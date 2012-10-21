Sherer wins men's Spooky Cross in sprint finale
Stetson-Lee victorious in women's race
|1
|Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:02:33
|2
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|3
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant
|0:00:01
|4
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|5
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road
|0:00:07
|6
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:00:09
|7
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:00:12
|8
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing
|0:00:29
|9
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|0:00:38
|10
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:01:08
|11
|Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery
|0:01:32
|12
|Alex Work (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:01:43
|13
|Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC Get Crackin-MS Society
|0:01:44
|14
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|0:02:16
|15
|Gareth Feldstein (USA) Ritte CX
|0:02:17
|16
|Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com
|0:02:18
|17
|Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing
|0:02:41
|18
|Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition
|0:03:06
|19
|Ted Willard (USA) G2 Bike/DNA Cycling
|0:03:08
|20
|Kenny Wehn (USA) NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:03:10
|21
|David Sheek (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|22
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:03:52
|23
|David McNeal (USA) Spy/Giant
|0:03:56
|24
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar
|0:03:59
|25
|Ben Bertiger (USA) The Team Socalcross
|0:04:18
|26
|Blake Anton (USA) Team Clif Bar Racing
|0:07:38
|27
|Kendal Johnson (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|28
|Jay Kwan (USA) The Team Socalcross
|1
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:41:40
|2
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar//Bicycle Centres/Voler
|0:00:07
|3
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:00:31
|4
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:00:53
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:07
|6
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|7
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:01:09
|8
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles
|0:01:25
|9
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Felt-SDG Factory Team
|0:01:51
|10
|Serena Gordon (USA) Silverado p/b Sunnyside Sports
|0:02:32
|11
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Cynergy Cycles Racing Team
|0:03:04
|12
|Emily Thurston (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|0:03:49
|13
|Amanda Schaper (USA) Ritte CX Team
|0:04:46
|14
|Katie Melena (USA) Bicycle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:05:29
|15
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:05:50
|16
|Vanessa Humic (USA) Stan's NoTubes
