Walscheid wins Munsterland Giro

Sunweb rider tops Degenkolb, Politt

Max Walscheid (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Max Walscheid (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Max Walscheid (Sunweb) wins the Munsterland Giro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Max Walscheid (Sunweb) with John Degenkolb and Nils Politt on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) won the Munsterland Giro, beating John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) in a reduced bunch sprint. Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) rounded out the podium with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in fourth.

The tight city-centre course made for a messy sprint and there appeared to be some miss-communication between defending champion Sam Bennett and his teammate Pascal Ackerman. Bora-Hansgrohe had controlled the bunch in the finale and looked the strongest team present, but the pair appeared to be sprinting against each other before Bennett sat up. The Irishman finished 11th while Ackerman claimed fifth.

There were no such issues for Walscheid who shot to the front of the group as the peloton rounded the penultimate curve. The 25-year-old German was a clear bike's length ahead of Degenkolb as he thumped the air in delight. The race was Walscheid's first since finishing the Vuelta a Espana last month and his first win since the penultimate stage of the Tour de Yorkshire in May.

A six-rider move marked the start of the day with Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin), Alexandr Kulikovskii (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Lucas Carstensen (Bike Aid), Pascal Treubel (Heizomat rad-net.de), Paul Taebling (LKT-Team Brandenburg), Robert Retschke (Lotto-Kern Haus) building up a lead of over three minutes. Their time out front did not last too long, and with just over 100 kilometres remaining they were caught after the peloton split in two in some crosswinds.

It was a severely diminished peloton that entered Munster inside the final 20 kilometres, with fewer than 30 riders remaining. Bennett and Ackermann made the further split during a frenetic flurry of action with Greipel, Degenkolb and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) also making it into the select leading group.

As the group approached the finish line for the first time, Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) jumped clear. The Dutchman still had a small gap as he hit the line for the second time, but the group behind appeared well in control of the situation. With two potential contenders for victory, it was left to Bora-Hansgrohe to pull Reinders back. He was easily reeled in with four kilometres to go.

Not wanting to wait for a sprint finish, and perhaps taking note from Danny van Poppel at Binche-Chimay-Binche, Gaviria decided to have a go inside the final three kilometres. Bora-Hansgrohe were quick to react and brought the Colombian back, but they could not relax with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) attacking immediately afterwards. He was eventually caught.

Trek-Segafredo guided the peloton under the flamme rouge. Walscheid was sitting in around fifth place in the bunch as the sprint wound up but he slipped into the front position by the time they rounded the second to last bend. Degenkolb remained firmly on his wheel but did not have the power to go around him.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb4:42:16
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
7Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:01
8Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
11Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
13Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:02
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
16Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:03
17Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:05
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:06
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:17
20Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
21Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:31
22Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:52
24Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
25Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Michael Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:17
29Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:19
30Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Max Kanter (Ger) Development Team Sunweb0:01:43
32Barnabás Peák (Hun) Quick-Step Floors0:03:03
33Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
34John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
35Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
36Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
38Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
39Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
40Marinus Cornelius Minaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
41Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
42Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:04
43Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Polartec Kometa
44Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
45Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
46Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
48Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
48Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
50Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
50Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
52Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
53Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling0:03:05
54Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:03:06
55Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
57Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
58Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
59Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
60Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:09
61Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:13:15
62Jasper Frahm (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
63Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
64Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
66Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
67Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
68Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
69Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
70Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
71Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
72Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
73Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
74Paul Taebling (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
75Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:13:14
76Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
77Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
78Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
79Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
80Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
81Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Team Dauner D&Dq | Akkon
82Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFStan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFEnzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFNicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
DNFConnor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFAlexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFStepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFSergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFPawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned)
DNFFloris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFAime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMoreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFChristophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFEmanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFUmberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFKenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFThomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFVictor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFEmmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAwet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFDaniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
DNFNikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
DNFPatrick Lechner (Ger) Bike Aid
DNFMatthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
DNFTino Thömel (Ger) Bike Aid
DNFTobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.De
DNFSven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.De
DNFLeon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.De
DNFPascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.De
DNFJan Tschernoster (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.De
DNFLeo Appelt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFRichard Banusch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFJonas Bokeloh (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFPhilip Weber (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFChristian Maximilian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFMoritz Malcharek (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFDominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner D&Dq | Akkon
DNFLukas Löer (Ger) Team Dauner D&Dq | Akkon
DNFMarc Clauss (Ger) Team Dauner D&Dq | Akkon
DNFSimon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&Dq | Akkon
DNFRobert Retschke (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFTobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFJan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFMichel Gießelmann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Sks Germany
DNFLouis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Sks Germany
DNFJonas Härtig (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Sks Germany
DNFJon Knolle (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Sks Germany
DNFJan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFKonrad Geßner (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling

