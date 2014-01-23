Live coverage
Santos Tour Down Under 2014: Stage 4
January 1 - January 26, Unley, AUS, Road - WorldTour
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of the Tour Down Under's Stage 4
Its an overcast day here in Adelaide with rain overnight leaving the roads a little wet and greasy
Yesterday Cadel Evans took it to Richie Porte and Simon Gerrans and ended the day with his second Tour Down Under stage win at the race and first day in the ochre jersey in 2014.
The last time the Tour Down Under visited Victor Harbour it was Andre Greipel who took out the win. Greipel also moved in the overall race lead with bonus seconds in the finishing line
Its time for the daily weather update. Today is the coolest stage of the Tour (about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday) with the temperature hovering at 20-23 degrees as cloud gives way to sunshine for the run through the southern hills and beaches to Victor Harbor. It should also be the stage with the most head wind, strengthening to southwesterly 25-35km/h with stronger gusts.
There is just the one climb today which is located on Reservoir Road near Myponga Dam KOM - about 1.8km in length, from 228 metres altitude to 282 metres altitude (average gradient about 5% with the first 600 metres averaging about 10% with a maximum gradient near 20%).
its under 10 minutes until racing starts today. The neutral zone today is 6km as when the riders turn onto the South East Freeway near Old Toll Gate expect the early attempts of forming a break
Almost set for the start now, just minutes away
This morning saw over 6,000 cyclists head out on the Bupa Challenge Tour from Unley to tackle the roads of today's race
The Stage begins in Unley which is just south of the CBD and then will snake its way down to Victor Harbour for a total distance of 148.5km
Today's race gets under a little later then previous stages this year with riders set to start at 11:30am
Watch out for Drapac in the breaks again today as they will be wearing their new Kask aero helmets
Just about 5 minutes till the riders head out. Some last minute joey passing going around first though with plenty of photos being snapped pre-race
The riders have made their way to the startline gantry ready for the race with still several clouds around
148km remaining from 148km
They are off and and Stage 4 is under way
There are once again two intermediate sprint points on offer with the first three riders across awarded points and bonus seconds. We saw Simon Gerrans sprint for a one second bonus on Stage 1, if there is a small break will he try again?
The first of the sprint points is Adelaide Rd at Echunga after 35.5km and the second is almost 100km later in Inman Valley Rd, Yankalilla at 116km exactly
The feedzone comes after 79km of racing and is followed by the one climb of the day with KOM points at Reservoir Rd, Myponga at 95.7km
For those out there with keen eyes, Cadel Evans is wearing black knicks today which is a common move by BMC who tend to let their riders when leading GC to change from the usual black and red
Simon Gerrans missed out on his normal morning coffee in the press room which is a bit of a good luck charm. Did Greipel get his coffee's this morning? The German national champion will have targeted today, particularly after missing out twice already
Watch for Drapac to launch two riders into the break today
Just about to leave the neutral zone so watch for attacks here to form the break
147km remaining from 148km
The break is trying to form and its Calvin Watson (Trek) Evan Huffman (Astana) and Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) who have gone first
Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) is now alone with a group of 10 trying to get clear
146km remaining from 148km
Frank Schleck (Trek) is going back to team car
Having hosted the finish of Stage 2 Stirling will see the peloton pass through again on the way to Victor Harbour
BMC are in the front here as its Evan Huffman (Astana), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ) and Jack Bobridge (Belkin)
With today a day out for the sprinters, there a few riders in skinsuits
144km remaining from 148km
The pace is in and the break has been caught with BMC and Sky controlling the pace which is rather high
143km remaining from 148km
Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is trying his luck here
With the high pace the peloton has been broken up into small groups as a break is determined to form and the the riders are deciding who they want to let go
142km remaining from 148km
Europcar look like they really want to get a rider away with Perrig Quemeneur almost with joined Carlos VeronaOPQ at the front while Damien Gaudin (Ag2r) is trying to join them
This little group now has a ten second lead
The peloton is going through Stirling now with the two leaders just 20 second ahead while a group of about 20 off the back trying to catch the main group
137km remaining from 148km
Verona and Gaudin have 15 seconds while GreenEdge jump on the front to reel them in
135km remaining from 148km
The break is holding a 15 second lead
The chase behind the peloton is at 25 seconds while Verona and Gaudin have 7 seconds over the peloton
The grupetto is trying to get back on or otherwise it will be a long day in the saddle
135km remaining from 148km
With it all back together here, perhaps we'll see the gc men sprint for the bonus seconds
We're yet to see Drapac or UniSA get a rider clear but perhaps after the intermediate sprint we'll see the break get clear
The 15 riders off the back are 15 seconds in arrears to the peloton now
Its Turbo Durbo leading the peloton. is he setting it up for Gerrans to grab some bonus seconds
129km remaining from 148km
The grupetto has been welcomed back by the peloton and Graeme Brown (Belkin) has dropped back to the team car
127km remaining from 148km
Just around 5km to the first sprint point of today
3km to go for the sprint with GreenEdge driving the pace
Most of the riders who participated in the Bupa Challenge have reached the finishline
125km remaining from 148km
GreenEdge on the front with Echunga almost in sight
Expect Gerrans to sprint for 5 bonus seconds
123km remaining from 148km
Jan Bakelants has attacked
Attacking at the sprint point was Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Qyick Step), Jack Bobridge (Belkin) and Bradley Linfield (UniSA) who have around 40 seconds
