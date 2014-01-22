CONI calls Di Luca in for questioning

Image 1 of 3 An exhausted Danilo Di Luca (Aqua & Sapone) at the finish of stage two at Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 3 Maglia rosa Danilo Di Luca would not be in pink after stage 12's time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Kisses for the winner and overall leader Danilo Di Luca (LPR Brakes - Farnese Vini) (Image credit: AFP)

The anti-doping prosecutor for the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has requested that Danilo Di Luca come in for questioning after the Italian made sweeping statements about doping in the current peloton in a television interview, to be aired Wednesday night on Italia 1.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Di Luca said that "90 per cent" of the Giro d'Italia peloton were doping last year, and the 10 per cent who weren't were only clean because they were focused on other races and did not care about performing in Italy.

Di Luca was banned for life in December as the result of his EPO positive from an out-of-competition control prior to the 2013 Giro d'Italia. He had already tested positive for EPO-CERA in 2008 and served a 15-month suspension after cooperating with authorities, and served a three month ban as part of the 'Oil for Drugs' investigation in 2007.

The Italian gave an extensive interview to the Italian television station, stating that he had doped since he was an amateur, a confession which could lead the CONI to strip him of his race results, including his victory in the 2007 Giro, which he obtained during his comeback from his first doping suspension.

The CONI has made an appointment for Di Luca on January 30, 2014 at noon.