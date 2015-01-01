Trending

Strade Bianche past winners

Champions 2007-2014

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2013Moreno Moser (ITA) Cannondale
2012Fabian Cancellara (SUI) RadioShack-Nissan
2011Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2010Maxim Iglinsky (KAZ) Astana
2009Thomas Lövkvist (SWE) Team Columbia-High Road
2008Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Team CSC
2007Alexandr Kolobnev (RUS) Team CSC

