Walscheid wins Munsterland Giro
Sunweb rider tops Degenkolb, Politt
Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) won the Munsterland Giro, beating John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) in a reduced bunch sprint. Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) rounded out the podium with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in fourth.
The tight city-centre course made for a messy sprint and there appeared to be some miss-communication between defending champion Sam Bennett and his teammate Pascal Ackerman. Bora-Hansgrohe had controlled the bunch in the finale and looked the strongest team present, but the pair appeared to be sprinting against each other before Bennett sat up. The Irishman finished 11th while Ackerman claimed fifth.
There were no such issues for Walscheid who shot to the front of the group as the peloton rounded the penultimate curve. The 25-year-old German was a clear bike's length ahead of Degenkolb as he thumped the air in delight. The race was Walscheid's first since finishing the Vuelta a Espana last month and his first win since the penultimate stage of the Tour de Yorkshire in May.
A six-rider move marked the start of the day with Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin), Alexandr Kulikovskii (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Lucas Carstensen (Bike Aid), Pascal Treubel (Heizomat rad-net.de), Paul Taebling (LKT-Team Brandenburg), Robert Retschke (Lotto-Kern Haus) building up a lead of over three minutes. Their time out front did not last too long, and with just over 100 kilometres remaining they were caught after the peloton split in two in some crosswinds.
It was a severely diminished peloton that entered Munster inside the final 20 kilometres, with fewer than 30 riders remaining. Bennett and Ackermann made the further split during a frenetic flurry of action with Greipel, Degenkolb and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) also making it into the select leading group.
As the group approached the finish line for the first time, Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) jumped clear. The Dutchman still had a small gap as he hit the line for the second time, but the group behind appeared well in control of the situation. With two potential contenders for victory, it was left to Bora-Hansgrohe to pull Reinders back. He was easily reeled in with four kilometres to go.
Not wanting to wait for a sprint finish, and perhaps taking note from Danny van Poppel at Binche-Chimay-Binche, Gaviria decided to have a go inside the final three kilometres. Bora-Hansgrohe were quick to react and brought the Colombian back, but they could not relax with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) attacking immediately afterwards. He was eventually caught.
Trek-Segafredo guided the peloton under the flamme rouge. Walscheid was sitting in around fifth place in the bunch as the sprint wound up but he slipped into the front position by the time they rounded the second to last bend. Degenkolb remained firmly on his wheel but did not have the power to go around him.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:42:16
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|8
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|13
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:02
|15
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|17
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:06
|19
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:17
|20
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|21
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|22
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:52
|24
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Michael Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:17
|29
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:19
|30
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Max Kanter (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|0:01:43
|32
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:03
|33
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|34
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|35
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|36
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|38
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|39
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|40
|Marinus Cornelius Minaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|41
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|42
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:04
|43
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Polartec Kometa
|44
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|45
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|46
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|50
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|50
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|52
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|54
|Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:06
|55
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|58
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|59
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:09
|61
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:13:15
|62
|Jasper Frahm (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|63
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|64
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|66
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|67
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|68
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|69
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ | Akkon
|70
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|71
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|72
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|73
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|74
|Paul Taebling (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|75
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:13:14
|76
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|77
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|78
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|80
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|81
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Team Dauner D&Dq | Akkon
|82
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned)
|DNF
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|DNF
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Patrick Lechner (Ger) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Tino Thömel (Ger) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.De
|DNF
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.De
|DNF
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.De
|DNF
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.De
|DNF
|Jan Tschernoster (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.De
|DNF
|Leo Appelt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Richard Banusch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Philip Weber (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Moritz Malcharek (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner D&Dq | Akkon
|DNF
|Lukas Löer (Ger) Team Dauner D&Dq | Akkon
|DNF
|Marc Clauss (Ger) Team Dauner D&Dq | Akkon
|DNF
|Simon Laib (Ger) Team Dauner D&Dq | Akkon
|DNF
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Sks Germany
|DNF
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Sks Germany
|DNF
|Jonas Härtig (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Sks Germany
|DNF
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Sks Germany
|DNF
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Konrad Geßner (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
