Stybar wins 2015 Strade Bianche
Van Avermaet outpaced by Czech champion
Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step) took the win in Strade Bianche, exploding past Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) on the Via Santa Caterina in Siena to win by two seconds on Saturday. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who was dropped on the final 16 per cent climb, finished third.
The trio had broken away with 20km left and despite numerous attempted attacks, came under the flamme rouge together. Van Avermaet was the first to attack in the finale, with Valverde the first to try and close the gap. However the Spaniard, who had been in every significant move of the race and had used his Movistar team to control the peloton for most of the race, was unable to respond to the final two attacks of the race. While Van Avermaet’s initial move proved decisive in the allocation of podium places, it was Stybar’s stinging acceleration that decided the race.
The Czech was quickly moved onto the BMC rider’s rear wheel and when the Belgian began to ease the Etixx rider rose from the saddle once more. Although the gradient had begun to ease, Van Avermaet was forced to concede and could only watch on as his rival ensured Etixx retained their race title from 2014.
“In the final kilometres I thought that Valverde would attack but then Greg surprised me and went really early, at the bottom of the steepest part of the final climb," Stybar said. "I got on his wheel but I knew I’d have to overtake him at the top otherwise I’d be second. I wanted to win today and so did everything I could to overtake him and take this beautiful win."
Video Highlights:
It was a near-faultless display from Stybar who had matched an earlier move from Valverde and Peter Sagan on the Monte Sante Marie. The three riders initially worked well together but with over 50 kilometres of racing remaining there was still a large contingent within the peloton with enough strength to muster a chase.
It was Lars Boom and Astana who lit the touch paper just before Stybar, Valverde and Sagan had pushed clear but by the time some of that dust had settled the leading group contained Fabian Cancellara, Sep Vanmarcke, Sagan, Stybar, Rosa, Valverde, Cort Nielsen, Van Avermaet, Daniel Oss and Nathan Haas.
The action saw the early escape of the day, which contained away nearly from Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF), Giacomo Berlato and Daniele Colli (both Nippo-Vini Fantini), Giuseppe Fonzi (Southeast), Artem Ovechkin (RusVelo), David Lozano (Novo Nordisk), Julian Arredondo (Trek) and Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) brought to heel.
When Stybar, Valverde and Sagan managed to break free they established a twenty second lead but their advantage was short lived with the original ten – minute Nielsen establishing a one minute lead over the remnants of the field.
Only Orica GreenEdge were in a position and willing disposition to lead a chase but with such firepower out in front and so many of the major teams represented, capture seemed impossible.
Oss and Van Avermaet traded turns on the front of the leading group with Van Avermaet, Vanmarcke, and Sagan early aggressors as the break attempted to shed passengers. Valverde and Cancellara - the two most experienced in the move – looked to keep the peace until the next section of dirt roads but that tactic was lost when Oss, back from injury, soared clear just before Monteaperti.
Vanmarcke, always a threat, countered with a searing attack soon after. It was a devastating move. Sagan blown away by its sheer ferocity, with Oss caught for good measure.
It meant that with 19km to go a winner would come from either Van Avermaet, Vanmarcke, Cancellara, Stybar and Valverde. That number was reduced further when Cancellara began to pedal squares on the Colle Pinzuto with Valverde applying the pressure this time.
A move from Van Avermaet was countered by Stybar and Valverde but Vanmarcke was unable to follow as Cancellara, Rosa, and Oss formed their own group at just over 30 seconds in arrears.
Valverde, Stybar, Van Avermaet, then the lonesome Vanmarcke ahead of Cancellara, Rosa and Oss - all three groups swapping seconds between them on the final run into Siena but there was no way back for any of the chasers with the three strongest riders in the race proving their worth.
On paper Valverde would be the strongest climber among the trio but early season form can be as deceptive as it can be short-lived and it was Van Avermaet who threw caution to the wind with the first attack on the final climb.
Valverde, obliged to respond, more out of reputation perhaps, managed to hold the gap but it was Stybar who not only had the strongest legs but the freshest mind. He zipped around the Spaniard at the perfect moment, caught Van Avermaet before the crest of the summit and from that moment the race was won.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:22:13
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:46
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:59
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:02
|9
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:03
|10
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|13
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:10
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:19
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:22
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|19
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:29
|22
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|23
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|25
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:10
|26
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|27
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:21
|28
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:30
|29
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:47
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:49
|31
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:13
|32
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:05:40
|34
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:34
|35
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:06:51
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:07:35
|37
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|45
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|48
|Marco Fontana (Ita) Italy
|49
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:49
|51
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:16
|52
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:11:18
|53
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|54
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:22
|56
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:12
|58
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:18:31
|59
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:20
|60
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|65
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|71
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|73
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|77
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|78
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:53
|79
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|82
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:20
|84
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:22
|85
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:24:14
|OTL
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:32
|OTL
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Italy
|0:29:20
|OTL
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:24
|OTL
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|0:31:14
|OTL
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
|0:32:51
|DNF
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|DNF
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jasper Stuyven (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNS
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
