Live coverage
Strade Bianche Men - Live Coverage
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action from the modern Classic on the dirt roads of Tuscany
We're off!
The riders roll out of Siena. A short neutral zone now before the race proper kicks off.
On that note, my colleague Stephen Farrand has a really interesting pre-race story on the type of rider Strade Bianche is attracting, and how the nature of the race might have changed since its inception in 2007.
Grand Tour stars spoiling Strade Bianche for Classics riders
This is one of the most-loved races on the calendar not just because of the gravel and the spectacular images it creates, and not just because of the stunning finale up into Siena's old town, but because they all combine to make it one of the most open races of the year. Thoroughbred Classics riders compete alongside lightweight Grand Tour climbers, and the parcours - although relatively short at 184 - has a habit of making class float to the top.
Before we get going, now's the time to have a read of our in-depth race preview.
Blue skies greet the riders in Siena. The sign-on ceremony is wrapping up and we're not far away from the start.
Good morning, and welcome along for one of the best races of the year. It's a modern classic, with a short history but no shortage of prestige. It's a journey through the rolling hills of Tuscany and, of course, the gravel roads that give the race its name and its iconic identity. It's Strade Bianche, and it's here!
