Heyden (Ned)
|77
|5
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)
|69
|6
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|62
|7
|Danny van Poppel (Ned)
|50
|8
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|45
|9
|Emiel Dolfsman (Ned)
|45
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|41
|11
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|29
|12
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|17
|13
|Mihael Boros (Cze)
|16
|14
|Emilien Vernet (Fra)
|15
|15
|Dieter Sweeck (Bel)
|13
|16
|Matej Lasak (Cze)
|13
|17
|Jesper Baelen (Bel)
|12
|18
|Joeri Hofman (Bel)
|12
|19
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|11
|20
|Jon Insausti (Spa)
|11
|21
|Douwe Verberne (Ned)
|9
|22
|Tomas Papstrka (Cze)
|8
|23
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|8
|24
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|5
|25
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned)
|5
|26
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|4
|27
|Frederik Geerts (Bel)
|4
|28
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|3
|29
|Dennis Heering (Ned)
|2
|30
|Lukas Muller (Swi)
|2
|31
|Daniel Vesely (Cze)
|1
|32
|Robin Wennekens (Bel)
|1
|33
|Maxim Panis (Bel)
|1
