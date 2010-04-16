Trending

Bissell blackout as Vennell the vainquer

Top 10 dominated by the red and black

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) wins the men's pro 1/2 race.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
The winning break.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Ben Jacques Maynes (Bissell) spent a lot of time at the front of the break.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
The last lap was a mere formality.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
The Bissell brigade dominated the front of the race.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Paul Mach (Bissell).

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Jacob Duehring (Felt).

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Andy Jacques Maynes (Bissell).

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Jeremy Vennell (Bissell).

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Ben Jacques Maynes (Bissell) leads the four-man Bissell break into the turnaround.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Ben Jacques Maynes (Bissell).

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Ben Jacques Maynes (Bissell) takes a tight turn.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
With three laps to go the race belonged to Bissell.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Australian squad Drapac-Porsche is represented at Sea Otter.

(Image credit: Brightroom)
Bissell turned the race into a team time trial.

(Image credit: Brightroom)

Results

Pro 1/2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Vennell (Bissell)0:57:35
2Andy Jacques Maynes (Bissell)0:00:03
3Paul Mach (Bissell)
4Ben Jacques Maynes (Bissell)
5Rob Britton (Bissell)