120km remaining from 148km
No one wants this group to go with BMC controlling the chase
118km remaining from 148km
Its all back together now as BMC are watching who is trying to get away
Simon Gerrans took out the sprint point with Matt Goss second
117km remaining from 148km
So after the intermediate sprint
1 - Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
2 - Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge)
3 - Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp)
There is a small group of five who are forming including Will Clarke (Drapac)
Olivier Kaisen (Lotto-Belisol) has reportedly abandoned the race
Jack Haig with a rear wheel mechincal
115km remaining from 148km
in the group of five are Michael Andersen (Tinkoff-SAxo, Axel Domont (Ag2r) Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac)
Lieuwe Westra (Astana) is trying to bridge this gap and is 21 seconds of the leading five. The peloton is 50 seconds off the tete de la course
Gerrans moved to within 9 seconds of Evans after the sprint
Before the race Nathan Haas said if bonus seconds were on offer, he'd chase them down. That's just what he did
110km remaining from 148km
The break has 2:00 now over the peloton and Westra (Astana) is trying to bridge. In the group of five are Michael Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo, Axel Domont (Ag2r) Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) and Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac).
Europcar have been very active in getting riders into the break today with Bjorn Thurau now 40 seconds off the leaders as he tries to join teammate Arashiro
it seems race radio are clarifying whether its Westra or Tharau who is the rider making the chase to the main group
André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) is going to be disadvantaged by the confirmation that teammate Kaisen has abandoned the race
The fast man with the fast name, Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida), is hoping to take another win for the team after Diego Ulissi won Stage 2
Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) is the virtual leader on the road currently after making it into the group as BMC control the main bunch
Clarification: It is Bjorn Tharau who is chasing not Westra (Astana)
Axel Domont (Ag2r) is the virtual leader on the road currently after making it into the group as BMC control the main bunch
The peloton is 4 minutes behind the leaders now
104km remaining from 148km
Thauru has sat up and rejoined the peloton. The leading five riders have 4:00 now and have not changed since this group formed
98km remaining from 148km
The group of five have 4:40 over the main bunch. This is just about the biggest lead an escape has been allowed so far this race
94km remaining from 148km
The race has settled down after the frenetic start which saw Gerrans pick up crucial bonus seconds and then the break formed who are building a lead of almost 5:00 minutes now
Axel Domont (Ag2r) and Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) have attacked the break and have 100m on the other three
92km remaining from 148km
Behind Domont and Wurf are Michael Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo,Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) and Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac)
Domont and Wurf have just extended their lead out over 5:00 minutes. The first time a break has been given this much freedom in 2014
As a sign of the winds today,the KOM arch has been taken down so as to not impact on the riders and for the safety of the crowds
89km remaining from 148km
Domont and Wurf have 1:35 over their former companions
BMC are still on the front and the lead is down to 4:35 now. Sulzberger, Andersen and Arahsiro are in the middle
Domont and Wurf are driving this but behind the other 3 riders are sitting up and will soon be swallowed up by the main bunch
Wes Sulzberger is in a skinsuit today
Next up for the riders will be the feedzone and plenty of guys will be refueling after that fast start
80km remaining from 148km
Still the two leaders holding steady with BMC leading the chase
Domont and Wurf are taking it turns and working well together. BMC and Lotto are at the head of the race and Greipel will be very hungry for the win today
70km remaining from 148km
Not long now till the riders will pass through the feedzone with the leaders time holding a 4:50 minute lead
The average speed of this race has been 41km/h
Once the riders take on their food and liquids the lead should drop down again
68km remaining from 148km
The riders are about 20 minutes away from cresting the sole climb of the day for a handful of KOM points
Domont and Wurf have 4:10 over the bunch
The KOM jersey awaits Domont given that he should take points on the climb and therefore will wrest the polka dots off Adam Hansen (Lotto)
60km remaining from 148km
That gap is at 4:09
55km remaining from 148km
We could see some echelons today with the winds picking up on the roads into Victor Harbour
GreenEdge are on the front now giving BMC a slight respite
The two leaders are seeing their lead cut down to under 4:00 minutes now as they approach the climb
1km to the top of the climb for Domont and Wurf
52km remaining from 148km
The climb is a Cat 2 and Domont is now the leader of the KOM classification
50km remaining from 148km
The gap is down to 2:00 minutes now
The peloton has been split over the climb with GreenEdge taking control and trying to get Gerrans the bonus seconds on offer
48km remaining from 148km
Reports that Kittel didn't make the lead group
46km remaining from 148km
The two leaders have just 1:30 minutes now over as several riders were forced to make a quick detour on to the side of the road
This front bunch is now all strung out with around 60 riders having made it
Domont and Wurf 's lead is now under 1:00 minute
Adam Hansen was third over the climb and took out four points so it will be Hansen who keeps his lead in the KOM actually
43km remaining from 148km
KOM standings
1. 32 Adam HANSEN (LTB) 24 pt
2. 75 Axel DOMONT (ALM) 22
3. 184 William CLARKE (DPC) 20
42km remaining from 148km
The catch is on as Domont and Wurf are sucked up into the peloton
This is going to be the stage now for Greipel who is the fastest man in the first group whilethe second group on the road 45 seconds behind.
