Strade Bianche past winners
Champions 2007-2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2013
|Moreno Moser (ITA) Cannondale
|2012
|Fabian Cancellara (SUI) RadioShack-Nissan
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2010
|Maxim Iglinsky (KAZ) Astana
|2009
|Thomas Lövkvist (SWE) Team Columbia-High Road
|2008
|Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Team CSC
|2007
|Alexandr Kolobnev (RUS) Team CSC
