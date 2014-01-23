Video: Brown helps Gaimon defend his lead in Tour de San Luis

Image 1 of 3 Phil Gaimon won stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis ahead of Emiliano Contreras and Marc de Maar. (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 2 of 3 The Tour de San Luis peloton rides to the hills on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Phillip Gaimon held onto the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Garmin-Sharp's Nate Brown talked about riding in support of his teammate Phillip Gaimon, who is leading the Tour de San Luis GC by 1:47 after stage 3.

"You can start a season any better than this. Phil Gaimon won on his first day in the pro peloton and now he might win the whole thing," said Brown.

Brown said he is hoping the other sprinters' teams will do some more work and take some of the pressure of Garmin-Sharp as the race continues on Thursday.

After the Tour de San Luis, the American rider will head to Europe in early February for a training camp.

"Then I'll do West Flanders and Catalunya and some of the hillier Classics," said Brown. "I want to do well at California and US Pro. I want to learn from the top guys."

