Elite men
1Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:02:33
2Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
3Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant0:00:01
4Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
5Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road0:00:07
6Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:09
7Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles0:00:12
8Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing0:00:29
9Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing0:00:38
10Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles0:01:08
11Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery0:01:32
12Alex Work (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles0:01:43
13Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC Get Crackin-MS Society0:01:44
14Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels0:02:16
15Gareth Feldstein (USA) Ritte CX0:02:17
16Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com0:02:18
17Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing0:02:41
18Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition0:03:06
19Ted Willard (USA) G2 Bike/DNA Cycling0:03:08
20Kenny Wehn (USA) NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:03:10
21David Sheek (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
22Andrew Juiliano (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles0:03:52
23David McNeal (USA) Spy/Giant0:03:56
24Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar0:03:59
25Ben Bertiger (USA) The Team Socalcross0:04:18
26Blake Anton (USA) Team Clif Bar Racing0:07:38
27Kendal Johnson (USA) Team Rambuski Law
28Jay Kwan (USA) The Team Socalcross

Elite women
1Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team0:41:40
2Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar//Bicycle Centres/Voler0:00:07
3Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:00:31
4Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:00:53
5Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:01:07
6Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
7Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:01:09
8Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles0:01:25
9Carolin Schiff (Ger) Felt-SDG Factory Team0:01:51
10Serena Gordon (USA) Silverado p/b Sunnyside Sports0:02:32
11Hannah Finchamp (USA) Cynergy Cycles Racing Team0:03:04
12Emily Thurston (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:03:49
13Amanda Schaper (USA) Ritte CX Team0:04:46
14Katie Melena (USA) Bicycle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles0:05:29
15Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:05:50
16Vanessa Humic (USA) Stan's NoTubes