Lotto and GreenEdge are driving the front group
Michael Mattews (Orica-GreenEdge) is on the front. We haven't seen Luke Durbridge doing so much work since the opening two days when he was bossing the whole peloton and setting the pace like a seasoned pro
Its 7km until the intermaidte sprint now and with an average speed of 61km in the last 10km, it will be a fast ride to the claim the bonus seconds
33km remaining from 148km
GreenEdge are driving the front group to get the bonus seconds for Gerrans and stop Evans from getting any extra time
Evans is placed on Gerrans wheel in the lead up the to the sprint
Gerrans and Ulissi grabbed time there as Evans couldn't hold that pace and dropped out of the sprint
A mechanical stopped Evans there
Intermediate sprint results
1 Haas (Garmin-Sharp)
2 Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
3 Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
It's a new bike for Evans after that mechanical in the sprint
In trying to get over the left side of the road Evans was almost taken out. That could have been his race all over red rover
28km remaining from 148km
After that sprint, the only thing left to contest is the stage win so its no surprise that Lotto are now on the front
Five BMC riders have paced Evans back to the front now and the front group is rather strung out in a long line
26km remaining from 148km
Cannondale are on the front now and are working for Elia Viviani who can match it with the best but its still Greipel's race to lose
The race clock has just clicked over three hours and it won't be too long until the front bunch reaches Victor Harbour
Evans is riding at the back of the bunch after a few close calls there
21km remaining from 148km
Jonathan Cantwell (Drapac) has his team placing him at the front and the Pro-Conti outfit would be confident he can deliver today
20km remaining from 148km
So its just under 20km left to race now and Lotto are back on the front with a Garmin-Sharp rider adding some colour to the pace
13km remaining from 148km
The wind is blowing and Drapac are going to try and stop Lotto but Garmin will be hoping that Steele von Hoff can claim the win
12km remaining from 148km
Its 30 seconds back the second group
Greipel's skinsuit may be the difference today if he claims the win
12km remaining from 148km
Its 7:30 seconds back to the second group so its red rover for them
10km remaining from 148km
With 10km to go it will be fast finish into Victor Harbour
Also in that second group are Caleb Ewan (UniSA) and Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
8km remaining from 148km
The time difference between the two groups is now 7:45 and the organisers won't DSQ half the race so expect that gap to lengthen with the front group set to average 60km/h or so in the final few km
7km remaining from 148km
Lotto, Sky and Drapac are all the front and Garmin are snaking their way up the middle
Is Simon Gerrans going to try for the win to claim the bonus which would give him the lead?
A Cannondale rider had a look at the peloton and is now gaining a lead of several hundred meters
Cameron Wurf (Caanondale) was in the break earlier today and now he is trying to grab the win
With Wurf caught, Serge Pauwels and Jan Bakelandts are launching a counter attack now
There are three riders who have launched an attack behind them but are now caught
3km remaining from 148km
Pauwels and Bakelandts are building a small gap now
Bakelandts has surprised the sprinters before at the 2013 Tour de France. Can he do it again?
The chase is causing a split now
The two riders have been caught
Andre Greipel wins the race once again in Victor Harbour to take his 15th win at the Tour Down Under
After seeing his main rivals miss the split that was caused on the KOM of the day, Greipel has taken the win by several length and also saw teammate Jurgen Roelandts take out second place. Simon Gerrans had a good day out with his deficit to Evans cut down by his sprinting prowess and ends the day with just 7 seconds separating the pair.
The two riders have been caught
Having seen his major rival, Marcel Kittel miss the split, Greipel was in the box seat to take the win but it wasn't a straight forward sprinters stage as Orica-GreenEdge set up Simon Gerrans to take as many bonus seconds as possible in the intermediate sprint points.
Check back to the Santos Tour Down Under page for a full wrap of the days action.
