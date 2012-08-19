Strigel wins Subaru Cup super D
Local rider takes top honors
Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) won the Subaru Cup elite women's super D event on Sunday. She finished just 1.6 seconds ahead of Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) and 15.7 seconds ahead of Andreanne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec/Opus/OGC).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abby Strigel (Honey Stringer/Bontager)
|0:08:45.4
|2
|Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing)
|0:00:01.6
|3
|Andreanne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec/ OPUS/ OGC)
|0:00:15.7
|4
|Nina Baum (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)
|0:00:25.7
|5
|Laurence Harvey (Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure)
|0:00:36.6
|6
|Valerie Meunier (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci)
|0:00:37.2
|7
|Frederique Larose-Gingr (Equipe du Quebec/ OPUS/ OGC)
|0:00:39.4
|8
|Rachel Pageau (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci)
|0:00:49.5
|9
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:00:56.3
|10
|Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)
|0:00:59.8
|11
|April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:01:16.6
|12
|Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)
|0:01:38.3
|13
|Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)
|0:01:38.6
|14
|Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts)
|0:01:47.3
|15
|Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)
|0:01:48.7
|16
|Liz Shull (EXPO)
|0:01:55.6
|17
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:01:56.5
|18
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorp (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye)
|0:02:44.2
|19
|Emily Shull (EXPO)
|0:02:48.6
|DNS
|Frederique Trudel (Equipe du Quebec / Specialized)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederique Larose-Gingr (Equipe du Quebec/ OPUS/ OGC)
|0:09:24.8
|2
|Rachel Pageau (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci)
|0:00:10.1
|3
|Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)
|0:00:58.9
|4
|Liz Shull (EXPO)
|0:01:16.2
|5
|Emily Shull (EXPO)
|0:02:09.2
|DNS
|Frederique Trudel (Equipe du Quebec / Specialized)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing)
|0:08:47.0
|2
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:00:54.7
|3
|Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)
|0:00:58.2
|4
|April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:01:15.0
|5
|Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)
|0:01:37.0
|6
|Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts)
|0:01:45.7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)
|0:10:34.1
|2
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorp (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye)
|0:00:55.5
