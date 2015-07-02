Tour Down Under: Stage 4 preview



Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White says...

"The big thing with stage 4 is what the weather does. It will either be a head crosswind or a tail crosswind so it will make for very interesting racing conditions. If it is a quiet day weather wise, then it's a pretty straightforward sprint but many, many times when we've gone to Victor Harbor and it is blowing a gale. Crosswinds and splits in the bunch certainly come into play.

"How we play the stage will depend a lot on how GC has evolved. Obviously our priority is to win overall, yet at the same time we have someone like Caleb who can win the stage. I think we have to see how we are sitting before we determine our plans for this day. If we have the leader's jersey for example, the priority is to keep the leader's jersey."

Prediction - Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Segafredo)

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel, click here