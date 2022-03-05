Live coverage

Strade Bianche Women - Live Coverage

All the action from the first round of the 2022 Women's WorldTour

After last week's Opening Weekend racing, today is the official start of the Women's WorldTour season and there's a stacked field ready to take on the white roads of Tuscany. 

Jumbo Visma's Marianne Vos has returned to road racing after taking a break after winning her cyclocross world title, and BikeExchange's Amanda Spratt is back in action after arterial surgery in her leg. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Strade Bianche Women, the first round of the 2022 Women's WorldTour

