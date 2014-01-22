Live coverage
Santos Tour Down Under 2014: Stage 3
January 1 - January 26, Norwood, AUS, Road - WorldTour
Hello and welcome to live coverage for Stage 3 of the Tour Down Under
The Corkscrew will be desivive today in deciding the winner on the road to CAmpbelltown. One rider who is set to animate the race is Riche Porte.
We are about 15 minutes away from the start of the race today which begins in Norwood. The riders will be enjoying a coffee or two as the suburb is known for its cafe culture
The riders will have a 9km neutral ride to the town of Paradise and then the race will begin in earnest. Will Drapac and UniSA attack again from the get go?
This is the first time that Campbelltown has hosted a finish of the Tour Down Under
The riders have signed in and about to make their way out onto the course
On offer today are two sprint points and one KOM. The first sprint point comes at 38.7km in Kersbrook.
The second is after 53.5km in Williamstown.
The sole KOM points on offer today will be awarded to the first rider over the Corkscrew.
It'll be a warm up 9km but watch for some teams getting ready to launch attacks once the gun is fired
The Corkscrew is a 2.4km Cat 1 climb. The average gradient is 9%
After a crash in the finale yesterday, Lampre-Merida are down one rider today as Rafael Valls Ferri has retired from the race
To start the day Travis Meyer (Drapac) has continued the team's early approach of attacking and has built a small lead
144km remaining from 145km
Also attacking are Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) and Andriy Grivko (Astana)
Today's conditions for Stage 3. Today is the cloudiest day of the Tour with only brief glimpses of sun. There are lighter winds compared to the first two stages but changes in direction will mean there is a slight head wind most of the way. Light winds of about 10km/h for the start, tending ENE at about 15km/h in the hills before winds shift WNW at 10-15km/h from about Mt Pleasant onwards, strongest for the Montacute KOM section.
143km remaining from 145km
The temperature is 30-31 degrees from Norwood to Paradise for the start, then 26-28 degrees through the hills and 30-31 degrees for finish at Campbelltown.
142km remaining from 145km
Jens Voigt (Trek) has attacked
140km remaining from 145km
Cousin and Grivko have a lead of 2:00 and Jens Voigt is trying to bridge the gap. He is 1:02 behind the duo
There are four riders together now at the front with Andriy Grivko (Astana), Travis Meyer (Drapac), Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) and Jens Voigt (Trek)
136km remaining from 145km
The four riders are all together now with Voigt having latched on in the last few km
135km remaining from 145km
The leading four riders have a lead of 2:05
Just as yesterday saw Boy van Poppel become the virtual leader on the ride in the break, Andriy Grivko is now the virtual leader of the race as he started the day 67 seconds off Simon Gerrans
Having placed Will Clake in the break for the last two days, Drapac's representation today is Travis Meyer
135km remaining from 145km
The lead is growing and is 2:30 now
131km remaining from 145km
2:40 is the gap now
Voigt has been a very active rider at the Tour Down Under who usually is the first rider to try to get into a breakaway so to only get into one on Stage 3 seems a little late but it's good to see the 42-year-old out in front.
Bunch in the bunch Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) has dropped back to the team car for a chat
Simon Gerrans
124km remaining from 145km
Like yesterday, the break is being given a lead somewhere between two to three minutes
Geraint Thomas (Sky)
124km remaining from 145km
No change with the break remaining steady at 2:20.
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
Caleb Ewan (UniSA)
Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
119km remaining from 145km
The gap is at 2:20 and its 10km until the first sprint points on the day are set to be decided
Cadel Evans (BMC):
Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
112km remaining from 145km
The riders are approaching the first sprint point for the day
The lead is 2:25 back to the main bunch at the moment
107km remaining from 145km
Just about to contest the sprint
106km remaining from 145km
Travis Meyer took out the sprint point
Sprint results
1: Travis Meyer (Drapac) 5 pts/3 seconds
2: Andriy Grivko (Astana) 3 pts/ 2 seconds
3: Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) 2 pts/ 1 second
While Mark Cavendish isn't at the Tour Down Under this year, how he goes with Mark Renshaw leading him out again will be one of the things to watch in 2014. You can read how Cav's approaching 2014 right here
The riders are feeling the warm weather out on the roads with Anthony Giacoppo and Darren Lapthorne the next guys to drop back to the team cars
With under 100km to race, the lead four have a lead of 2:20 which has remained steady almost since the break was made
Up next is the second sprint point of the day which comes 53.5km into the race
Not much change with the break working togther and the peloton happy to let them enjoy some TV time.
