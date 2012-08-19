Trending

Strigel wins Subaru Cup super D

Local rider takes top honors

Image 1 of 9

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger Bontrager) gapped the field to win the Super D.

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger Bontrager) gapped the field to win the Super D.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 2 of 9

Amanda Sin (Scott 3 Rox Racing) navigates a turn

Amanda Sin (Scott 3 Rox Racing) navigates a turn
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 3 of 9

Adrienne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec) rides to a third place finish

Adrienne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec) rides to a third place finish
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 4 of 9

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger Bontrager Pat’s) gaps the women’s field

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger Bontrager Pat’s) gaps the women’s field
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 5 of 9

Amanda Sin (Scott 3 Rox Racing) chases down Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger Bontrager Pat’s)

Amanda Sin (Scott 3 Rox Racing) chases down Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger Bontrager Pat’s)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 6 of 9

Adrienne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec) gets out of the saddle on an uphill

Adrienne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec) gets out of the saddle on an uphill
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 7 of 9

Nina Baum (Stan’s NoTubes Elite Women) rides through tricky off camber switchbacks

Nina Baum (Stan’s NoTubes Elite Women) rides through tricky off camber switchbacks
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 8 of 9

Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 Specialized) represented Wisconsin in the Outback Super D

Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 Specialized) represented Wisconsin in the Outback Super D
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 9 of 9

Wisconsin rider Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger Bontrager) wins the US Pro XCT Subaru Cup Super D

Wisconsin rider Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger Bontrager) wins the US Pro XCT Subaru Cup Super D
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) won the Subaru Cup elite women's super D event on Sunday.  She finished just 1.6 seconds ahead of Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) and 15.7 seconds ahead of  Andreanne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec/Opus/OGC).

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby Strigel (Honey Stringer/Bontager)0:08:45.4
2Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing)0:00:01.6
3Andreanne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec/ OPUS/ OGC)0:00:15.7
4Nina Baum (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:00:25.7
5Laurence Harvey (Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure)0:00:36.6
6Valerie Meunier (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci)0:00:37.2
7Frederique Larose-Gingr (Equipe du Quebec/ OPUS/ OGC)0:00:39.4
8Rachel Pageau (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci)0:00:49.5
9Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)0:00:56.3
10Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:00:59.8
11April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:01:16.6
12Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:01:38.3
13Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)0:01:38.6
14Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts)0:01:47.3
15Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)0:01:48.7
16Liz Shull (EXPO)0:01:55.6
17Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:01:56.5
18Brenda Zimmermann Thorp (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye)0:02:44.2
19Emily Shull (EXPO)0:02:48.6
DNSFrederique Trudel (Equipe du Quebec / Specialized)

Junior
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederique Larose-Gingr (Equipe du Quebec/ OPUS/ OGC)0:09:24.8
2Rachel Pageau (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci)0:00:10.1
3Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:00:58.9
4Liz Shull (EXPO)0:01:16.2
5Emily Shull (EXPO)0:02:09.2
DNSFrederique Trudel (Equipe du Quebec / Specialized)

Cat. 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing)0:08:47.0
2Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)0:00:54.7
3Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:00:58.2
4April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:01:15.0
5Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)0:01:37.0
6Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts)0:01:45.7

Cat. 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)0:10:34.1
2Brenda Zimmermann Thorp (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye)0:00:55.5
