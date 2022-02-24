Strade Bianche past winners

Strade Bianche champions 2007-2021

Strade Bianche
Mathieu van der Poel was the winner of Strade Bianche in 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Strade Bianche past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2021Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
2020Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
2019Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2018Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
2017Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2016Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
2015Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2013Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
2012Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Nissan
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
2009Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Team Columbia–High Road
2008Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team CSC
2007Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team CSC