Once the riders go through the feedzone with 64km to race, things will heat up
91km remaining from 145km
The results for sprint point two are:
1- Andriy Grivko (Astana) 5 pts/ 3 second
2 - Travis Meyer (Drapac) 3 pts/ 2 second
3 - Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) 2 pts/ 1 second
89km remaining from 145km
The break having gone through the sprint point are sitting with a lead of 2:20 over the bunch
André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol):
83km remaining from 145km
The four leaders have 2:25 over the bunch and with little change to proceedings in the last 30 minutes
Caleb Ewan (UniSA) and Robert Gesink (Belkin) have dropped back to their team cars for a drink
After 65km of racing, the average speed is 37.8kmh but that will pick up significantly on the way to the Corkscrew
The riders will soon enter the feedzone which is in Mt Pleasant and everyone will be hoping for some nice cool bidons
75km remaining from 145km
The gap is getting close to dropping under two minutes
Grivko is the virtual leader on the road with 1:25 over Gerrans at this point in the race
The members of the group seem to be enjoying each others company and are happy to keep themselves on the TV screen. Drapac will be pleased they've made the break for the third straight day
The peloton has passed through the feedzone so expect the chase to start in earnest rather soon
Its under 60km to go with Orica-GreenEdge on the front of the peloton lead by Matt Goss
60km remaining from 145km
The lead has dropped under 2:00 minutes with GreenEdge driving the bunch
Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has swapped the white knicks for black today as he sits in around 13th wheel behind Team Sky
57km remaining from 145km
The lead is 1:50 and this break won't stay away for too much longer
In a around one hour, the riders will hit the slopes of the Corkscrew where we should see some fireworks
53km remaining from 145km
Its a three man break now as Cousin has fallen off the back and will be collected by the peloton in a bit
51km remaining from 145km
The lead is back out over 2:00 now
47km remaining from 145km
Goss is still on the front for GreenEdge and its Matthew behind him.
The man known as 'Bling' had a tumble yesterday and said after the race he was feeling a little sore. He's looking good out there today
44km remaining from 145km
Cousin has joined his teammates back in the bunch now.
43km remaining from 145km
The bunch getting a little strung out on the descent while up ahead, Grivko is taking a turn on the front
41km remaining from 145km
2:20 is the gap as Bling is now on the front
Gerrans is looking very relaxed in the bunch with teammates to the left and right keeping him safe
40km remaining from 145km
With Voigt in the break, they aren't giving up easy as the time gap remains at 2:20
Its mostly downhill to the base of the climb and after the riders make their way up the Corkscrew, it'll be a very fast descent
Team Sky have two cards to play with Thomas and Porte but also have Deigan and Earle for support, Porte will be hungry to get a good result today
The last 5km has seen the pace increase with an average speed of 47kmh
As a narrow climb, anyone with aspirations today will need to be in the top ten positions when the peloton hits the base of the Corkscrew
Weather update
Still about 29 degrees in the hills. Campbelltown is about 35 degrees now but the freshening WNW wind should cool the finish line to about 31 degrees by Stage end.
35km remaining from 145km
The lead is steady at 2:10
31km remaining from 145km
The race is heating up with several teams moving toward the front but the break is still 2:00 to the good
24km remaining from 145km
Its a lead of 1:30 now
Bradley Linfield (UniSA) and an Ag2r rider have crashed on a hairpin bend.
The lead is only 1:05 now as the peloton is trying to make the catch before the climb
The break is in the gorge just before the beginning of the climb
21km remaining from 145km
The lead has been cut down to under 1 minute now with just 45 seconds between the break and the peloton. Catch should now happen before the climb
FDJ rider down on a corner
The rider to go down was Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (FDJ)
20km remaining from 145km
30 seconds is now the time gap
16km remaining from 145km
Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Sky are at the front now as the break has been caught
Voigt and Grivko were the last to be caught
Cannondale and Lampre also moving up
14km remaining from 145km
The peloton is strung out with Sky setting it up for Thomas and Porte as everyone is trying to get into position
BMC and Greipel are now on the front with Lotto looking to protect Hansen's lead in the KOM
13km remaining from 145km
The riders are getting into position for the corner that leads into the Corkscrew
Its Lotto and Giant-Shimano on the front
Garmin have a strong representation here looking to set it up for Rohan Dennis
9km remaining from 145km
Hansen is looking good in third wheel while BMC are looking to get Evans across the line in first place
8km remaining from 145km
Evans is siting in second wheel here
BMC are splintering the pack and there are only around 20 riders left now
Its Porte and Evans who are at the head of the race while Robert Gesink and Simon Gerrans are watching very closely
Evans and Porte are riding away now and Gerrans is trying to catch them
Evans is riding off on is own now
7km remaining from 145km
Evans is putting lengths into Porte here and Gerrans is with him
With 7.5km to go Evans is riding alone here and with 200m to go the summit he will need to descend to his best ability here
Evans has 15 seconds ahead of Porte and Gerrans
Evans is riding like a local on the descent
The speed of that climb was 24.5kmh by Evans
Its 5.7km to go for Evans
5km remaining from 145km
Evans is still alone and hitting the corners hard and building his lead
Its 25-seconds between Evans and the chasing duo
4km remaining from 145km
Porte has tried to get away from Gerrans
Evans has extended his lead on the descent to around 18-seconds as the group behind is about to catch the duo of Porte and Gerrans
Just 2.5km to go and the big group is trying to get organised to catch Evans
2km remaining from 145km
Evans is time trialling his way to the win
Evans is into the final kilometre now
Evans will take the win but now its a matter of whether he can grab the Ochre jersey as well
Evans wins and Gerrans misses bonus seconds
Evans hardly celebrated as he tried to get as much time as possible
Results Provisional stage 3 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:34:06 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:14 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team overall classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10:46:40 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:11 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:14 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:26 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 0:00:32 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
Thanks for joining us to see Evans claim his first win of 2014 and jump into the lead of the Tour Down Under. Click back to the Tour Down Under page for full results, photos, standings and what happened today.
